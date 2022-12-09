Read full article on original website
Florida Las Vegas Bowl depth chart notes and injury report
Ahead of Florida's postseason bowl game, Saturday's 2:30 p.m. ET kick-off against Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl, UF released its updated depth chart, and and Swamp247 has compiled a list of notes and observations of what stands out from the Gators' depth chart. – After missing Florida's regular...
FSU is first to offer 2025 athlete Gregory Peacock
On Wednesday, Florida State became the first school to offer Brunswick (Ga.) Glynn Academy sophomore athlete Gregory Peacock. The offer was extended by area recruiter John Papuchis, who has worked through that area in recent days. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound prospect plays both running back and defensive back. He is not...
FSU offers a trio of prospects at Edna Karr
Florida State offered a trio of prospects at New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr on Monday. Sophomore wide receiver TaRon Francis added his third offer, as FSU joins LSU and Mississippi State in offering the 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver. Freshmen Aiden Hall, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety, and Richard Anderson, a 6-foot-3,...
