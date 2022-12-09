Read full article on original website
BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — I just realized I did not share my AP college basketball Top 25 ballot last week. Scott Satterfield’s trip North on I-71 flipped the conversation to something else. Can’t let that happen two weeks in a row. 1. Purdue (10-0) — The Boilermakers...
Report: Purdue Co-DC/DL Coach Mark Hagen to Follow Jeff Brohm to Louisville
Alongside Ron English, Hagen helped to elevate the Boilermakers' defense upon his arrival in 2021.
Louisville 2023 recruiting class holds 14, among top 25
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is quickly approaching its early signing day of December 21. Louisville's 2023 recruiting class currently holds 14 and sits among the nation's top 25. The arrival of Jeff Brohm as head coach following the departure of Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati is having an impact...
Henderson County standout Saadiq Clements flips commitment from Purdue to Louisville
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements announced he flipped his verbal commitment from Purdue to Louisville on Sunday night. “Purdue boilermakers I want to thank you for giving me an opportunity to play Division 1 football and showing me love,” Clements said in his Twitter post. “After saying that I would like to announce that I have decided to decommit from Purdue and going to be committed to the University of Louisville. #GoCards.”
Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Florida State | Game 9
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Still in search of their first victory, the Louisville men's basketball program is back on the road this weekend, taking on Florida State in their first road conference game of the 2022-23 season. Not only has the start to the Kenny Payne era been rough, the Cardinals...
Jaheim Bell Transfers To FSU
Tight end Jaheim Bell has officially left South Carolina and will transfer to Florida State.
Pitt volleyball to face Louisville in Final 4
After a 5 set thriller in Madison, the Panthers prepare for the rubber match against Louisville with a shot at a national championship in the balance
Louisville DB Rayquan Adkins confirms weekend visit to Louisville
Add Miami Northwestern defensive back Rayquan Adkins to the list of official visitors this weekend at the University of Louisville. Adkins, who committed to U of L back in March, confirmed via his social media on Monday night that he will make an official this weekend and spend some time with new U of L coach Jeff Brohm and the new staff.
Louisville Defeats UK 86-72
After losing several games this season against quality competition the question remained if the Cards could put together two good halves against a good team. Today they certainly didn’t play a perfect game but there was definitely evidence of improvement in that area. In the fourth quarter Louisville was up 20 on the Cats with five minutes to go. Kentucky started to get a little momentum and cut the lead to 13 points but instead of folding the Cards held the line. They did rush and take some ill-advised shots down the stretch so there is still room for improvement, but it also seemed like they were developing some of the chemistry necessary to turn things around this season.
What Kenny Payne, Mike James Said After Louisville's 75-53 Loss at Florida State
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and forward Mike James said after their loss to the Seminoles:
Lisa Collins honored at UK, Louisville women’s basketball game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky women’s basketball star Lisa Collins died this past April, today family and friends gathered at Rupp to honor a basketball legend. Collins played High School basketball for Laurel County where she helped them win three state titles in the late seventies. The 1980...
D’Mitri Emmanuel raves about his experience in lone season at Florida State
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football hit the practice fields on Saturday morning to prep for the Cheez-It Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Seminoles (9-3) will take on Oklahoma (6-6) in Orlando on Thursday, December 29th. This season, much of FSU's success has come from its dominant run game. Charlotte transfer D'Mitri Emmanuel was one of the biggest reasons for Florida State's success on the ground. Emmanuel started all 12 games and was named to the All-ACC third team. After practice, Emmanuel spoke to the media. The offensive lineman raved about his experience and growth in his lone season in Tallahassee. View the full interview below:
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men have been charged in a deadly October shooting in Jeffersonville that killed a woman in a car. The shooting happened October 17 in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers called to the scene found the victim, La’Aundra Owens, dead from gunshot wounds.
City of Louisville Announces Deal to Build $65 Million Studio
Count Kentucky among the states building studio infrastructure to take advantage of new production tax incentives. Following last year’s reinstatement of Kentucky’s 30-35% tax credit, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has announced approval and a letter of intent with River City Entertainment Group to develop the historic Louisville Gardens building into 40,000 square feet of studio space divided among four stages. The $65 million project is projected to break ground in 2023, with stages available for use in 2025. The plans includes restoring the façade of the Louisville Gardens back to the original design of the Louisville Armory, restoring the balance of the exterior, the offices...
FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting
ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 7 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Police respond to 'incident' at Jefferson Mall in Louisville
Video shows police armed with guns responding to incident at Jefferson Mall in Louisville on Dec. 12, 2022. // Courtesy of Austin Freeman.
