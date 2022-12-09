Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
247Sports
GSU Lands Clemson Transfer Linebacker Kevin Swint
Georgia State Football had a massive weekend with five commits and the first player to go public is an enormous one as former Clemson Outside Linebacker Kevin Swint will transfer to GSU. He took to Twitter to announce the news:. Swint is a 6'3, 239lbs Outside Linebacker / Edge Rusher...
clemsontigers.com
Men’s Tennis Announces 2023 Schedule
CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Coach Robbie Weiss and the Clemson men’s tennis team have announced the 2023 season schedule. The schedule includes two home doubleheaders, 12 ACC matchups and 12 non-conference matches, including in-state rival, South Carolina and Big Ten members Nebraska and Northwestern. Dates and opponents subject...
Big Ten Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC
After initially committing to Michigan State, a three-star corner out of Georgia is staying south. On Sunday, CB Colton Hood announced that he's Auburn-bound after decommitting from the Spartans. Hood ranks 60th in the nation at his position and is considered the 56th best player in GA. The day prior,...
In-state prospect picks up Clemson offer
Clemson has extended an offer to this in-state prospect. Batesburg-Leesville (S.C.) High School tight end Patrick Swygert announced that he has received a preferred walk-on offer from the (...)
dawgnation.com
Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud recount their Georgia football recruitments: ‘Georgia was honestly my second school’
NEW YORK — As high school recruits, Georgia seriously recruited two of the four 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists. It made hard efforts to try and land them, with each being in a different recruiting cycle. Yet neither ended up at Georgia. The Bulldogs are still represented in New York,...
Will Klubnik change numbers?
Is there a number change in the works for Clemson's new QB1 Cade Klubnik. Receiver EJ Williams has entered the transfer portal opening up No. 6 that Klubnik wore previously. Some have wondered if (...)
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Cruises Past Catamounts, 81-42
Clemson, S.C. – Every Tiger that saw the floor scored and Clemson used a 24-6 first quarter to catapult to an 81-42 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon. The win moves the Tigers to 8-3 on the year and puts Clemson on a five-game winning streak, while the loss drops the Catamounts to 5-6.
WYFF4.com
Texas de Brazil announces plans to open in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant is set to move into Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is touted as the world's largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil says it is famous for its time-honored tradition of churrasco cooking...
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wspa.com
Hillcrest QB Bennett Judy leads North to a 22-14 win in annual North-South All-Star Game
Hillcrest QB Bennett Judy leads North to a 22-14 win in annual North-South All-Star Game. Hillcrest QB Bennett Judy leads North to a 22-14 …. Hillcrest QB Bennett Judy leads North to a 22-14 win in annual North-South All-Star Game. From NC to DC, the journey of the U.S. Capitol...
wspa.com
New dash cam technology coming to Anderson Police Department
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greenville and Duke Energy will provide more money to help homeowners bury their power lines. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/greenville-duke-energy-to-provide-homeowners-bigger-subsidies-to-bury-power-lines/. 2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an...
constructiondive.com
BMW supplier to build $810M EV battery cell plant in South Carolina
Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a large-scale battery cell production facility in northeast South Carolina to support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, the company announced Tuesday. Per the agreement, the Japan-based battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries designed for next generation electric vehicles manufactured at...
Upstate mom shared $300,000 lottery win with sons
An Upstate mom is spreading Christmas cheer by sharing her $300,000 lottery win with her two sons.
FOX Carolina
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $400 million
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mega Millions could make someone’s holiday extra special this year. The jackpot is now up to $400 million. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the...
Upstate teacher passes away after cancer battle
An Upstate school district is mourning the loss of an elementary school teacher.
gsabusiness.com
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County
Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
WYFF4.com
Lottery jackpot win means early Christmas for Anderson woman's kids
ANDERSON, S.C. — Christmas came early for the children of the latest winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery. The woman, who did not want to be identified, won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket in November and split it with her two sons, officials said this week. "I haven’t...
Prominent figure for Upstate law enforcement officers retires
George Ducworth has had a hand in the arena of law for a long time, and now he's hanging up his hat after a 45-year career.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina toddler frees herself from locked car with mom's instructions
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenwood, South Carolina, 1-year-old was able to escape from a locked car herself after she was accidentally locked inside — and the moment was caught on video. Z'Naria's great-grandmother reportedly locked the car with the keys in the ignition when they stopped at a...
Man dies in crash on Calhoun Memorial Hwy. in Easley
A driver died in a crash Monday morning in Easley.
