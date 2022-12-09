Read full article on original website
17-year-old girl, man shot on Metrobus during fight
WASHINGTON — A shooting on a Metrobus in Southeast D.C. left two people injured Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to Yuma Street Southeast, near the 8th Street intersection, for a report of a shooting on a Metrobus running the A2 route just after 8:20 a.m. At the scene, police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, one on the bus and another on the street outside of the bus.
12, 13-year-old girls arrested for violent Thanksgiving robbery in SW DC
WASHINGTON — Around dinnertime on Thanksgiving Day, two young girls were charged with robbery after what police called a forceful and violent encounter in Southwest, D.C. The 12 and 13-year-old girls were found and arrested after the incident, which occurred in the 300 block of I Street just after 8 p.m., about a five-minute walk from Waterfront Metro station.
Teen confesses to killing 13-year-old girl during Instagram video chat, Bensalem police say
A 16-year-old allegedly confessed to an acquaintance during a video chat on Instagram that he killed someone, police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, said.
Upworthy
Quick-thinking 10-year-old escapes potential kidnapping by asking cashier to pretend to be his mom
Around 840,000 children are reported missing every year in the US and while many of these reports are resolved within hours, some children go missing permanently. A 10-year-old might have had a similar fate if not for his quick and smart thinking. Sammy Green was heading home from school in Pottstown last Friday when a woman began following him, reports CBS News.
In 2014, a 15-year-old Girl Opened the Door for a Man in a FedEx Uniform; Hours Later, Her Family Was Dead
On July 9, 2014, Ronald Haskell, dressed as a FedEx delivery man, knocked on the door of the Stay family. Cassidy Stay, Haskell's 15-year-old niece, answered the door; she did not recognize the man before her as her uncle, as she did not spend much time with him. Under the impression that Haskell was just an ordinary delivery driver, she told him that her parents were not home and would be unable to sign for the package he was attempting to deliver. Little did Cassidy know, this "delivery man" would later use the package he was holding as a silencerfor the gun he had with him.
The man accused of killing a teen's family after 'catfishing' her was hired by a Virginia sheriff's office earlier this month. Here's what we know
Roughly 10 days after a former Virginia state trooper was hired by a sheriff's office in that state, he traveled to Southern California and allegedly killed the family of a teenager he had catfished online, officials said.
Cops Make Grisly Discovery After 2-Year-Old Answers FaceTime Instead of Mom
Concerned co-workers FaceTimed Javonni Jenkins when she didn’t show for work on Wednesday morning, but it was Jenkins’ 2-year-old son who picked up, and he appeared to be alone. This sent Jenkins’ colleagues scrambling to her Chicago apartment, where they met with police to bust in and conduct a welfare check. Responding officers were met with a grisly scene, however, as both Jenkins, 27, and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, had been shot dead. “We came a little too late,” Nicole Worth, a co-worker, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saved the baby. That’s all we could do.” Cops said Jenkins’ son was uninjured and oblivious to the horror—playing with toys while his mom's co-workers were on FaceTime with him. Cops have not made an arrest in connection to the two deaths. Jenkins, a beloved medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, “loved being a mother,” her sister, Angela Brooks, told the Sun-Times. “She was a beautiful individual.”Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
Subway crowd in DC runs in terror as off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots armed man who shoved him - pair grapple and fall over wall
Commuters fled in terror after an off-duty FBI agent fatally shot a man who got into a fight with him which escalated when they fell eight feet onto the subway platform. Newly released surveillance footage from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority shows the moment Troy Bullock, 28, shoved an off-duty FBI agent who has yet to be named, at the Metro Center station on Wednesday.
Woman found decapitated inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The woman was found dead around 12:45 p.m. at a home located on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. Police say they have a suspect in custody. Sources say the crime scene looks like something out of a horror movie. Police still have a large area blocked off and the crime scene unit is on the scene going in and out of the home.Neighbors are disturbed learning the details about the alleged incident. "The yellow house, it's the worst house on the block....
Video shows teen who escaped from Nevada home’s second floor after reported year in captivity
Video obtained from outside of a home in Nevada shows a teenager who escaped from what police said was a locked bedroom where she had been confined for over a year. During that time, she was also given little food and only a bucket in which to relieve herself, officials said.
Lesbian couple confesses after boy's body found tortured with severed skull
A woman in Indiana admitted Tuesday to neglecting her young brother, who endured months of isolation, torture, and eventually died after his skull was severed from his body.
Boy, 10, Charged As Adult After Fatal Shooting Of Mom Who Refused To Buy Him A Headset
He ordered the headset online the day after the shooting, according to the criminal complaint against him.
Texas woman quits her job on the first day of work after a robber nearly stabbed her in the neck: 'I could've died'
"While I'm in the ambulance, that's when I break. And I'm like, 'I could've died. Something could've happened to me," Almaguer said.
A 10-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting his mother after she refused to buy him a VR headset from Amazon
The boy from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, said he was angry that his mother woke him up early that day and had not let him buy a VR headset from Amazon.
Va. Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Ex, 3 Children Dead: 'A Difficult Day'
"She remained on the line with us as the intruder made entry," Chesterfield County Police Department said of JoAnna M. Cottle, who was shot dead Friday morning along with her three children A Virginia woman and her three children were fatally shot at their home in the early hours of Friday morning by the woman's former lover and the father to two of her kids, authorities said. Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD) received a call from victim JoAnna M. Cottle, 39, at around 5 a.m. local time to...
iheart.com
10-Year-Old Boy Evades Abduction By Asking Cashier To Pretend To Be His Mom
A ten-year-old boy's quick thinking saved him from being kidnapped. Sammy Green was walking home from school when a woman started following him. Sam Green, the boy's father, told WPVI that the woman claimed she knew his family and said the young boy was supposed to come with her. She...
Texas Attorney Tried to Shoot Bartender Ex-Girlfriend in Broad Daylight While She Was Working, Cops Say
A Texas attorney is accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend in broad daylight at her place of employment over the weekend. Gavin Edward Rush, 41, was identified as the man on surveillance footage pulling out a gun at an Austin bar. Two bystanders leapt on him, putting a stop to it all.
Who Was the 'Boy in the Box'? Police Breakthrough After 65 Years of Mystery
Police have previously said identifying the boy is just the beginning, and authorities are readying themselves to look for suspects.
Md. Man Finds His Brother's Body After Firefighters Missed It at Burning Warehouse, Homicide Investigation Opens
Though firefighters responded to the scene, James Craig Jr.'s body wasn't found until many hours later Early Sunday morning, a 45-year-old man died in a fire in the southwest Baltimore warehouse he used for his hauling and demolition business. Though firefighters responded to the scene, James Craig Jr.'s body wasn't found until many hours later, according to his brother Donte. It was Donte who first discovered his brother's body after going to the site and searching through the charred structure himself. He found Craig's body on the second...
Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital, family says
The victim's family told only ABC13 that her efforts to keep her family together were shattered forever after being caught up in a toxic love triangle.
