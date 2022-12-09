Read full article on original website
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center's Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside ʻIolani Palace, America’s only royal residence, where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but now serves mostly as a museum. As it rained, Paula Akana, executive director of the palace, and Hailama Farden, of Hale O Nā Aliʻi O Hawaiʻi, a royal Hawaiian society, both walked down the palace steps and driveway to read the announcement in Hawaiian. A news release later said she died peacefully in her Honolulu home with her wife, Veronica Gail Kawānanakoa, at her side. “Abigail will be remembered for her love of Hawai‘i and its people,” her 69-year-old wife said in a statement, “and I will miss her with all of my heart.”
Yelp ranks the best pastry shops within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Dec. 2022.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calvin Dorn has been flying helicopters for decades. But flying over lava from the Mauna Loa eruption was unlike anything he’s ever experienced. “We’ve been waiting since 1984 for Mauna Loa, so it was always something I was waiting for and was hoping I’d get to see it,” Dorn said. “And here I am the second day, able to fly over that.”
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- 85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Café is headed west for its second location on Oahu. KITV4 has learned that the popular Taiwanese chain is opening a new café and bakery in the former Pizza Hut space at Kapolei Shopping Center along Farrington Highway.
Take of pāku‘iku‘i prohibited on Big Islands West Coast
DAR is working with coastal communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the United States Geological Survey, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to better understand pāku‘iku‘i life history traits that will support a more robust understanding of their stocks.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Get your singin’ voice ready – a new karaoke bar is opening in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Hawaii Voice KTV & Lounge has filed a building permit this week to open in the McCully area on South King Street next to a Panda Express restaurant.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With thousands of spectators flocking to Hawaii island to witness the simultaneous eruptions Mauna Loa and Kilauea, many are forgetting the “campsite rule.”. In other words, leave the area in a better condition than you found it. An estimated 50,000 people have visited the special viewing...
