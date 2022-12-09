EPA, Massachusetts officials announce $19 Million in clean water, electric school bus investments in Fall River

Read full article on original website
Trust funds urged in fight against poverty in Massachusetts
DEC. 12, 2022…..Massachusetts lawmakers should advance an at-birth publicly funded trust fund program for lower-income Massachusetts residents, according to new report from the state Treasury. The Baby Bonds Task Force organized by Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and the Office of Economic Empowerment is recommending the Legislature pass a law to...
Massachusetts Governor’s Council warm to murderer’s commutation case
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, DEC. 13, 2022…..After more than half a century in prison, a man once sentenced to death for a pair of homicides at a Dorchester grocery store could soon be released on parole after his clemency bid got a generally positive reception from the Governor’s Council on Tuesday.
Overloaded power strip causes southeastern Massachusetts fire that kills two pets
An overnight fire that claimed two pets’ lives in southeastern Massachusetts was caused by an electrical event involving an overloaded power strip according to officials. “Extension cords and power strips can be convenient, but they present a fire hazard if not used properly,” said Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Chief Michael J. Winn. “Overloading them with too many devices, using them to power appliances like space heaters, or daisy-chaining them together can cause a fire. Stay safe by limiting the use of extension cords and power strips, and always keep the cords clear of doors, furniture, or anything else that could pinch or damage them.”
Former Massachusetts firefighter sentenced to probation for dealing drugs to fellow firefighters
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts firefighter was sentenced recently in federal court in Boston for conspiring to distribute controlled substances including oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin and Adderall. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 43-year-old Joshua Eisnor, of North Reading, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin...
New report calls for major changes to Massachusetts system for parents looking for help with troubled children
BOSTON, MA — The Massachusetts Juvenile Justice Policy and Data Board released a major policy report Wednesday with recommendations for improving the way the state provides support to families who are struggling with their child’s behaviors, such as truancy or repeatedly running away from home. The Office of...
City of Fall River offering reward after the dumping of over a dozen mattresses on city street
The City of Fall River is offering a reward after a dumping that took place this weekend on a city street. According to Mayor Paul Coogan, a $200 reward is being offered for anyone with information connected to the individual(s) responsible for the dumping of the above mattresses at Wilson Road.
Bristol, MassBay, Haverhill, Springfield among community colleges given $1 million to start STEM Tech Career Academies
BOSTON –– The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded $5 million to five new STEM Tech Career Academies, a new initiative designed to help more young people earn associate degrees and industry certificates in STEM fields. STEM Tech Career Academies will launch as six-year programs that enable high school students to earn both a high school diploma and a post-secondary credential at a community college, at no cost to the students.
23-year-old Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for setting fire to Rhode Island business
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old Massachusetts man who set three fires inside a Rhode Island mill-type building after breaking into the structure in April 2019, was sentenced today to federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to the Rhode Island Department of Justice, Jacob E. Lahousse previously...
Officials throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts reporting accidents with injuries due to slick roads
Officials in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are reporting multiple accidents sending people to the hospital due to slick roads. The Newton Fire Department and the Wellesley Police Department have reported multiple crashes on Route 9 including one pileup of over a dozen vehicles. In Rhode Island on Route 295 in...
Liberty Utilities, Ferreira Construction announce road construction for week of December 12th
A bulletin has been issued to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning road construction that is expected to take place in the city. According to Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction, the following Fall River streets are expected to have road construction for the week of December 12th. Delays and road closures are possible at these locations.
Massachusetts man previously convicted of killing relative granted parole with certain conditions
A Massachusetts man, who was previously convicted of killing a relative, has been granted parole with certain conditions. According to the Parole Board, on September 27, 2002, a then 23-year-old John Fernandes was indicted by a Plymouth County Grand Jury for first degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Larry Monteiro in Brockton. After a trial, on May 18, 2005, a mistrial was declared when the jury reported a deadlock. After a retrial, on November 25, 2005, the jury found Fernandes guilty of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Mayor Coogan responds after Neo-Nazi group protests Fall River Drag Queen Story Time
The Mayor of Fall River has responded after a group of protestors attempted to stop residents from entering the library to attend an event this weekend. On Saturday morning, members of Nationalist Social Club, also known as NSC-131, were outside of the Fall River Public Library on North Main Street protesting Drag Queen Story Time being put on by the Fall River Pride Committee.
Fall River man previously on probation for arson sentenced to prison for setting fire to several homes
BROCKTON – A Fall River man has been sentenced to prison on charges that he set fire to homes in Hull, Hanson and Brockton, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On October 11, 2022, 55-year-old Mark Sargent, pleaded guilty to two counts of Burning of a...
Officials announce name of deceased victim of multi-vehicle crash on Route 140
Officials have released the name of the deceased victim in a multi-vehicle crash that took place Saturday evening on Route 140. According to David Traub of the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, the fatal crash occurred before 6:00 p.m. in the area of 192 Main Street. The crash remains...
54-year-old Attleboro resident killed, five others injured, in Rehoboth crash
One person is dead, and five others injured, after a fatal crash in Rehoboth Monday afternoon. At approximately 3:00 p.m. Rehoboth Fire, Rehoboth Police, and Rehoboth Ambulance Committee responded to a serious accident on Park Street near Tremont. According to Deputy Chief Brian Ramos, a vehicle struck the rear of...
Fall River daycare broken into for second straight night according to owner
A Fall River daycare has been broken into for the second time in as many nights. Natashia Machado the owner of the soon to open Pumpkin Patch Childcare located at 1310 South Main Street, told us Saturday that she was heartbroken after suspects broke into her business and wiped it out.
Massachusetts police officer sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on dispatcher
A Massachusetts police officer has been sentenced after pleading guilty to indecent assault and battery on a dispatcher. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Natick Chief of Police James Hicks, Natick Police Sergeant James Quilty Monday pled guilty to three counts of indecent assault and battery in connection with inappropriately touching a 28-year-old female dispatcher at the Natick Police Department.
Crash involving Bristol County Sheriff’s Office vehicle injures two on Route 140
A crash involving employees of the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office resulted in multiple injures on a local highway Monday evening. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, a call came in from Massachusetts State Police reporting a 2-vehicle accident, involving a Bristol County Sheriff’s vehicle. The crash location was reported to be Route 140 south at County Street.
Southeastern Massachusetts woman officially charged after being held without bond in death of Sheriff Deputy
Charges were officially filed Monday for a southeastern Massachusetts woman held without bond after a fatal crash that killed a 23-year-old Sheriff Deputy. Late last month, Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 163 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Life-saving measures were given on the scene by Good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green. Deputy Taylor was trauma transported to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health and regrettably succumbed to his injuries.
Police investigating after 56-year-old Bristol County man killed due to afternoon highway crash
Police are investigating after a 56-year-old Bristol County man was killed in a highway crash Sunday afternoon. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Sunday, just after 4:15 p.m., Troopers from State Police Headquarters, as well as members of the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 295 South in the Town of Smithfield.
