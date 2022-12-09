Read full article on original website
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Iconic St. Louis Skyscraper Could Become An Amenity Rich Vertical City
In 1986 Southwestern Bell moved its headquarters into a brand-new 44-story office building at 909 Chestnut Street in St. Louis. Southwestern Bell would eventually buy AT&T, assume their name, and work out of the building until moving across the street in 2017, according to KSDK television. The building has been empty since then, however redevelopers want to turn the office building into an "All inside amenity-rich vertical city.
KSDK
Plans for vertical city at AT&T building in downtown St. Louis
Developers looking to transform empty AT&T building into a "vertical city" in downtown St. Louis. It would include a garden, pool and restaurant.
Flooded concourse causes delays at St. Louis Lambert Airport
Clean up is underway at Lambert St. Louis International Airport after a water pipe burst early this morning leading to some flooding in parts of Concourse C in Terminal 1.
stlpublicradio.org
Monday: Meet the new owner of Kohn’s, St. Louis’ oldest (and only) kosher deli
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. In business for nearly 60 years, Kohn’s Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli is a St. Louis institution. Yet, earlier this year, news of the store going up for sale triggered many to worry that the beloved deli could be in danger of closing for good.
thededicatedhouse.com
The Pros and Cons of Living in St. Louis
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are you considering moving to St. Louis?. This beautiful city can feel like home right away. It’s full of diverse neighborhoods and exciting events. But it wasn’t always this way. St. Louis used to be an economic powerhouse that faded into decline. Now the...
KSDK
5 at 75: St. Louis sees one of coldest winters on record in 1989
St. Louis saw some of the coldest temperatures in the history of the area in December 1989. At one point, the wind chill hit -37° at St. Louis Lambert.
feastmagazine.com
These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets
Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
KSDK
St. Louis could use pandemic relief funds to kickstart guaranteed basic income pilot program
The $5 million plan is tucked inside Board Bill 116. It would give $500 monthly cash payments to parents living in poverty in St. Louis.
This burger chain just opened its 14th St. Louis restaurant. Here's why it's eyeing more.
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Monday opened its newest location at 1021 Southern Ridge Lane in Lake St. Louis, as the fast-casual restaurant chain continues its rapid, nationwide expansion. The Wichita, Kansas-based company is on track to open almost 40 new dining...
Highest-paying business jobs in St. Louis
St. Louis, MO-IL – Annual mean salary: $45,110. — Anchorage, AK ($81,880) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470) — Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740) Canva. #23. Credit counselors. St. Louis, MO-IL – Annual mean...
timesnewspapers.com
Possible Changes For Pair Of Old Webster Businesses
The first and second readings of two bills before the city council Tuesday night signal possible changes coming to two well-established Webster Groves businesses. The first bill would formalize a name change for an event space and dance academy proposed at 60 N. Gore Ave., using space in the Rolling Ridge Nursery complex. The location was previously approved for a conditional use permit in 2021, allowing for the operation of Willow in Webster — a banquet facility and dance academy. The new permit would transfer ownership to Loryn Crowley of Telva, LLC.
stlpublicradio.org
VA urges veterans potentially exposed to hazardous toxins to apply for PACT Act benefits
Many St. Louis area veterans may qualify for toxic exposure-related health care and benefits under the PACT Act. The new law, which Congress passed this summer, expands benefits and health care for veterans who have been exposed to hazardous toxins like radiation, smoke, toxic air, Agent Orange and burn pits. The VA St. Louis Health Care System is hosting an event to encourage veterans to apply for those benefits.
Critical Funding For St. Louis Streets Delayed By Communication Issues
The mayor's office and Alderwoman Sharon Tyus blame each other for a two-year lag in essential streets and forestry funding
Despite inflation, some St. Louis tree lots are running out due to high demand
Some Christmas tree lots are running out of trees because of a nationwide shortage, high demand, and how late it is in the season.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible
Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift happening Sunday at 8 a.m.
Beginning Sunday morning, drivers who use Interstate 255 to cross the Mississippi River between Illinois and Missouri will have to take a different route.
KSDK
Florissant business reopens its doors months after historic flooding
There are also other businesses back open in the Florissant Meadows Shopping Center. A local photography studio is one of many.
mycouriertribune.com
A St. Louis pastor counseled Kevin Johnson in his final days. And sat by his side as he died.
ST. LOUIS — The Rev. Darryl Gray held Kevin Johnson’s shoulder at 7:29 p.m. on Nov. 29 when Missouri issued the final order for Johnson to die for his crimes. The other witnesses watched through windows into the bare, white execution chamber. More from this section.
