Read full article on original website
Rayy
3d ago
what sucks though is that after being caged for 20 years, he doesn't know how to live wild anymore. hopefully he went to a sanctuary and wasn't just released. sad all the way around. 😞
Reply(8)
57
Clelia
2d ago
It's so sad that Mark was used as a side attraction like that and for so many years. I wish the video of his freedom in the sanctuary would have been longer. I would love to watch him explore his new life.
Reply(1)
32
Jax
3d ago
🥲 such a great ending to this amazing creation God made. Four paws do so many good things for animals! Help support any animal rights organizations to help free other animals from Humans!
Reply(5)
27
Related
Watch: Dog's reaction to cat returning from vet will melt your heart
A heartwarming video showing the moment a dog is reunited with his sister cat has gone viral with netizens around the world falling head over heels in love with the pup and his enthusiastic reaction to having his best fur friend home again. Receiving more than 750,000 views since it...
Missing Boy, Who Got Lost in N.C. Woods While Skipping School to Play Xbox, Slept in RV and Befriended a Cat
FBI and local police helped search for Bentley Stancil, who found shelter, fed himself and could be heading home with a new pet, according to his aunt A young boy was found after he got lost in the woods when he tried to skip school earlier this week to play video games. According to NBC affiliate WRAL, 9-year-old Bentley Stancil was seen running into the woods near his home in Wendell, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning instead of boarding his bus to school. FOX affiliate WGHP reported...
Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’
This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
Terrifying moment three Florida teens wake up to find stranger lurking at the foot of their bed during father-daughter retreat - girls started filming 'in case they were killed' and caught creepy intruder fleeing
Footage showed the moment three Florida teens woke up to find a stranger lurking at the foot of their bed while at a father-daughter retreat. The teens were staying in a cabin at the Circle F dude ranch in Lake Wales when one woke up to find an unknown man right by her bed at 4am on November 4. One of them decided to record the man 'in case they were killed.'
WKRC
8-year-old boy decapitated by crocodile in front of family
An 8-year-old boy was killed by a massive crocodile in front of his family in Costa Rica. The child, Julio Otero Fernandez, was playing in a river on Oct. 30 when the crocodile decapitated him and dragged him to the depths of the river, according to La Nacion. The boy's...
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine
A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
Mama Bear Fights Hard To Defend Her Cubs From A Hungry Wolf Pack
Predator becomes the prey. It’s not to often you see a bear fighting with their backs against the wall, but it can happen. More often than not the bear has the upper hand and is the one on offense. But, nature is a wild and unpredictable place. A female...
Watch the bizarre moment handcuffed boy, 10, laughs at cops as they scold the pint-sized detainee for allegedly using a painted toy gun and balaclava to try and rob a Chemist Warehouse
Two young boys have been given a stern talking to by police after they used a pair of painted toy guns and balaclavas to allegedly try and rob a Chemist Warehouse. Police allege the boys, aged 10 and 12, entered the chemist on Wyndham St, in the northern Victorian city of Shepparton, just before 12pm on November 11 and demanded money.
A mother called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after looking at him
A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat"Photo byirishmirror. A woman called her newborn baby a "piece of uncooked meat" after seeing him for the first time. The condition of the baby was so unusual that his own mother thought he looked like a "piece of uncooked meat".
Doberman is shot dead by cops as it viciously mauled its owner who was trying to break up two fighting dogs
Police have been forced to shoot and kill a pet Doberman after the dog viciously mauled his owner and left him with serious injuries. Emergency services were called to a home on Flavel Crescent in the South Australian town of Jervois just after 3pm on Wednesday following reports a man had been attacked by a dog.
WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer
Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
Videos Show Huge Crocodile Drag Away Child as Dad Fights Back: Authorities
The father reportedly tried to fight off the 11-foot crocodile who then quickly disappeared under the water with his son in its jaws.
The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ready to binge watch the 10th season of EagleCam?The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the beloved livestream will return Thursday for its 10th year, which coincides with Give to the Max Day.The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade. Government agencies like the DNR can't participate in Give to the Max Day, but you can still donate to help fund EagleCam and help wildlife management and research in the state. Click here to help.The Reinvest in Minnesota fund will double-match all donations.
‘Toy’ spotted on school trip turns out to be 3,000-year-old find, Israeli experts say
The blue-green artifact is linked to ancient Egypt, archaeologists said.
Pit Bull Set on Fire After Two Dogs Maul 3-Year-Old Boy to Death: Police
The dog was reportedly set alight in retaliation for the killing of the young child, who had been playing outside with friends before the attack.
iheart.com
Pack of Poodles & Their Owner Allegedly Attack California Woman & Her Dog
A California woman says that she and her dog were attacked by a pack of poodles that pounced upon the pair and, as the fracas unfolded, the owner of the animals wound up also biting her! According to a local media report, the very weird incident occurred in late October as Kathrin Burleson and her pet corgi, Emma, were out for a walk at Trinidad State Beach. Their visit took an ugly turn when ten poodles suddenly poured out of a nearby car and headed their way. While a nervous Burleson managed to scoop Emma up before they arrived, that was all she was able to do before the animals struck. "They jumped us," she recalled, "we were at the bottom of a pack of 10 snarling, biting dogs."
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
msn.com
Tiger suffers agonising death after being left suspended in the air by wire trap
A tiger’s carcass was found hanging from a wire at the Panna Tiger Reserve, located in India’s central Madhya Pradesh state. Authorities found the carcass on Wednesday and told local media that the tiger was likely caught in a wire trap laid by poachers in the area. An...
Security Camera Captures Something Weird Following These Girls Home
Some think it’s a bear, others say it is something more sinister than that.
Wife heard hiker’s chilling final yell as he plunged 300ft to his death while taking pictures on mountain summit
A HIKER has died after his wife heard his heartbreaking final cry while he plummeted hundreds of feet down an icy mountainside, authorities said. The unnamed man lost his life on Saturday morning following the tragic plunge at Mt Willard in Crawford Notch while taking pictures of the scenic views.
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 84