The first and second readings of two bills before the city council Tuesday night signal possible changes coming to two well-established Webster Groves businesses. The first bill would formalize a name change for an event space and dance academy proposed at 60 N. Gore Ave., using space in the Rolling Ridge Nursery complex. The location was previously approved for a conditional use permit in 2021, allowing for the operation of Willow in Webster — a banquet facility and dance academy. The new permit would transfer ownership to Loryn Crowley of Telva, LLC.

WEBSTER GROVES, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO