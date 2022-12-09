ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Outrigger Hospitality Group executive discusses support for the marathon

As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. The nasal spray is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Right now, only a fraction...
50 years strong: These 2 people have run every Honolulu Marathon

Production shows struggle, resilience of first Filipino immigrants to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Philippine Celebrations Coordinating Committee of Hawaii and Philippine Consulate General of Honolulu invite the public to a special production ahead of Sakada Day. The event, called “Sakada Through the Years — KIRED, a re-enactment of the Life of the Sakada,” is set for Sunday at 5...
Still haven't finished your Christmas shopping? Check out this craft fair!

Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96

Gas prices drop on mainland, but not in Hawaii

Hawaii News Now-Meteorologist Jen Robbins

USGS: Kilauea volcano eruption ceases; lava lake completely crusted over

Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island. On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects. Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue. There,...
Kauai police seeks public help in locating missing Utah woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Officials said 32-year-old Natasha Nicole Sanchez of Utah, was reported missing on Nov. 29. Police said she was last seen in the area of mile marker 8 on the Kalalau trail...
