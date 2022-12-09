Read full article on original website
See Gwen Sebastian Live At Local ND Benefit Auction & Raffle
One of North Dakota's most famous people, Gwen Sebastian, is home and she's ready to sing! The beautiful and talented Gwen Sebastian will take the stage in her hometown community with a few songs to help raise funds for a special local little girl, close to her heart. Harper Wetzel. One of Sebastian's biggest fans also happens to be her cousin.
In Bismarck-A New Beginning Just Ahead At 4510 Skyline Crossings
There is no doubt that 2022 has been a year of frustration for many Bismarck, Mandan businesses. The sad thing it hasn't been a hidden secret that businesses ( especially restaurants ) have had to deal with being understaffed and have struggled to serve their loyal customers. Two very popular places decided to close their doors for good in the last half year. A chain restaurant, Johnny Carino's lost their Fargo place just weeks before Bismarck's Carino's said goodbye for good back in September. Earlier in the same month, MacKenzie River Pizza Pub and Grill in north Bismarck surprised everyone by announcing on their Facebook Page some heartfelt words. After taking care of so many people for over 10 years - MacKenzie River Pizza Grill and Pub said "... they could no longer maintain the level of service to their customers because of the limited labor available in the Bismarck Mandan area" That's the reality of the times we are going through.
North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon
The Bismarck Mandan area remains in a Winter Storm Warning until tomorrow morning Thursday, December 15th at 6 am. The entire state of North Dakota is currently under this warning, which is somewhat of a rare occurrence to have all of North Dakota under the same weather warning. Here are...
“Not A Happy Ending” For The Owners Here In Bismarck
Sometimes in life, you have to face an "Unhappy Ending" - even though you may have had your fingers crossed for a better result. This is quite a sticky situation when you set your mind on getting a massage - first of all, unless you have been to the business before, and have full trust in the services you are seeking, there are unfortunately some places that "Go Too Far" - as in "illegal use of hands" so to speak.
When You Say “Living The Dream..” You Must Live In Mandan
One can only dream, right? Have you ever driven by a huge mansion in Bismarck or Mandan and wondered what it would be like to live there?. Well listen, we are allowed our dreams, and for about 99% of us, that's all it will ever be. However, if you ever win big in the lottery, If I were you I would take a tour of some of the mansions available in the Mandan area - Here is a quick example of a place that WAS on sale just last May.
BisMan Alcoholic-“WIN The Lottery And Drink OR Stay Sober?”
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. We all come across conversations by mistake sometimes, I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much money the North Dakota Lottery jackpot is!" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON A BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober?" To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
Unique Vending Machines To Soon Pop Up Around North Dakota
The North Dakota State Library made a post to its Facebook page last Friday, December 9th, that stirred up quite a bit of anticipation. Take a look:. 133 boxes of books were delivered to the library, with the intention to do something good for North Dakota communities. Book vending machines...
Bismarck’s Little Cottage Cafe – 26 Years Of Perfection
I almost gave a panic attack to a fellow employee back in September. We have a system here at work, if any one of us sees a potential story we want to write about on our station's app and web page, calling out "DIBS" through an e-mail will keep someone else from writing about the same thing - So that's exactly what I did - "DIBS-The Little Cottage Cafe" - that was all I wrote - for a brief couple of minutes after Scott McGowan ( from Cool 98.7 ) opened up and saw my message, his first thought was "Oh NO, NOT the Little Cottage Cafe!!!!" - one of his favorite places to eat in all of Bismarck and Mandan. He thought bad news was coming.
In Bismarck, ND – “NO” Means “NO”…Right?
Maybe some people thought "Well If I don't see a police car around..." I have noticed that most of the time when I'm out driving around Bismarck/Mandan and I come across one of these intersections ( there are at least two that come into my mind ) people do obey the sign. I'm talking about coming up to a red light, and you are wanting to turn right at the corner, and a clear sign says "NO TURN ON RED". Yet today I saw three cars roll up to the intersection, pause just for a moment, glance off to their left, and proceeded right on through. This was over at West Bismarck Expressway and South Washington street.
