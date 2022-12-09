Glenn E. Woodruff, age 88, passed away early Sunday morning, December 11, 2022, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas. He was born September 19, 1934, at rural Meade, Kansas, the son of Horace Dale and Clarice Leone (Cook) Woodruff. As a young boy he attended school in Fowler, Kansas, graduating from Fowler High School in 1952. After his graduation, he joined the United States Air Force, serving for four years. Upon his discharge, he returned to Meade County and began his career in farming and ranching. After many years of farming and ranching, he retired and moved into town in 1986. He later began working for National Beef in Liberal, Kansas, until 1999. After working in Liberal, he began working for Meade USD 226, retiring in 2007.

