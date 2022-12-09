Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Dec. 14
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Wednesday, December 14. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
Last-Minute Plans: Fun for the Whole Family on Dec. 9 & 10, 2022
With an overcast and chilly Friday evening, what is there to do? Well, bundle up and get the whole family in the car, because on of Lubbock favorite annual events is happening this weekend. Candlelight at the Ranch is a Lubbock tradition that only happens for two nights each year....
What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?
Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
Enjoy Free Margaritas Tonight At This Epic Lubbock Shopping Event With The Turquoise Lily
Who is ready to go shopping with 20% off in Lubbock?. The Turquoise Lily is a popular boutique located right here in Lubbock and they are having a big event tonight. December 8th, 2022 that you don't want to miss out on. They are offering 20% off their entire store...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December
We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
everythinglubbock.com
Harpo is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Harpo as their Pet of the Day for Monday December 12. Reach out to LAS to adopt Harpo at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Harpo!
Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Furr’s Location In Lubbock?
Have you ever wanted to try hot pots? Lubbock doesn't have a restaurant dedicated to it...until now. As a foodie, I love trying new things and new ways to eat food. One of those things I have never done is hot pots. Hot pot is a cooking method that originated...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of 50th and University Avenue at around 7:30 a.m.
everythinglubbock.com
Old MacDonald’s is hosting Santa and the Grinch
LUBBOCK, Texas— Old MacDonald’s Petting and Family Fun Farm is inviting the community to come see the animals and get photos made with Santa. Santa is coming to the farm on December 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. And the Grinch will be stopping by on December 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m . Find out more at @oldmacdonaldslubbock.
Texas Man Tries To Break Into Church But Gets Instant Karma
The suspect was taken into custody.
Want Trader Joe’s to Come to Lubbock? Here’s How We Can Make It Happen
One of the things I miss the most about living somewhere other than Lubbock, is having a Trader Joe’s. Not only do they have a lot of unique food that other stores don’t, but they have great gluten-free and vegan options, and they avoid things like artificial colors, artificial flavors, GMOs, and more. While we do have Sprouts in Lubbock, which also sells a lot of these kinds of products, there is just something special about Trader Joe’s.
Shame On You: This Might Be the Most Heartless Thing You Can Do
I know you’ve probably seen plenty about this recently, but I want to make something very clear as Christmas approaches: Animals are not presents. When thinking of ‘fun’ or ‘cute’ gifts to get your kid, far too many people think it would be a great idea to get a pet. While this can work out positively for those that are responsible pet owners, it doesn’t always work out that way.
One seriously injured, crash with pedestrian in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near 42nd Street and Avenue U on Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 6:16 p.m. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
Just in Time for the Holidays, Pancho Clos is Coming to Lubbock
Everyone knows about Santa Claus but most people don't know about a classic West Texas take that started in the Hub City, and his name is Pancho Clos. For more than 50 years Pancho Clos has been coming to Lubbock to help Santa Claus during this busy holiday season. Pancho Clos is portrayed wearing a sombrero and serape while also wearing an outfit similar to Santa Claus.
KCBD
LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
The House of Bone And Glass: An East Texas Anomaly Is For Sale
A large home for sale in piney East Texas. Charmingly, it appears to be built by hand. What have you bought, when you buy the House of Bone and Glass?. You take a tour of this labyrinthian home. The realtor, smiling with too many teeth, waits and waves from outside.
Why You Should Visit a Lubbock Nursing Home This Holiday Season
The holiday season is all about spending time with friends, family, and loved ones. As you get older, you start to appreciate this more and value the time spent together more than the gifts or food that might be a part of the celebration. Whether you decide to spend this...
Update from police — former TTU Coach Beard arrested on family assault charge in Austin
Former Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach, now with the University of Texas, Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning in Travis County for an assault charge.
everythinglubbock.com
Single Lubbock mother surprised with new car after winning caregiver of the year
LUBBOCK, Texas — Christmas came early for Kristi White who was surprised by her company Cornerstone caregiving with a new jeep. Founder Michael Hillman said the heart of Cornerstone is caregiving with compassion and White has spent the past two years doing that. “Caregivers are the unsung heroes of...
Fresh on The Market: Stunning New South Lubbock Home for a Reasonable Price
Lubbock is constantly expanding, meaning that new businesses are popping up, and more homes are being built. if you are looking for a new build, one of the best places to look is in South Lubbock. A great example recently hit the market just off of 119th street. It is...
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0