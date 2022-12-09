Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Outrigger Hospitality Group executive discusses support for the marathon
Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96. Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, known as the “last alii” and a revered philanthropist, has died at 96. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch...
hawaiinewsnow.com
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. The nasal spray is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Right now, only a fraction...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The newest tool in the fight against rapid ohia death: A chainsaw mounted on a drone
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals'...
hawaiinewsnow.com
50 years strong: These 2 people have run every Honolulu Marathon
Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96. Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, known as the “last alii” and a revered philanthropist, has died at 96. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals' detected in Pearl Harbor drinking water two years ago
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. The newest tool in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Production shows struggle, resilience of first Filipino immigrants to Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Philippine Celebrations Coordinating Committee of Hawaii and Philippine Consulate General of Honolulu invite the public to a special production ahead of Sakada Day. The event, called “Sakada Through the Years — KIRED, a re-enactment of the Life of the Sakada,” is set for Sunday at 5...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Still haven't finished your Christmas shopping? Check out this craft fair!
Local girl Saige Kaahaaina-Torres says the Texas hitters make her job easy. Texas setter Saige Kaahaaina-Torres is an Iolani grad. She talked about the excitement going into the Sweet 16. She also talked about Hawaii's influence in Austin, and her love for Texas bbq. Ohana Matters: What is kindness?. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. The newest tool in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Gas prices drop on mainland, but not in Hawaii
Still haven't finished your Christmas shopping? Check out this craft fair!. The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair starts this Friday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Honolulu Marathon is the only race that gives out t-shirts to finishers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. "It's an interesting time capsule and it'll...
hawaiinewsnow.com
28 billion gallons of lava later, Kilauea eruption at summit crater is on pause
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kilauea volcano’s summit eruption has paused, the USGS says. Officials said since the eruption started on Sept. 29, 2021, more than 29 billion gallons of lava has spewed out into the summit’s Halemaumau Crater ― raising the floor by about 469 feet. “Over the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With surprise announcement on national TV, Hawaii music program wins huge award
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a surprise announcement made on the “Tamron Hall Show,” a Hawaii-based nonprofit program learned Monday that it won a prestigious national music award. The Lewis Prize for Music presented Hawaii’s Mana Maoli with a $500,000 Accelerator Award. Kaʻiulani Iaea, a student at Mana...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now-Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Winds will ease slightly, with only minimal showers Saturday. Mostly dry conditions are expected Saturday, with a slight increase in showers Sunday and Monday. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 9, 2022. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:27 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
USGS: Kilauea volcano eruption ceases; lava lake completely crusted over
Kilauea volcano’s summit eruption has paused, the USGS says. Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96. Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, known as the “last alii” and a revered philanthropist, has died at 96. Monday's Midday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, known as the “last alii” and a revered philanthropist who used her vast wealth to support Native Hawaiian culture and causes, died Sunday at 96. Her death was announced in the Hawaiian language at Iolani Palace on Monday morning. This...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies
HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island. On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects. Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue. There,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
For these Salvation Army volunteers, bell ringing and giving back is a longtime holiday tradition
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. The newest tool in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State flags across Hawaii lowered to half-staff to honor Abigail Kawananakoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Native Hawaiians mourn the death of royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, state flags have been lowered to half-staff in her honor. Gov. Josh Green issued the flag order in light of her passing Sunday evening. She was 96 years old. The flag order will be in place...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A wake-up call, lesson learned for Oahu diver who almost got ran over by a boat
A suspect who was involved in a police standoff at a Waikiki hotel was shot and killed by officers following an hours-long barricade situation, officials said. Team Hawaii needs your help as they hit the waters for World Para Surfing Championship. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The Hawaii Adaptive Surf...
hawaiinewsnow.com
BWS: Navy detected ‘forever chemicals’ at least twice in drinking water at Pearl Harbor base
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Board of Water Supply officials want answers about toxic chemicals detected in groundwater at Red Hill a year before last month’s spill of firefighting foam. The chemicals were also found in drinking water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in 2020 and 2021. As first reported...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai police seeks public help in locating missing Utah woman
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Officials said 32-year-old Natasha Nicole Sanchez of Utah, was reported missing on Nov. 29. Police said she was last seen in the area of mile marker 8 on the Kalalau trail...
Comments / 0