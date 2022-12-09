Read full article on original website
Eclectic West U home opens doors for new design and architectural tour
Locals looking for a little design inspo can stroll into a charming dwelling this weekend. The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) Texas Gulf Coast is opening the doors to its 2022 Show House in West University from December 15-18.For those who enjoy home tours, this open house (located at 3807 Westerman St.) presents a rare chance to tour a more than 5,000-square-foot-home boasting intricate, cutting-edge, and even whimsical crafting. Design pays homage to the tree-lined street, with natural finishes, plenty of existing light, and lots of luxury. This Show House features 14 of Houston's top interior designers, all ASID...
This oasis in the Houston sky takes luxury living to a whole new level
The Houston skyline has a hot new neighbor that you’re going to want to meet. Residences at The Allen may be a new kid on the block, but the innovative hotel-condo project is already leveling up and making a name for itself in the prestigious 77019 ZIP code. Right next door to Buffalo Bayou Park, this oasis in the sky ushers in 99 ultra-luxe residences with exquisite interior design details, 360-degree unobstructed views of downtown, and hotel amenities, not to mention the activities, nature, and peacefulness of its park-side locale. “Our goal is to change the way Houstonians think about high-rise living...
Houston's rap legend Bun B claims Montrose mainstay for first Trill Burgers restaurant
Bun B’s smash hit smash burger concept has found a permanent home. Trill Burgers has claimed the former James Coney Island location at 3607 S Shepherd Dr. for its first brick and mortar location. “It’s been a long time coming, not just for us, but for anybody that’s had a Trill Burger or wanted a Trill Burger and couldn’t get one,” Bun B said in a statement. “We’ve been working hard to find the right location to make it as easily accessible to as many people as possible. I think we found that location, and we can’t wait to open...
Cool new UH exhibit showcases cutting-edge student electric vehicle design
Students at the the University of Houston’s Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture and Design are showing off ideas that could shape the future of transportation. The school’s Mashburg Gallery is hosting a new exhibition that shows off 16 projects designed to show interior and exterior for future electric vehicles.Sponsored by Photon Auto, an EV company from Houston, the competition provides juniors and seniors in the college’s industrial design program with the opportunity to receive feedback from people in the automotive industry. Attendees will see both 3D scaled models and high resolution digital renderings of the designs. “Through our program,...
Houston's whiskey-fueled American restaurant plots new downtown location
Houston’s next Federal American Grill will be located downtown. The steak and seafood restaurant has leased a ground floor space at at Houston Center’s LyondellBasell Tower (1221 McKinney St.). Slated to open in summer 2023, Federal Grill will occupy approximately 7,000 square feet with an additional 1,500-square-foot patio along Houston Center’s greenspace. Downtown will be Federal Grill’s fifth Houston-area location, joining its original outpost on Shepherd Dr., Memorial Villages, Katy, and The Woodlands. The restaurant also plans to open in Scottsdale, AZ next year. Founded by Matt Brice in 2013, Federal Grill serves an wide-ranging menu of comfort food that...
3 big Houston restaurant openings serious diners need to know right now
The last couple of months have been a busy time for restaurant openings (and reopenings). Here’s a quick look at three establishments that have recently begun (or resumed) service. Fung’s KitchenHouston Chinese dining institution Fung’s Kitchen has reopened in Southwest Houston. Known for its lively dim sum service and extensive seafood menu, the Cantonese restaurant closed in January 2021 after being damaged by a fire. The new dining room has a number of new details, the Houston Chronicle reports. They include: a glass-enclosed wine wall, a large Buddha statue, and the addition of six private dining rooms. Not only will...
Houston's Christmas-themed terror fest scares up visiting TV celebs and more horrific holiday fun
If the box-office receipts of the recently released, Santa-goes-Die Hard thriller Violent Night are any indication (the $20 million film has already grossed $42 million worldwide), people enjoy some carnage during the holiday season. Perfect timing for TerrorFest, here this weekend at The Lone Star Convention & Expo Center Conroe (9055 Airport Rd.) for fans' most bloodcurdling needs on December 17 and 18. This Christmas-themed, horror convention show features special guests as well as other activities, including costume contests, haunted houses, celebrity autographs, photos, a game room, panels, macabre artists, vendors, and special FX workshops.Visitors can expect Christmas-themed horror photo booths...
Adam Sandler makes rare and happy appearance in Houston just in time for Valentine's Day
Comedian Adam Sandler has announced 11 new dates for his "Adam Sandler Live" stand-up tour, including a Houston stop at Toyota Center on February 13, 2023.The tour — a continuation from fall 2022, during which he visited 22 different cities — will be a two-week sprint, kicking off on February 5 in Chicago and finishing on February 18 in Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition to Houston, Sandler will perform in Austin on February 14 and Dallas on February 15.The tour is a rare chance for fans to see Sandler perform live, as he is an ultra-successful actor who's usually off...
Houston's best holiday events make the season bright with dazzling lights, performances, markets, and more
The holidays are in full swing across Houston, with a host of activities that offer something for every taste and budget. That means plenty of holiday performances on stages around town, concerts, and some beloved classics such as The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol. Photo courtesy of Color FactoryIG paradise Winter Colorand features a confetti ski lift for that perfect snap. Photo courtesy of Central HoustonTake a walk in the Winter Wonderland downtown. Photo by Emily JaschkeHouston hosts the only Harry Potter Yule Ball...
