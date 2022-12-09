EPA, Massachusetts officials announce $19 Million in clean water, electric school bus investments in Fall River

An overnight fire that claimed two pets’ lives in southeastern Massachusetts was caused by an electrical event involving an overloaded power strip according to officials. “Extension cords and power strips can be convenient, but they present a fire hazard if not used properly,” said Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Chief Michael J. Winn. “Overloading them with too many devices, using them to power appliances like space heaters, or daisy-chaining them together can cause a fire. Stay safe by limiting the use of extension cords and power strips, and always keep the cords clear of doors, furniture, or anything else that could pinch or damage them.”

