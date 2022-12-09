ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Says Seized Trump Photos Show 'He's Even Weirder Than We Thought'

Jimmy Kimmel spotted something unusual in Donald Trump’s latest legal gripe, with his attorneys complaining the FBI took personal items during its search of his Mar-a-Lago club over the summer ― including pictures of Celine Dion. “What is he doing with multiple pictures of [Celine Dion]?” Kimmel asked....
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0

Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy