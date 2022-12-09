Read full article on original website
Glenn E. Woodruff
Glenn E. Woodruff, age 88, passed away early Sunday morning, December 11, 2022, at the Meade District Hospital, Meade, Kansas. He was born September 19, 1934, at rural Meade, Kansas, the son of Horace Dale and Clarice Leone (Cook) Woodruff. As a young boy he attended school in Fowler, Kansas, graduating from Fowler High School in 1952. After his graduation, he joined the United States Air Force, serving for four years. Upon his discharge, he returned to Meade County and began his career in farming and ranching. After many years of farming and ranching, he retired and moved into town in 1986. He later began working for National Beef in Liberal, Kansas, until 1999. After working in Liberal, he began working for Meade USD 226, retiring in 2007.
Kenten “Ken” Merle Pavlicek
Kenten “Ken” Merle Pavlicek, 68, of Liberal, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Southwest Medical Center. He was born on July 10, 1954 to Merle and Newatlene (Kiger) Pavlicek in McCook, NE. Ken was a graduate of Decatur County High School in Oberlin, KS with the...
Thomas V. Ford
Thomas V. Ford, 71, passed peacefully in his Galveston, TX home, on November 29, 2022. Tom was born in 1951 to James & Evelyn Ford, in Hugoton, KS. Tom married Diana Carlile in 1978. He later married Yvonne Gruber in 2001. Tom graduated from Hugoton High School in 1969. During...
Liberal Girls 6th of 29 at Great Bend
Liberal’s girls wrestling team competed in Great Bend Friday and Saturday. They took sixth out of 29 teams.
Bennett Appointed to Serve on National Community College Committee
LIBERAL, Kan. — Seward County Community College President Brad Bennett has been appointed to serve on the Association of Community College Trustees advisory committee of presidents, ACCT President Jee Hang Lee announced this week. The Advisory Committee of Presidents meets annually during the Community College National Legislative Summit and...
Seward Rolls Past Northwest Tech for Ciochetto’s 200th Win
Todd Ciochetto captured his 200th win and heard video messages after the game from family and past players and coaches on a milestone night in the Green House. Seward County toppled Northwest Tech 76-47 Monday night. Seward forced 26 turnovers and held the Lady Mavericks to 28 percent shooting and 23 percent in the second half.
College Names Madalen Day, CPA, as Vice President of Business Affairs, CFO
LIBERAL, Kan. — Seward County Community College welcomes a new member to the executive team, with the appointment of Madalen Day, CPA to the role of Vice President of Business Affairs / Chief Financial Officer. Day, a Liberal native joined the college as Dean of Finance in April 2022.
The Liberal City Commission meets, Approves Fee Structure
The Liberal City Commission met Tuesday evening and approved the Consent Agenda and awarded the employee Service Awards. The Rural Housing Incentive District for the Navaho Road District was removed from the agenda and moved to the next meeting. The Commission approved a Special Use for 300 N. Lincoln for...
