Kimberly Guyton, 62; service Dec. 17
Kimberly Sue Guyton, 62 of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, surrounded by family. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Area Death Notices - Dec. 10, 11 & 12
Nancy Christine Cunnigham, 64, of Newport passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Audrey Willis, Atlantic. Audrey Willis, 72, of Atlantic...
Glenda Eaton, 88; service Dec. 13
Glenda Willis Eaton, 88, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 13th at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Nancy Schrum, 93; incomplete
Nancy K. Schrum, 93, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Friday, December 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.ne.t.
John Johnson, 73; incomplete
John C. Johnson, 73, of Peletier, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Lonny Clouser, 58; no service
Lonny Clouser, 58, of Havelock, died Saturday, December 10, 2022. Services for Lonny will not be local. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Bicyclist killed in Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY - An SUV hit and killed a bicyclist at an intersection in Craven County late Sunday, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of NC Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. after it was reported that a bicyclist had been struck.
Accused killer of Mariah Woods due in court today
JACKSONVILLE — The accused killer of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, is scheduled to be in Onslow County Superior Court today at 2 p.m. Kimrey is charged with the first-degree murder of Mariah Woods. Kimrey reported Woods missing in Nov. of 2017. Woods' body was later found...
Onslow roadways surpassing 2021 alcohol-related deaths
The number of people killed in alcohol related collisions from New Year’s Day 2022 to present has eclipsed yearly totals for 2021, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol Sgt. D. Rich. To date, Sgt. Rich and his colleagues have worked 22 alcohol related collisions resulting in 27 deaths besting...
Dodge inducted into Phi Beta Kappa
Delaney Dodge, a former Carteret County resident, was inducted Nov. 7 into the Phi Beta Kappa academic honor society through its chapter at UNC-Chapel Hill. She achieved at least a 3.85 grade point average and participated in numerous extra-curricular activities to gain an invitation for induction. She graduated in May...
County school officials announce administrative changes
BEAUFORT — Carteret County public school officials, in a press release issued Dec. 9, announced several administrative changes. The changes will go into effect Friday, Jan. 6. Lauren Dudeck, current assistant principal at Newport Elementary School, has been named an early literacy specialist for the N.C. Department of Public...
Fisheries division taking public comments on proposal to preserve and enhance striped mullet stock
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) is accepting public comment on proposed temporary measures to manage the striped mullet fishery. According to Division Public Information Officer Patricia Smith, the 2022 striped mullet stock assessment indicated the stock is overfished and overfishing is occurring. The secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality determined it was in the long-term interest of the striped mullet stock to develop temporary management through a supplement until long-term management is implemented through the fishery management plan amendment process.
3-year-old Mariah Woods' killer pleads guilty and will spend the rest of his life behind bars
JACKSONVILLE - The man charged in the death of Mariah Woods pleaded guilty and will spend the rest of his life behind bars with no chance of parole. Adolphus Earl Kimrey ll, 37, sat motionless dressed in an orange-colored Onslow County Jail jumpsuit flanked by his court-appoint attorneys, Robeson County-based lawyer Brooke Mangum of the Capital Defenders and Jacksonville lawyer Wally Paramore during the near-2-hour hearing in Onslow County Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, where 5th Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee presented the facts of the case to N.C. Superior Court Judge Ed Wilson. Mariah Woods’ family members filled several rows of Courtroom 8 with many sobbing as the facts of the case were read aloud.
Bogue council to meet
The Bogue Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 in town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road. The agenda includes a report on the Eastern Carolina Council helping with review of town ordinances and department reports.
West boys sweep East with barrage of threes; Patriots hit 13 from beyond the arc in 83-65 victory
MOREHEAD CITY — It looked like anybody’s game midway through the third quarter Friday night in the East Carteret and West Carteret boys basketball game. The Patriots held a two-point lead but finished the frame on a 14-6 run to take a 10-point lead and then scored 13 of the first 16 points of the fourth quarter to run away with an 83-65 win.
