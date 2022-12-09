ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Awesome 92.3

Iconic St. Louis Skyscraper Could Become An Amenity Rich Vertical City

In 1986 Southwestern Bell moved its headquarters into a brand-new 44-story office building at 909 Chestnut Street in St. Louis. Southwestern Bell would eventually buy AT&T, assume their name, and work out of the building until moving across the street in 2017, according to KSDK television. The building has been empty since then, however redevelopers want to turn the office building into an "All inside amenity-rich vertical city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Monday: Meet the new owner of Kohn’s, St. Louis’ oldest (and only) kosher deli

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. In business for nearly 60 years, Kohn’s Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli is a St. Louis institution. Yet, earlier this year, news of the store going up for sale triggered many to worry that the beloved deli could be in danger of closing for good.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thededicatedhouse.com

The Pros and Cons of Living in St. Louis

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are you considering moving to St. Louis?. This beautiful city can feel like home right away. It’s full of diverse neighborhoods and exciting events. But it wasn’t always this way. St. Louis used to be an economic powerhouse that faded into decline. Now the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets

Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Highest-paying business jobs in St. Louis

St. Louis, MO-IL – Annual mean salary: $45,110. — Anchorage, AK ($81,880) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470) — Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740) Canva. #23. Credit counselors. St. Louis, MO-IL – Annual mean...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Possible Changes For Pair Of Old Webster Businesses

The first and second readings of two bills before the city council Tuesday night signal possible changes coming to two well-established Webster Groves businesses. The first bill would formalize a name change for an event space and dance academy proposed at 60 N. Gore Ave., using space in the Rolling Ridge Nursery complex. The location was previously approved for a conditional use permit in 2021, allowing for the operation of Willow in Webster — a banquet facility and dance academy. The new permit would transfer ownership to Loryn Crowley of Telva, LLC.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
stlpublicradio.org

VA urges veterans potentially exposed to hazardous toxins to apply for PACT Act benefits

Many St. Louis area veterans may qualify for toxic exposure-related health care and benefits under the PACT Act. The new law, which Congress passed this summer, expands benefits and health care for veterans who have been exposed to hazardous toxins like radiation, smoke, toxic air, Agent Orange and burn pits. The VA St. Louis Health Care System is hosting an event to encourage veterans to apply for those benefits.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible

Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

