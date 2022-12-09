Read full article on original website
Related
Shreveport Police Involved in Hours-Long Standoff (UPDATE)
(UPDATE): Police were able to enter the home, only to find that there was nobody inside. Shreveport Police were called Sunday (12-11-22) evening to a home off of Pines Road and Border Lane in regard to a domestic issue. Upon arrival, Police were notified that an occupant in the home...
ktalnews.com
COVID making a comeback in Northwest Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Since Thanksgiving, Northwest Louisiana has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport says the COVID positivity rate in our area population is six percent. About two months ago, it was just below five percent. She says this is due...
How Cheap Is Gas Today in Shreveport Bossier?
As I was out an about over the weekend, there was a lot of talk about gas prices. And this time, it was not about how high the prices are. In fact, people were telling me where I could get great prices for gas. A few people told me about...
KTBS
Missing Shreveport man found dead
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man reported missing almost two weeks ago was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main U.S. Post office. Leo Johnson, 48, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, was found by a passerby just after 11 a.m. near a recycling center in the 2400 block of Bell Street. That's south off Texas Avenue near the postal facility and St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Body found in Shreveport identified as missing man
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says the body found late Monday morning in a neighborhood south of Shreveport's main post office is a man reported missing nearly two weeks ago.
KSLA
Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Some Bossier City employees got an early holiday surprise this year. Over $1 million in Federal Pandemic Dollars was given out to qualifying employees in the form of a $2,000 check. Mayor Tommy Chandler says the funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The...
Street Lights Get Repaired on I-20 in Shreveport
I have some great news to report today. The street lights on I-20 in front of the Fairgrounds and Independence Stadium are now back on!!. As you know, I have been griping about this for years. For some reason, Shreveport can not seem to keep the lights on. Some insiders tell me we just don't have enough personnel to stay up to date on the lights. But shouldn't the main freeway in your city be a top priority? But maybe I'm crazy.
KSLA
Businessman gives scooters to families
(KSLA) — About 70 families throughout the ArkLaTex will have an extra gift for Christmas thanks to an area businessman. Charles Johnson, owner of home- and community-based service providers Exceptional Client Care Services in Shreveport and Above All LLC in Arkansas and Texas, said his companies wanted to give back to the community and decided to give scooters to ArkLaTex families.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman killed in head-on crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman was killed in a head-on crash that injured another person southwest of Shreveport on Monday morning. Deputies say around 7:00 a.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading west on Buncombe Rd. and crossed over the center line at the Hwy 169 intersection. The Tahoe struck a Chevrolet Equinox heading in the opposite direction head-on.
brproud.com
Arceneaux wins Shreveport mayor’s race
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After an unconventional race that took some unexpected turns, former Shreveport City Councilman Tom Arceneaux defeated Louisiana State Senator Gregory Tarver in the race for Mayor of Shreveport. Arceneaux becomes only the third Republican mayor in Shreveport’s history since Reconstruction. “This is not about...
Who Will Be Shreveport’s New Mayor?
Shreveport will have a new Mayor on December 31. In the election on Saturday, Republican Tom Arceneaux beat Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver to win the seat. Republican Tom Arceneaux got 20,800 votes or 56.41% to 16,074 votes for Tarver or 43.59%. That's a total of 36,874 total votes. In...
KTBS
Hours-long standoff in Bossier City ends with suspect in custody
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A four-hour long standoff with an armed man ended peacefully early Monday morning due to the efforts of Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, the city said Monday in a news release. At approximately 2 a.m., BCPD dispatch received a call from a concerned resident at...
KTBS
David Raines Community Health Centers opens Fair Park Middle School location
SHREVEPORT, La. - David Raines Community Health Centers (DRCHC) hosted the grand opening for its newest school-based center on Monday at Fair Park Middle School in Shreveport. Superintendent of Caddo Schools, Dr. T. Lamar Goree, was on hand to speak to the importance of the opening. "One thing — as...
theadvocate.com
Tom Arceneaux wins, is Shreveport's first Republican mayor in more than 20 years
A hotly contest mayoral election in Shreveport ended Saturday when Tom Arceneaux was elected to lead the state’s third largest city for the next four years. Arceneaux’s victory would have been considered a surprise weeks ago because Shreveport had gotten in the habit since 2006 of electing Black Democrats as mayor. Arceneaux is a White Republican lawyer, while his opponent was Greg Tarver, a veteran state senator who is a Black Democrat.
First Buc-ee’s in Louisiana? Not So Fast Beaver Lovers
A Dallas, Texas Neighborhood Woke Up to a Sign Claiming There Was a Buc-ee's Coming to Town. The sign quickly went viral which caused Buc-ee's to have to come out and let everyone know that there were no plans to open up a Buc-ee's in the Highland Park area. Remember, this was shocking to residents because Highland Park is THE place to live. Highland park is where many celebrities and pro athletes live. If you haven't seen the hilarious story click here.
KSLA
Runoff decides Shreveport City Council seats for Districts B, E & G
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A runoff election was held across Louisiana on Saturday, Dec 10. Part of the ballot was dedicated to Shreveport City Council seats for districts B, E, and G. Candidates for District B:. WINNER: Gary Brooks (D) Mavice Thigpen (D) Candidates for District E:. WINNER: Alan Jackson...
KSLA
SPD, special response team on scene of standoff for over 12 hours; suspect sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a domestic call at 7:57 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at a residence in the 6200 block of Border Lane. Upon arrival, an officer was able to secure the victim. However, the suspect, 28-year-old O.B. Washington, then closed the door to the home and refused to exit. The officer moved the victim to a safe area and called for backup.
KSLA
Webster sheriff appointed to Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards recently appointed Webster Parish’s sheriff to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Jason R. Parker, of Minden, joins 55 others on the panel made up of judges, district attorneys, sheriffs, police...
bossierpress.com
Bossier Parish School Board thanks longtime board member J.W. Slack for 24 years of service
Not a dry eye was in the house when James Watkins “J.W.” Slack, Bossier Parish School Board representative for District 7, said farewell during last Thursday night’s Bossier Parish School Board meeting. Slack’s farewell and final meeting as a school board member on Thursday December 8, 2022 marks the end of 24 consecutive years of service.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree across US 80 in Marshall leads to 3-car crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tree across the roadway has caused a 3-car crash, according to Harrison County officials. Authorities said the crash happened on Highway 80 west at the Marshall city limits.