Game-changing new park with restaurant, kids spaces, tunnels and more breaks grounds in west Houston
Houston's push for more public green space has now grown to the west side. Camden Park, a new, 3.4-acre park in the Westchase District, has broken ground on Wilcrest Drive just north of Richmond Avenue, per an announcement. Aimed at producing public green gathering spaces in one of Houston’s most park-deficient areas, the WiFi-enabled Camden Park will offer a 30,000 square-foot activity lawn with multi-purpose pavilion for free concerts and cultural performances, per press materials. More features include an onsite restaurant open daily with indoor and outdoor seating, a children’s playground with rolling hills, play structures, water features, and a...
RodeoHouston reveals highly anticipated 2023 performer genres and concert ticket sale date
RodeoHouston fans are a step closer to knowing who 2023's musical acts will be and when they can score tickets to the shows.The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo revealed the genre lineup for the 20-day run on Monday, December 12. The list, available online, also notes that tickets for all shows can be purchased on Thursday, January 12, 2023 in two "waves." That mean shows from February 28-March 9 can be purchased at 10 am that day, while shows from March 10-March 19 can be purchased at 2 pm that day.This new genre lineup notes 12 country shows —...
Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend
Plenty of holiday family fun awaits this weekend, with a visit beloved from Mary Poppins headlining Hobby Center. A holiday market in Midtown offers arts, music, and more, and a gingerbread house build-off is sure to be a tasty contest.Not one, but two ugly sweater parties invite you to don your worst, and the Holocaust Museum welcomes all for a free day — plus a chance to view the Astros World Series trophy. Enjoy; here are your best bets for the weekend. Thursday, December 8Bayou Preservation Association First Artist Mixer & AuctionThis cross-collaboration exhibition will feature selected, nature-based works by...
Janet Jackson returns to the road for summer 2023 tour with stop in Houston
After four years, Janet Jackson is back on tour — and that includes a stop in Houston next summer. The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee will return to the road in summer 2023 with her ninth concert tour, called “Together Again." Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city tour will hit arenas and amphitheaters, launching in Florida in April, followed by stops across North America including New York, Toronto, and California, before wrapping up in Seattle on June 21. The tour will make three stops in Texas: Dallas: Friday, June 2, at Dos Equis Pavilion Houston: Saturday, June 3, at...
Alex Bregman teams up with prominent Texas ranch for totally bomb beef jerky
Never let it be said that nothing good came out of last year’s Major League Baseball lockout. Sure, fans missed part of Spring Training, but it paved the way for a partnership between an Astros All-Star and a prominent Texas ranch. Alex Bregman has added beef jerky from R-C Ranch to his growing Breggy Bomb brand. It joins his salsas, barbecue sauces, and spice rubs. As Bregman explains, instead of spending his February in Florida at Spring Training, the lockout provided him with the opportunity to attend the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. There, he met R-C Ranch co-founder Blake...
Giant sea creatures made of recycled beach trash wash onto Galveston Island in must-see new exhibit
A giant great white shark, massive bald eagle, oversized octopus, and more enormous sea life are invading Galveston Island — just in time for the holidays.Washed Ashore, a compelling and traveling art of giant sea animal sculptures made of trash collected from beaches opens in Galveston on Saturday, December 10 across 19 locations. The clever showcase features more than 20 pieces — most more than six feet tall and as much as 17 feet wide — such as coral reefs, jellyfish, penguins, sunfish, and more. Sculptures can be found at museums, hotels, parks, attractions, and popular outdoor spaces. Thanks...
Bad 'a' Hawaiian coffee shop brews up plans for 10 Houston-area locations
A new coffee shop will brings the flavors of Hawaii to the Houston area. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has signed a development agreement that will bring as many as 10 locations to West Houston and Galveston in the next five years. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was founded on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 to serve Hawaiian-sourced coffee to locals and tourists. Franchising on the mainland started in 1985, but an acquisition in 2019 paved the way for its current expansion. Currently at about 30 locations nationwide, Bad Ass announced plans to open five locations in Dallas...
Houston rock gods ZZ Top team up with Lynyrd Skynyrd for first time in colossal new tour
Houston's rock titans/sharp-dressed men ZZ Top will embark on a classic rock bonanza next year when the legends and Lynyrd Skynyrd hit The Woodlands as part of their first co-headlining tour, "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," which will stop at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Sunday, July 30, 2023.come to Fort Worth as part of their first co-headlining tour, "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," which will stop at Dickies Arena on July 29, 2023.Houston-The Woodlands will be the fifth of 22 stops around North America for the tour in summer 2023. It will kick off in West...
Make time for holiday shopping fun at Houston's Uptown Park this month
Whether you haven't had time to do your holiday shopping, or are just now starting to think about who's getting what, Uptown Park will be your gifting go-to this year.From home goods at Longoria Collection to jewelry at High Gloss and Lewis Jewelers, menswear from Lucho Boutique and M Penner and fashionable women's finds from Elizabeth Anthony, and artisan sweets from Araya Chocolate, there's no shortage of inspiration.Mark your calendar for the Black Girl Christmas Market on Saturday, December 10, from 12-4 pm, where you're sure to find unique and meaningful presents.Want a little treat while you're out shopping?...
Adorable new UH cougar mascot cubs leap into new era with time-honored ring-guarding tradition
Two impossibly cute brothers are stepping into a longstanding University of Houston tradition. Shasta VII and Louie, the rescued cougar cubs who now live at the Houston Zoo, are currently "guarding" two UH school rings. On December 1, the 11-week-old brothers officially became UH mascots by protecting the rings int their enclosure. To keep the young little ones engaged, keepers hid meatballs amongst the hay and climbing logs near the ring boxes as the duo sniffed and examined.UH students can view all the 2022 school rings on Friday, December 9, where the jewelry will be placed in UH-themed boxes and...
