ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Dec. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Leftwich Monterey neighborhood on Wednesday, December 14. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?

Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December

We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Harpo is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Harpo as their Pet of the Day for Monday December 12. Reach out to LAS to adopt Harpo at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Harpo!
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Old MacDonald’s is hosting Santa and the Grinch

LUBBOCK, Texas— Old MacDonald’s Petting and Family Fun Farm is inviting the community to come see the animals and get photos made with Santa. Santa is coming to the farm on December 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. And the Grinch will be stopping by on December 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m . Find out more at @oldmacdonaldslubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Want Trader Joe’s to Come to Lubbock? Here’s How We Can Make It Happen

One of the things I miss the most about living somewhere other than Lubbock, is having a Trader Joe’s. Not only do they have a lot of unique food that other stores don’t, but they have great gluten-free and vegan options, and they avoid things like artificial colors, artificial flavors, GMOs, and more. While we do have Sprouts in Lubbock, which also sells a lot of these kinds of products, there is just something special about Trader Joe’s.
LUBBOCK, TX
B93

Shame On You: This Might Be the Most Heartless Thing You Can Do

I know you’ve probably seen plenty about this recently, but I want to make something very clear as Christmas approaches: Animals are not presents. When thinking of ‘fun’ or ‘cute’ gifts to get your kid, far too many people think it would be a great idea to get a pet. While this can work out positively for those that are responsible pet owners, it doesn’t always work out that way.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Just in Time for the Holidays, Pancho Clos is Coming to Lubbock

Everyone knows about Santa Claus but most people don't know about a classic West Texas take that started in the Hub City, and his name is Pancho Clos. For more than 50 years Pancho Clos has been coming to Lubbock to help Santa Claus during this busy holiday season. Pancho Clos is portrayed wearing a sombrero and serape while also wearing an outfit similar to Santa Claus.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy