In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
feastmagazine.com
These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets
Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
Coming together to help Jeff Burton’s family
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mission Taco Joint and the band El Monstero will help Jeff Burton’s family. Burton died in August of Cancer. In December, Mission Taco Joint U. City will donate $1 of its El Monstero Three Little Piggies Burrito to the Jeff Burton Family Fund. This fundraiser will be held on concert nights.
KSDK
5 at 75: St. Louis sees one of coldest winters on record in 1989
St. Louis saw some of the coldest temperatures in the history of the area in December 1989. At one point, the wind chill hit -37° at St. Louis Lambert.
feastmagazine.com
5 must-try grown-up grilled cheeses in STL
As a kid, two slices of Kraft American cheese melted between white bread was enough to satisfy the hankering for a good grilled cheese. As an adult, you may be looking for that same comfort food, but with elevated flavors and ingredients. Check out these five St. Louis restaurants that are offering next-level grilled cheese sandwiches.
KMZU
A St. Louis pastor counseled Kevin Johnson in his final days. And sat by his side as he died.
ST. LOUIS — The Rev. Darryl Gray held Kevin Johnson’s shoulder at 7:29 p.m. on Nov. 29 when Missouri issued the final order for Johnson to die for his crimes. The other witnesses watched through windows into the bare, white execution chamber. Gray sat by Johnson’s side, praying....
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
websterjournal.com
How East Coast pizza infiltrated the Midwest at Racanelli’s
It has been said St. Louisans love their pizza – those distinctly thin, flaky provel-topped squares. With St. Louis style-pizza being embedded onto the city’s rich culinary history as much as toasted ravioli and gooey butter cake, it’s a wonder that Racanelli’s, proudly touted as a New York-style pizzeria, has made itself at home in the city who loves its crisp pizza crusts.
Despite inflation, some St. Louis tree lots are running out due to high demand
Some Christmas tree lots are running out of trees because of a nationwide shortage, high demand, and how late it is in the season.
Woman wins first $100K prize in Red Hot Cash Missouri Lottery game
A shopper at a St. Louis grocery store has claimed the first of four $100,000 top prizes in the Missouri Lottery's Red Hot Cash scratchers game.
Highest-paying business jobs in St. Louis
St. Louis, MO-IL – Annual mean salary: $45,110. — Anchorage, AK ($81,880) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470) — Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170) — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140) — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790) — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740) Canva. #23. Credit counselors. St. Louis, MO-IL – Annual mean...
starvedrock.media
Waterloo waits to crown a $1 million-plus Queen of Hearts winner — and parties in the process
WATERLOO — A Catholic school fundraiser has been drawing hundreds, and now thousands, of people to this Metro East town every Tuesday night for months as players hope for their chance to win a $1 million jackpot in the region’s latest Queen of Hearts raffle. As drawings have...
Flooded concourse causes delays at St. Louis Lambert Airport
Clean up is underway at Lambert St. Louis International Airport after a water pipe burst early this morning leading to some flooding in parts of Concourse C in Terminal 1.
Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift happening Sunday at 8 a.m.
Beginning Sunday morning, drivers who use Interstate 255 to cross the Mississippi River between Illinois and Missouri will have to take a different route.
KSDK
Major weather system brings rain, wind to St. Louis area Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — An active weather pattern will bring more unsettled weather to Missouri and Illinois Tuesday. A large weather system is moving across the intermountain region of Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado Monday evening and is headed toward St. Louis. This energy is expected to move into the...
FOX2now.com
CBL Malls has pet pictures with Santa tonight and for the week!
ST. LOUIS – Our fur babies can’t be left out! Grab your dog or cat and take them to any of the four area CBL malls this week for a pet picture with Santa, Rudolph, and Frosty! They are happening tonight at Mid-Rivers Mall in St. Peters, St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, IL, West County Shopping Center, and South County Shopping Center. It will be anything but a “ruff” night!
This burger chain just opened its 14th St. Louis restaurant. Here's why it's eyeing more.
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Monday opened its newest location at 1021 Southern Ridge Lane in Lake St. Louis, as the fast-casual restaurant chain continues its rapid, nationwide expansion. The Wichita, Kansas-based company is on track to open almost 40 new dining...
rnbcincy.com
St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported. Jones made...
Kenny Chesney’s memorial dog song to help St. Louis pets
Stray Rescue of St. Louis receives 100% of the earnings from the song "Da Ruba Girl."
FOX2now.com
A dry morning will lead to a wet day
ST. LOUIS — The forecast calls for rain to fall this morning. The heaviest precipitation is expected to fall south of St. Louis. The sky will be largely cloudy this afternoon, and temperatures will peak in the 40s. Additional sunlight, with maximum temperatures only reaching the low 50s. The...
