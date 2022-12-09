TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to revisions in the “CAS Property” section (second paragraph, last sentence) and “Iron Creek and Ruby Drilling” section (second paragraph). Please also replace image captions with the revised captions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005378/en/ Figure 1. CAS property showing its location relative to the Iron Creek and Ruby target areas. Location of historic drilled vein hosting Co-Au mineralization shown along with a section line used in Figure 2. (Graphic: Business Wire)

IDAHO STATE ・ 40 MINUTES AGO