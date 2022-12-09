Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWO News
Manchester to invest $20M in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Manchester University is investing more than $20 million in its health science hub in Fort Wayne, the university announced Monday. President Dave McFadden said the 32,000-square-foot expansion will meet demand for more space for its healthcare offerings in the city. The current 80,000-square-foot Manchester...
WOWO News
Barricaded subject taken into custody in northwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded in a home was taken into custody Monday in northwest Fort Wayne, west of Lima and Carroll Roads. Fort Wayne police responded to the 2600 block of Lavender Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning on the report of a suicidal subject. A caller advised that an adult male was threatening to kill himself and his girlfriend and that the man possibly had a gun.
WOWO News
Illness Concerns Continuing To Grow Locally
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A large number of people are coming down with respiratory illnesses – flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial (SIN-SITIAL) virus, also known as RSV. The three threaten a perfect storm of sick people needing care, some officials are calling the prospect a triple-demic. Dr. Thomas Gutwein, Allen County Health Commissioner told The Journal Gazette that the main threat is in the fact that all three are prominent at the same time. Local hospitals haven’t been inundated with more cases than they can handle, but Gutwein believes the situation could get a lot worse potentially over the next 6 to 8 weeks. The biggest share of cases now are flu in an unusually early arrival.
WOWO News
Angel Tree items stolen in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Salvation Army Release) – Last Thursday evening an individual entered Walmart on Coldwater Road, which is an Angel Tree donation site. They claimed to be a Salvation Army employee and picked up the donations of clothing and toys. This person has no affiliation with The Salvation Army, and the items are now considered stolen. The store’s loss prevention team was quick to act on the matter. A police report was filed. All other store locations were advised, and steps have been taken to prevent this from happening again. The Salvation Army has a good relationship with Walmart and we are thankful for their attention to this matter.
Comments / 0