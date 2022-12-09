Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Report: Free-Spending Mets Interested in Twins Star Carlos Correa
View the original article to see embedded media. Already possessing a projected 2023 payroll well beyond the luxury tax threshold, the Mets are reportedly showing interest in the biggest free agent still available: shortstop Carlos Correa. New York is reportedly at least looking into the possibility of signing Correa, according...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Carlos Correa Joins Giants on Massive 13-Year Deal
Free agent Carlos Correa has found a new home with the Giants, agreeing to a monster 13-year, $350 milion contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Correa opted out of his contract with the Twins in October, with the shortstop earning $35.1 million in one year with Minnesota. He was one of the biggest names in MLB’s 2022 free agency pool following a season that saw him slash .291/.366/.467. The shortstop joined the Twins before the season after the Astros did not offer him a long-term deal. Now with San Francisco, he’ll look to once again help his team make a splash in the playoff picture after missing the ’22 postseason for just the second time in his career.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. May Choose to Not Sign With Team in 2022
Speculation continues to surround Odell Beckham Jr. after he visited the Giants, Bills and Cowboys recently. However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the free agent wide receiver may postpone signing with a new team until the offseason. According to Fowler, multiple teams believe he will sit out the remainder...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: NFL, union review handling of DeVante Parker’s concussion
The NFL and NFL Players Association have begun an inquiry into the on-field machinations of New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker's head injury sustained in Monday night's game, ESPN and NFL Network reported. Specifically, the league and union are reviewing why the game wasn't stopped despite Parker wobbling after...
Clayton News Daily
Bills GM on Whether Beasley Impacts Possible OBJ Signing
The Bills filled a void at the wide receiver position on Tuesday when they signed Cole Beasley, who came out of retirement to rejoin his former team. While the Bills hope Beasley will provide some extra production, general manager Brandon Beane made it clear that his signing does not prevent the team from remaining in the sweepstakes to land free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Clayton News Daily
Cardinals GM Steve Keim to Take Leave of Absence
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence for a health-related reason, the team announced Wednesday. Vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson will serve as the interim general managers. It’s unclear whether Keim will be absent for...
Clayton News Daily
Fantasy Playoffs: Five Easiest Schedules for Running Backs
You've made it to Week 15, which means you're in the fantasy football playoffs! Congratulations on a strong season!. When looking at the schedule ahead, a few running backs stand out not only because of talent but also because they have very favorable matchups. If you have many options at running back, be sure you do not cut any of these players! A few players listed below may even be available on the waiver wire.
Clayton News Daily
NFL Eyes Multiple Games in Germany for 2023 Season
The NFL is planning for multiple games in Germany next season. The news comes as Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president for league events and club business, stated that the league will not have a game in Mexico City in the 2023 season due to renovations to Estadio Azteca for the 2026 World Cup.
