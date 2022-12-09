JACKSONVILLE - The man charged in the death of Mariah Woods pleaded guilty and will spend the rest of his life behind bars with no chance of parole. Adolphus Earl Kimrey ll, 37, sat motionless dressed in an orange-colored Onslow County Jail jumpsuit flanked by his court-appoint attorneys, Robeson County-based lawyer Brooke Mangum of the Capital Defenders and Jacksonville lawyer Wally Paramore during the near-2-hour hearing in Onslow County Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, where 5th Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee presented the facts of the case to N.C. Superior Court Judge Ed Wilson. Mariah Woods’ family members filled several rows of Courtroom 8 with many sobbing as the facts of the case were read aloud.

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO