"Who would have thought" - Tsitsipas and Kyrgios set to co-exist despite rivalry after being paired in Diriyah Tennis Cup doubles

Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios shares photo with young Tsitsipas after doubles at Diriyah Tennis Cup: "How it started"
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas played a doubles match together recently and they weren't that excited by it showing some cold body language during it. They lost the match but it was fairly close with two tiebreaks deciding it. Kyrgios and Tsitsipas both commented on the match before it but weren't so excited by it during it. Both showed a rather cold persona during the match barely interacting besides what was needed to effectively play the match.
tennisuptodate.com
Federer grew up idolising Michael Schumacher and Tiger Woods: "I always thought it was impossible to do that"
Roger Federer grew up idolising Schumacher and Tiger Woods because of the level of dominance they displayed in their sports and he thought it was impossible. It seemed impossible because very few players dominated any sport the way Federer did when he hit his peak. It took generational talents like Nadal and Djokovic to properly challenge him in what we now know as the golden era of tennis. Finding inspiration in Schumacher and Woods is not bad because they are truly some of the greatest to ever drive a racing car or hold a golf club.
tennisuptodate.com
Tiafoe jokes with Fritz after Diriyah Tennis Cup $1m haul: "Let me get some of that bag bro"
Frances Tiafoe joked with Taylor Fritz on social media after the latter won the 2022 Tennis Diriyah Cup earning himself a huge 'bag' as his Davis Cup teammate called it. The Diriyah Tennis Cup assembled a pretty strong field for many reasons but nobody would really dispute that one million in prize for the winner was not a huge draw for most. Taylor Fritz ended up being the winner pocketing that money and Tiafoe joked with him on social media after the triumph.
tennisuptodate.com
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga found it hard initially to let go from tennis: "It's true that it was a bit hard the first 2 months, but now it's fine"
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga found it quite hard to let go of tennis after his retirement earlier this year at Roland Garros but he's now in a good place after adjusting to it. Much of Tsonga's life revolved around tennis up until recently when he finally said goodbye to the sport in Paris. It was at Roland Garros with a solid showing against Casper Ruud who ended up being in the final a week later. It took some time for Tsonga to adjust to his new life particularly because he had so much free time compared to before:
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz believes Medvedev was 'better player' despite Diriyah Tennis Cup win: "I was very lucky to kind of just scrape out some of these big points"
Taylor Fritz admitted that Daniil Medvedev was the better player in the match despite him pulling out a win in two tie break that weren't that competitive. The match was competitive but the tiebreak were not with Fritz cruising in both. Medvedev simply lost focus in the crucial moments not playing well enough which was a trend in this match. He had nine break points in total but used none. Fritz had no break points but was able to win and after the match, he said:
brytfmonline.com
Six hours was enough for Cristiano Ronaldo’s post with Messi to enter the top 10 in Instagram history – CR7 Diary
It was just before 6pm when Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Louis Vuitton stormed the internet with a post Photo of two football stars sitting at the same table playing chess🇧🇷 Posting naturally had a huge impact on social media, but maybe not all of a sudden. It’s just that, after almost six and a half hours, the aforementioned post has already surpassed 22 million likes, which already puts it in the 10th place with the most likes in the history of Instagram. That’s in… six hours!
Cristiano Ronaldo Recalls Devastating Moment He Told His Children That Their Baby Brother Died: It Was ‘A Difficult Process’
Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about the pain he and partner Georgina Rodríguez endured after experiencing the loss of their newborn son — and how it’s affected their other children. "The kids start to say 'Mom, where is the other baby….'" the soccer star, 37, said in a sneak peek of an upcoming interview with Piers […]
tennisuptodate.com
Kim Clijsters feels 'very lucky' to play during same generation as Serena and Venus Williams, Capriati, Graf and Seles
Kim Clijsters has regrets about her career and that's nothing unusual as most players have but it's not the era in which she's playing because she feels very lucky to have shared the court with some legends. Clijsters played at a very strong time for WTA tennis facing many legendary...
