Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’
The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
Caitlyn Jenner tells Elon Musk he's 'public enemy number one to some very, very bad people' and that she's worried about his safety
The billionaire released what he called "Twitter files" related to Hunter Biden's laptop story and some have voiced their concerns for his safety.
Mike Lindell says he'll drop 'everything' and fly to lobby Elon Musk in person to unban him from Twitter
"I want to show him the evidence of why Twitter kicked me off," Lindell told Insider on Tuesday night.
Journalists track down identity of woman who posed with Trump
New details emerge on Inna Yashchyshyn who allegedly claimed to be Anna de Rothschild, an heiress from a famous European banking dynasty, and gained access to former US president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
Candace Owens said Trump's rudeness made her realize he's vengeful, paranoid, lacks humility
Candace Owens said on her Daily Wire show that Donald Trump was rude to her. The conservative firebrand said the experience made her "question him as a person." Owens said that Trump is "holding onto a vengeful spirit" and appears to lack a vision for 2024. Candace Owens, speaking on...
DeSantis says Congress should act if Apple follows through on Elon Musk claims and bans Twitter from App Store
Musk has said he'd support DeSantis for president in 2024, and the governor praised Musk for the changes he made at Twitter.
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
HuffPost
Jimmy Kimmel Says Seized Trump Photos Show 'He's Even Weirder Than We Thought'
Jimmy Kimmel spotted something unusual in Donald Trump’s latest legal gripe, with his attorneys complaining the FBI took personal items during its search of his Mar-a-Lago club over the summer ― including pictures of Celine Dion. “What is he doing with multiple pictures of [Celine Dion]?” Kimmel asked....
A Twitter executive said she's been working more than 75 hours a week because Elon Musk fired so many people
Twitter VP Sinead McSweeney said Elon Musk fired and rehired staff "with no apparent logic" and was leading them "in an unorthodox manner."
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Musk said the banned accounts of Kathy Griffin and Jordan Peterson have been reinstated. But he isn't sure about the former president yet.
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
Twitter says it's reinstated an exec who says she was effectively dismissed after she didn't respond to Elon Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum
Twitter told an Irish High Court it has reinstated Sinéad McSweeney as its global VP for public policy.
Elon Musk referenced the Bible and said he won't allow Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on Twitter on the same day he reinstated Trump's account
Elon Musk said he has "no mercy" for people who exploit children's deaths "for gain" when asked about bringing Alex Jones back to Twitter.
Elon Musk's 2-year-old son ran around Twitter's office and played with toys while his dad talked to advisors about moderation, report says
Two-year-old X Æ a-Xii, Musk's first child with Grimes, ran round the room while Musk and his advisors met with Yoel Roth, per The Washington Post.
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0
Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
TMZ.com
Jon Voight Sends Ominous Message About Trump After Midterm Dust Settles
Donald Trump is becoming public enemy #1 in the Republican Party after being blamed for the midterm election results -- but Jon Voight's sticking by him ... for whatever that's worth. The actor posted a new video Sunday addressed to the American people ... and it's pretty ominous. He decries...
Liberals fume as Elon Musk gives independent journalist Bari Weiss unprecedented access for Twitter Files 2
Critics took aim at Twitter owner Elon Musk and independent journalist Bari Weiss over a report that he has given her unprecedented access to the company's systems.
Elon Musk suggests Dr. Fauci should be prosecuted and mocks gender pronouns in controversial tweet — the latest in a series of statements fueling right-wing viewpoints
"My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," Musk wrote on Sunday, as Fauci prepares to step down as director of the National Institutes of Health.