In Bismarck-Road Leads To Forgiveness-Time To Leave Her Alone
I'll start out by saying a simple fact - ALL people make mistakes... ...and one such Bismarck person just recently made perhaps the biggest one in her life. Her name is Emily Eckroth. A Bismarck School Board member, she made the news over an incident back in September regarding a traffic stop. It was here that she lost control of what is right and wrong, letting her temper get the best of the situation, haven't we all had that happen at one point or another in our lives? Her mistake and poor judgment unfortunately for her was captured on video - according to kfyrtv.com "Dash camera footage released Monday shows Bismarck School Board member Emily Eckroth cursing at police officers during a traffic stop Sept. 3. Eckroth pleaded guilty this month to a misdemeanor physical obstruction of a government function charge for the interaction"
Potential Blizzard: What Are YOUR Immediate Items You Stock Up?
Well here it is, Saturday, December 10th, and we are all keeping our eyes on early next week. So here in Bismarck and Mandan, we are keeping "An Eye Out" for some nasty weather heading our way, and of course, WE all know just how quickly things can change out here. Will we get hit as hard as last April, when people were stuck in their dwellings for a couple of days? For me it's a no-brainer to look forward to when I get off work this afternoon, head to the store, to STOCK up just in case I find myself trapped inside my apartment while Mother Nature is kicking in. I'm pretty sure I won't be the only one there.
Minnesotans Preparing For A LONG Week Of Headaches ( And Snow )
Sitting here on a sunny Sunday afternoon, looking out the window and watching my neighbors walking their dogs... ...enjoying what could be the last day of calm, no wind, NO SNOW weather. Our forecast here in Bismarck is to keep our eyes peeled and hope the bad stuff misses us, and those who have lived in North Dakota long enough know darn well that it's best to be prepared for the worse. Minnesotans are facing a possible week-long run of snow and big-time headaches. Our last venture through a blizzard was just last month, we are keeping our fingers crossed this one won't hit us as hard - Minnesota looks to be straight in the center of Mother Nature's target.
BisMan: Rent The ‘Christmas Vacation’ Griswold-Mobile For A Good Cause
Here's a unique fundraiser you should know about. I'm sure you're familiar with the station wagon from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation... Well, you might see a similar station wagon (An '88 Crown Victoria) rolling around Bismarck-Mandan this month. You might not know it, but you can schedule a time to...
BUY HERE: Tickets To The Bismarck Downtown Cocoa Crawl
Sip, Snack and Shop Local this Saturday. Bundle up the kids, and plan to bring the whole family for a fun-filled day. The 6th annual Bismarck Downtown Cocoa Crawl takes place Saturday, December 10th, 2022 kicking off at 10amCST - 4pmCST. HOLIDAY SPIRIT. Your favorite dowtown small businesses have joined...
Panda Sighting In Bismarck – Check Out The Pictures
On a clear bright cold Wednesday morning here in Bismarck, I spotted something that made me smile..... ....AND hungry at the same time. I first wrote about this just last summer, and the buzz around town still hasn't stopped. Here is what the Aspen Group LLP posted on their Facebook page back around June:
Vote! New Music Video From This Artist With Ties To ND & MN
Taste of Country Music ran the headline this week "Will Sam Hunt Head Up The Week's Top Country Videos?" Why do we care? Because we love our Country Music and we love supporting our own. New music, "Came Here To Drink", has been released by country artist and songwriter, Keith Burns (formerly of Trick Pony), that could rock to the top of this week's Taste of Country Music Video charts. Here is WHY you need to vote!
Storm Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning For Much Of North Dakota
The National Weather Service in Bismarck has upgraded our Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for much of North Dakota, including Bismarck Mandan and our entire listening area (all of south-central and southwest North Dakota) This warning will go into effect at 6 pm (today) Monday, December 12th,...
Have You Seen This Bob Ross Collection In Bismarck?
Were you a fan? Are you still a fan? The American painter who taught us all how to make a "Happy Little Tree". Bob Ross aka Robert Norman Ross has had a cult following as he was the creator and host of "The Joy of Painting", an instructional TV program. The show was so popular for PBS that it aired from 1983 to 1994 in the United States, on CBC in Canada, and was available on similar channels across the world.
Would You Stay In This Bismarck ‘Hidden Hangout’ Airbnb?
There are all kinds of unique homes listed on Airbnb, but there's one I stumbled across that was quite eye-catching. Take a look:. If you want to channel your inner Abraham Lincoln, or you're just feeling adventurous, you might want to check this one out. Here's the full listing with...
New Entertainment Venue Opening In Bismarck
If you're looking for something fun to do with your family, you might want to stop at this place when it opens. The Kirkwood Mall announced on its Facebook page a new entertainment venue opening in one of its vacant spaces. What Kind Of Entertainment Will There Be?. The venue...