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams unlikely to return to tennis despite keeping door open according to Wozniacki
Former player Caroline Wozniacki doesn't feel Serena Williams will make a comeback to tennis despite the American player teasing it multiple times in the past weeks. Serena Williams effectively retired from tennis after her US Open exit but she's hinted and returning to playing a couple of times in the past weeks. Nobody really knows whether she will make a comeback or not but Wozniacki doesn't feel like she will as she explained during a segment on the Tennis Channel:
tennisuptodate.com
Monfils on using love of magic to woo future wife Svitolina on first date: "When I say my first date with my wife Elina was magical, I’m not kidding"
Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina recently became parents when the Ukrainian gave birth to their daughter Skai but how they came to be isn't well known. The most famous tennis couple of today emerged in each other's boxed at the Australian Open a few years prompting dating rumours and they confirmed them not long after that. Eventually they got married, recently became parents and hopefully will live happily ever after. Monfils, a fan of magic, impressed Svitolina on their first date with magic as he explained recently:
tennisuptodate.com
Taylor Fritz wins 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup
Taylor Fritz fought hard against Medvedev in the Diriyah Tennis Cup final and he was able to survive a very tricky affair that had him face nine break points in total. Fritz faced 9 break points in this match but he was able to save all of them while Medvedev did not face a single break point. How did he win? Well in two tiebreaks, fairly identical tiebreaks. Medvedev was the better player in this match for extended periods of time, especially in the first set where Fritz barely held on.
‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit
The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest reaction and quotes as England exit World Cup after France defeatBukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Billie Jean King, Rennae Stubbs and Kim Clijsters marvel at differently-abled tennis star's talents
Billie Jean King, Stubbs and Clijsters all were impressed with differently-abled tennis star's talent which he showed on the courts recently. The former legendary players were truly impressed by the display of amazing skill that captured the attention of many fans around the world. It was posted on Twitter by journalist Blair Henley who captioned the video:
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘was snubbed by several clubs in summer transfer despite offering himself on tiny £80k-a-week wages’
A STRING of clubs reportedly rejected the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo last summer. That’s despite the misfit offering himself out for just £80,000-a-week - £400k less than what he was earning at Manchester United. Ronaldo, 37, finds himself without a club after having his Red Devils...
Wayne Rooney Reacts to Harry Kane’s Goal, PK Miss in England Loss
The former England star commended his ex-teammate after Kane tied his all-time national team scoring record.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Fritz, Kyrgios, Medvedev and rest of Diriyah Tennis Cup field attempt to sketch each other with hilarious results
Drawing and tennis have very little in common except for the occasional comment about painting corners with tennis balls during a match and tennis players confirmed that with their drawing skills. Expectedly, most of them are far more skilled with a racquet than a pencil but they tried their hand...
'I'm Not Sure He'll Want To Play Again!' - Jurgen Klopp Beats Mohamed Salah In Crucial Game
Jurgen Klopp and his assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders beat Mohamed Salah and Thiago in a high-stakes padel challenge match.
tennisuptodate.com
Opelka responds to list of top three trending athletes on Google featuring Djokovic, Nadal and Serena Williams: "Weird flex"
Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal are the top three trending athletes on google search in 2022 and Reilly Opelka reacted to it in his own way. Opelka has built himself a following on Twitter with his outspoken nature and affinity to joke around. The American played into the 'servebot' narrative earlier this year showing of his joking nature while also striking a very serious tone on things he deemed important. He gave his opinion when Eurosport posted that Djokovic, Nadal and Serena Williams trended the most this year.
tennisuptodate.com
Two French players get life bans in latest ATP match-fixing scandal
Another match-fixing scandal has rocked the ATP as two top 500 players have been banned for life by the ITIA for their involvement in match-fixing. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) issued a statement explaining that two French players have been banned from the sport forever due to match-fixing. It's one of the latest things that the ITIA had to address with plenty of work for them lately with several doping scandals, betting scandals and now match-fixing as well.
tennisuptodate.com
Alcaraz wishes to emulate fellow World No.1 Swiatek: "I wish to be like her"
Carlos Alcaraz finished number one on the ATP side of things with Iga Swiatek finishing number one on the WTA side of things but the Spaniard wants to emulate her even further. Swiatek did many great things this year winning two grand slams and several other major trophies. Alcaraz won...
Comments / 0