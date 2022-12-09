Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
Shifts In Power At The State Legislature And Navigating Dementia During The Holidays On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, as lawmakers prepare for the upcoming 2023 regular state legislative session, they do so with a near historic imbalance of political party power. Government Reporter Randy Yohe spoke with the leaders of both state political parties on what brought them to this point and their expectations for the future.
wvpublic.org
Mountaineer Apprenticeships And A W.Va. Christmas Book On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the state is among the national leaders in apprenticeships. Government Reporter Randy Yohe reports on a growing vocational trend that seems well fitted to the Mountain State’s workforce. Also, in this show, the Allegheny Front, based in Pittsburgh, brings us their latest story about...
wvpublic.org
Addressing The Mountain State's School Bus Shortage On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the state has not been immune to a countrywide shortage of certified bus drivers to provide transportation for students. As Education Reporter Chris Schulz reports, the problem and its solution lies with each county and its school system. West Virginia Morning is a production of...
wvpublic.org
State Superintendent Outlines New Literacy Campaign
The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBOE) held its final meeting of the year Wednesday morning, and was presented with a new plan. State Superintendent of Schools David Roach spent more than 30 minutes outlining the state’s new literacy campaign, called ‘Ready, Read, Write West Virginia’ to aggressively address low academic achievement across the state.
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Among National Leaders In Apprenticeships
Apprenticeships go back to medieval times. Think of the butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker. Why was Benjamin Franklin such a great writer, publisher and thinker? He began as a print shop apprentice at age 10. More than half of all European high school students are in active apprenticeships.
wvpublic.org
Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday
Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
wvpublic.org
Bus Driver Shortage Persists Statewide
West Virginia has not been immune to a countrywide shortage of certified bus drivers to provide transportation for students. The problem and its solution lies with each county and its school system. David Barber is the director of transportation for the West Virginia Department of Education. He said the state...
wvpublic.org
Improving Broadband Accuracy In The Mountain State
Community members and state officials met with the West Virginia Broadband office and U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin to discuss new broadband coverage maps from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Participants were shown how to check their area’s coverage, and if it is incorrect, how to challenge...
wvpublic.org
New DHHR Workforce Initiatives Come In Bunches
Several moves to bolster the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources workforce came from the governor's office Wednesday morning. In his Wednesday coronavirus briefing, Gov. Jim Justice re-introduced his new DHHR leadership team after the retirement announcement Monday from Sec. Bill Crouch. “That is Dr. Jeff Coben, the...
wvpublic.org
Changes Coming To DHHR Following Crouch's Retirement
After nearly six years as its Secretary, Bill Crouch will retire from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources at the end of the year. Senate President Craig Blair said more changes are coming this session. Blair wished Crouch well in his retirement, but said more changes are...
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Political Party Leaders Assess Imbalance Of Power, Future Goals
As lawmakers prepare for the upcoming 2023 general session, they do so with a near historic imbalance of political party power. The leaders of both state political parties went into detail on what brought them to this point, and their expectations for the future. West Virginia Republican Party Chair Elgine...
wvpublic.org
DHHR Sec. Crouch Retiring: Justice Announces New Leadership Team
This is a developing story and will be updated. Gov. Jim Justice announced in a livestream Monday morning that Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch will retire effective Dec. 31, 2022. Justice said Crouch has held the position for almost six years. “It’s a position that came...
wvpublic.org
Health Officials Warn Of Rising Hospitalization Numbers
During a press briefing Wednesday morning, Gov. Jim Justice read out 11 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the state’s total to 7,649. “We have 941 active cases now in West Virginia, 378 new cases in the last 24 hours,” Justice said. “Our daily positivity rate is 6.84, cumulative rate is at 8.53, recovered cases almost 610,000. There are 190 people hospitalized, 22 in the ICU 6 on a ventilator. Most counties are green, ten are yellow.”
