More than 1,000 rail cleaning staff to strike over pay
RMT boss, Mick Lynch, hails ‘historic result’ after cleaner members of the union vote in favour of action
Homelessness charity Shelter’s staff start ‘unprecedented’ two-week strike
More than 600 staff set to walk out over pay, with Unite saying some workers worried about becoming homeless themselves
Will my train be running during the rail strikes?
The most protracted and disruptive national rail strikes since 1989 begin on Tuesday 13 December. They involve walk-outs on a total of 12 days, stretching into the New Year, by the RMT union as well as some industrial action by the TSSA and Unite unions.The strikes that will disrupt passenger trains the most involve a series of four 48-hour stoppages:13-14 December16-17 December3-4 January6-7 JanuarySome trains will be affected on the evening before strikes, and many will be disrupted on the days after strikes.The RMT leadership has also imposed an overtime ban across 14 train operators from 18 December until 2...
BBC
Ipswich: Brewdog pulls out of Waterfront bar bid
Scottish craft beer brewery and pub operator Brewdog has pulled out of a deal to open its first Suffolk venue. The company had planned to take over a former cafe at the Stoke Bridge end of Ipswich's Waterfront. Planning permission was granted in February and Brewdog said it would spend...
BBC
Royal Mail workers begin wave of Christmas strikes
Thousands of postal workers at Royal Mail are on strike over pay and conditions, potentially causing disruption to customers' festive deliveries. More than 115,000 staff walked out on Friday, with more strikes to follow in the run-up to Christmas. Recent talks between the CWU union and Royal Mail have broken...
Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike
Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
Christmas flight fears as airlines expected to make cancellations ahead of Border Force strike
For many British families, Christmas 2022 was expected to be the first festive season for three years when they could plan a winter escape or a family visit overseas. Covid travel restrictions have now almost all been lifted – but now there is the fear that many passengers could find their flights cancelled ahead of a strike by staff at UK Border Force.Members of the PCS union who check passports at six UK airports will walk out in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security for eight of the last nine days of the year: 23-26 and 28-31 December...
About 4,000 trains to be cancelled daily over Christmas, even after strikes
About 4,000 trains will be cancelled daily even after next week’s strikes, with services on some routes cut for almost a month, as operators wrestle with the full impact of the RMT overtime ban. Passengers had already been warned that the railway would grind to a halt next week...
BBC
Dumped Bristol dog trapped in cat carrier gets new home
A terrified dog found abandoned in a park bush inside a cat carrier has been rescued and will soon be adopted. The Dachshund, now named Sienna, was discovered by a member of the public in Bristol, and was taken in by Bristol Animal Rescue Centre. Vets were concerned she was...
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
Pubs and restaurants expect rail strikes to hit third of Christmas bookings
Action ‘could cost hospitality sector £1.5bn in lost sales’ in peak season as it continues to struggle with rising costs
BBC
Boys tried to break York pond ice as they stood on it
Four boys have been advised on their "life choices" after they were spotted trying to smash the ice on a frozen pond as they stood on it, police said. The incident, in York's Rowntree Park, came on the day four children were pulled from a lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three of them later died.
BBC
Azeem Rafiq 'driven out of country' since speaking out on racism
Azeem Rafiq says he has "been driven out of the country" by "threats and abuse" since "opening his heart out" about racism at Yorkshire. Speaking to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, as he did at the end of 2021, Rafiq said media coverage had fuelled threats to his family.
BBC
Doncaster man Steven Ling kicked thief to death in pub car park
A father-of-four who kicked to death a man he caught breaking into his car has said he is "devastated and ashamed" by his actions. Steven Ling, 38, told Sheffield Crown Court he was "panicking" and "scared" when he attacked Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, behind a Doncaster pub. Mr Chojnowski died of...
Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row
A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
BBC
Wisbech hotel will not be used to house migrants, council told
A council has welcomed the news that the Home Office will not be placing migrants in a town hotel. Fenland District Council was informed last month that the government planned to house migrants in the 45-room Elme Hall Hotel in Wisbech. The local authority objected, claiming the building - and...
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
Christmas disruption at the UK Border – PCS Union calls its workers out on strike
For those who live in the UK and are suffering the squeeze thanks to various factors, striking is always the last option. It seems that the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) – which represents the UK Border staff has chosen industrial action over the festive period. Don’t expect...
BBC
Doncaster: Danger warning after footprints spotted on frozen lake
People have risked their lives by ignoring warnings and playing on frozen lakes in South Yorkshire, the fire service has said. Fire crews said they were "very concerned" by signs of activity on one icy lake in Arksey, Doncaster. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Despite our warnings, photos...
