A cruise ship passenger managed to survive 15 hours at sea after falling overboard over the Thanksgiving weekend in the US.The unnamed 28-year-old man had been on Carnival Cruise Line’s Valor vessel on a sailing in the Gulf of Mexico when the incident occurred.The alarm was raised by his sister when he failed to return to the bar after going to the toilet on 23 November.Footage from the rescue of the cruise ship passenger last night. Can also be downloaded here: https://t.co/xk0pBnVr1E pic.twitter.com/GK1IXCKlgx— USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) November 25, 2022A full-scale search of the ship commenced, with photos of the man...

