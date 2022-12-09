Read full article on original website
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other records
Alena Analeigh Wicker (born in 2008 or 2009) became the youngest black person in U.S. history to get admitted into medical school at the age of 13. The news of Alena's history-making record only broke out in July 2022 but she also holds two other records in addition to this major accomplishment.
This man was almost lynched by a white mob but then a miracle happened
Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
The government failed to help Black farmers. These women created a fund for them.
Rather than reach out to agencies and lenders, many Black farmers turn to neighbors - including the Black Farmer Fund - in times of need.
ECU to graduate nearly 2,000 on Friday; Boys &Girls Club executive to be keynote speaker
Nine days before Christmas, nearly 2,000 students and their families will have something to celebrate as East Carolina University hosts its fall commencement. The graduation ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena. The keynote speaker will be Misty Miller, senior vice president of organizational development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which serves more than 3.6 million children and teens at nearly 5,000...
wiareport.com
Grants or Gifts Relating to Women in Higher Education
Here is this week’s news of grants and gifts that may be of particular interest to women in higher education. in Alabama received a $791,808 grant from the American Cancer Society to continue research into identifying and studying genetic factors associated with hereditary breast cancer in the African American community. The research is under the direction of Nancy Merner, an assistant professor in the department of pathobiology in the university’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Merner and her team have conducted gene sequencing and identified protein-truncating variants, or PTVs, specific to African Americans that appear to increase inherited breast cancer risk. “We plan to identify these PTVs associated with breast cancer among African Americans and study how they increase risk,” Dr. Merner said.
Positive Physicians Insurance Company and Coalition Announce Partnership to Offer Cyber Insurance Coverage
Firms Partner to Provide Cyber Insurance Coverage Options to Positive's Insureds. ("Positive"), a leading medical professional liability (MPL) insurer serving healthcare providers across 10 states, today announced it has partnered with Coalition, the world's first. Active Insurance. provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, to provide Positive's insured...
informedinfrastructure.com
Overseas Buildings Operations’ New U.S. Consulate General Projects Receive 2022 American Architecture Awards®
Rendering of the U.S. Consulate General Hermosillo courtesy of OBO, by Richärd|Kennedy Architects. Learn more about the project here. The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations’ (OBO) new consulate general projects in Hermosillo, Mexico, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, were recognized by The Chicago Athenaeum’s prestigious 2022 American Architecture Awards for innovative design leadership and pioneering architectural vision. The design for U.S. Consulate General Hermosillo received special recognition as an award recipient in the civic/government building category. U.S. Consulate General Rio de Janeiro’s design was awarded an honorable mention.
agupdate.com
Rural veterinary shortages create risks for food system, report says
The U.S. is facing an alarming shortfall of veterinarians to treat livestock and poultry in rural areas, threatening public health, food safety, and economic growth in communities that depend on agriculture, according to a new report commissioned by Farm Journal Foundation. More than 500 counties across the U.S. have shortages...
agritechtomorrow.com
NASA Funds Scale-Up of Fluorescent Greenhouse Roofing Technology
UbiQD, Inc., a New Mexico-based advanced materials company, announced today that it was recently awarded a new small business contract by NASA, the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration, for optimization and scale up of extruded UbiGro greenhouse films for boosting crop yield in both space and terrestrial applications. The new NASA contract leverages matching funds that were provided by private investors. Additionally, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company a key patent on its greenhouse technology.
WGMD Radio
New Legislation to Improve Program Involving Mentoring and Assistance for Small Businesses
U.S. Senators Chris Coons and Ben Cardin today introduced a bill that would help with the annual in-person mentoring, online training, and local training workshops SCORE provides to small businesses. The SCORE for Small Business Act would reauthorize and improve the SCORE program, which Cardin says is one of the Small Business Administration’s impactful entrepreneurial development programs, providing mentors and training opportunities for nearly 146,000 unique clients, and helping start more than 3,000 new businesses in 2021 alone.
