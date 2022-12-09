ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

247Sports

GSU Lands Clemson Transfer Linebacker Kevin Swint

Georgia State Football had a massive weekend with five commits and the first player to go public is an enormous one as former Clemson Outside Linebacker Kevin Swint will transfer to GSU. He took to Twitter to announce the news:. Swint is a 6'3, 239lbs Outside Linebacker / Edge Rusher...
ATLANTA, GA
clemsontigers.com

Men’s Tennis Announces 2023 Schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Coach Robbie Weiss and the Clemson men’s tennis team have announced the 2023 season schedule. The schedule includes two home doubleheaders, 12 ACC matchups and 12 non-conference matches, including in-state rival, South Carolina and Big Ten members Nebraska and Northwestern. Dates and opponents subject...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Big Ten Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC

After initially committing to Michigan State, a three-star corner out of Georgia is staying south. On Sunday, CB Colton Hood announced that he's Auburn-bound after decommitting from the Spartans. Hood ranks 60th in the nation at his position and is considered the 56th best player in GA. The day prior,...
ATHENS, GA
The Clemson Insider

Will Klubnik change numbers?

Is there a number change in the works for Clemson's new QB1 Cade Klubnik.  Receiver EJ Williams has entered the transfer portal opening up No. 6 that Klubnik wore previously.  Some have wondered if (...)
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Clemson Cruises Past Catamounts, 81-42

Clemson, S.C. – Every Tiger that saw the floor scored and Clemson used a 24-6 first quarter to catapult to an 81-42 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon. The win moves the Tigers to 8-3 on the year and puts Clemson on a five-game winning streak, while the loss drops the Catamounts to 5-6.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Texas de Brazil announces plans to open in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant is set to move into Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is touted as the world's largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil says it is famous for its time-honored tradition of churrasco cooking...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

New dash cam technology coming to Anderson Police Department

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greenville and Duke Energy will provide more money to help homeowners bury their power lines. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/greenville-duke-energy-to-provide-homeowners-bigger-subsidies-to-bury-power-lines/. 2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an...
ANDERSON, SC
constructiondive.com

BMW supplier to build $810M EV battery cell plant in South Carolina

Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a large-scale battery cell production facility in northeast South Carolina to support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, the company announced Tuesday. Per the agreement, the Japan-based battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries designed for next generation electric vehicles manufactured at...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $400 million

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mega Millions could make someone’s holiday extra special this year. The jackpot is now up to $400 million. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County

Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Lottery jackpot win means early Christmas for Anderson woman's kids

ANDERSON, S.C. — Christmas came early for the children of the latest winner of the South Carolina Education Lottery. The woman, who did not want to be identified, won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket in November and split it with her two sons, officials said this week. "I haven’t...
ANDERSON, SC

