Here is this week’s news of grants and gifts that may be of particular interest to women in higher education. in Alabama received a $791,808 grant from the American Cancer Society to continue research into identifying and studying genetic factors associated with hereditary breast cancer in the African American community. The research is under the direction of Nancy Merner, an assistant professor in the department of pathobiology in the university’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Merner and her team have conducted gene sequencing and identified protein-truncating variants, or PTVs, specific to African Americans that appear to increase inherited breast cancer risk. “We plan to identify these PTVs associated with breast cancer among African Americans and study how they increase risk,” Dr. Merner said.

