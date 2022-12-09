Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Related
Illinois Business Journal
Louer Facility Planning founder set to retire
Joy, contentment, gratitude, satisfaction…words synonymous with a rewarding career that is coming to a close. Collinsville-based Louer Facility Planning, Inc. is completing the next phase of a multi-year succession plan put in place by founder and CEO, Jane Louer, by announcing her retirement at year’s end and passing the baton to long-time employees, Yvette Paris and April Grapperhaus.
mymoinfo.com
Mercy Jefferson and Mercy South named a Top Hospital by the Leapfrog Group
(Jefferson County) For the second year in a row, Mercy Hospital Jefferson has been named a Top Hospital by the Leapfrog Group. Recently Mercy Jefferson earned a patient safety A grade from Leapfrog for the 11th time in the last 12 grading periods. That spans over the last six years.
timesnewspapers.com
Possible Changes For Pair Of Old Webster Businesses
The first and second readings of two bills before the city council Tuesday night signal possible changes coming to two well-established Webster Groves businesses. The first bill would formalize a name change for an event space and dance academy proposed at 60 N. Gore Ave., using space in the Rolling Ridge Nursery complex. The location was previously approved for a conditional use permit in 2021, allowing for the operation of Willow in Webster — a banquet facility and dance academy. The new permit would transfer ownership to Loryn Crowley of Telva, LLC.
stlouiscnr.com
St. Louis Lambert International Airport Certifies Landco Construction as Women Business Enterprise
Landco Construction, one of St. Louis’s leading interior construction companies, received certification as a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) from the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The certification recognizes a company that is at least 51% owned and controlled by one or more women. Landco is WBE-certified nationally and by...
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
stlouiscnr.com
Schools Gaining in Popularity as Kids Learn Swimming Earlier
Echelon Constructors LLC plans to wrap construction in early 2023 on another facility in the St. Louis area for Foss Swim School and has plans to complete a fourth one by August. Ryan Barr, co-founder and partner at Echelon, says the demand for these builds is based upon the fact...
thededicatedhouse.com
The Pros and Cons of Living in St. Louis
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are you considering moving to St. Louis?. This beautiful city can feel like home right away. It’s full of diverse neighborhoods and exciting events. But it wasn’t always this way. St. Louis used to be an economic powerhouse that faded into decline. Now the...
The Intriguing Story of How Part of St. Louis’s Skyline is Empty
Did you know that a significant part of the St. Louis skyline ended up empty? It's the story of a building that was erected during the 1980's that ended up being a real estate disaster. I saw the story of the AT&T Center in St. Louis just shared on YouTube....
feastmagazine.com
These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets
Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
stlpublicradio.org
Monday: Meet the new owner of Kohn’s, St. Louis’ oldest (and only) kosher deli
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. In business for nearly 60 years, Kohn’s Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli is a St. Louis institution. Yet, earlier this year, news of the store going up for sale triggered many to worry that the beloved deli could be in danger of closing for good.
Highest-paying business jobs in St. Louis
St. Louis, MO-IL – Annual mean salary: $45,110. — Anchorage, AK ($81,880) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470) — Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740) Canva. #23. Credit counselors. St. Louis, MO-IL – Annual mean...
timestribunenews.com
Troy zoning approves change to commercial over opposition of adjacent community
Over staunch opposition by an adjacent 55-plus living community, the Troy Planning Commission on Thursday voted to recommend a zoning change from residential to commercial for a property where a storage business is planned. During the meeting, commission members voted 4-1 to recommend approval of the change for the 11-acre...
Coming together to help Jeff Burton’s family
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mission Taco Joint and the band El Monstero will help Jeff Burton’s family. Burton died in August of Cancer. In December, Mission Taco Joint U. City will donate $1 of its El Monstero Three Little Piggies Burrito to the Jeff Burton Family Fund. This fundraiser will be held on concert nights.
KSDK
Plans for vertical city at AT&T building in downtown St. Louis
Developers looking to transform empty AT&T building into a "vertical city" in downtown St. Louis. It would include a garden, pool and restaurant.
KMZU
A St. Louis pastor counseled Kevin Johnson in his final days. And sat by his side as he died.
ST. LOUIS — The Rev. Darryl Gray held Kevin Johnson’s shoulder at 7:29 p.m. on Nov. 29 when Missouri issued the final order for Johnson to die for his crimes. The other witnesses watched through windows into the bare, white execution chamber. Gray sat by Johnson’s side, praying....
Critical Funding For St. Louis Streets Delayed By Communication Issues
The mayor's office and Alderwoman Sharon Tyus blame each other for a two-year lag in essential streets and forestry funding
'They're Not Recycling': St. Louisans See Blue Bins Dumped as Trash
The city claims it's only combining garbage with recycling in cases of 'contamination.' Witnesses disagree
Illinois Business Journal
Lansdowne UP breaks ground on new 20-home subdivision in East St. Louis
Lansdowne UP hosted a ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 14, 2022, celebrating the construction of 20 new homes. An area once full of trash and overgrowth located near 25th Street and Gross Avenue is being transformed by Plocher Construction into a subdivision that will provide market-rate housing options to the community.
Woman wins first $100K prize in Red Hot Cash Missouri Lottery game
A shopper at a St. Louis grocery store has claimed the first of four $100,000 top prizes in the Missouri Lottery's Red Hot Cash scratchers game.
websterjournal.com
How East Coast pizza infiltrated the Midwest at Racanelli’s
It has been said St. Louisans love their pizza – those distinctly thin, flaky provel-topped squares. With St. Louis style-pizza being embedded onto the city’s rich culinary history as much as toasted ravioli and gooey butter cake, it’s a wonder that Racanelli’s, proudly touted as a New York-style pizzeria, has made itself at home in the city who loves its crisp pizza crusts.
Comments / 0