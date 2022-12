CLEVELAND - Zac Brown Band is coming to Ohio. The Grammy-winning country group announced an extensive North American tour today, including three stops in The Buckeye State. They'll play a Cincinnati Reds Post-Game Benefit Concert on June 2nd, Columbus' Nationwide Arena on June 30th, and Canton's Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 5th.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO