Kenneth Smith Execution Aborted After Inmate 'Stabbed With Needles for Hour'
Officials spent an hour attempting to insert an IV line into Kenneth Smith's veins before concluding they had run out of time to carry out the execution.
Tanner Horner Accused of Rape Years Before Allegedly Killing Athena Strand
A woman accused Horner of being a rapist in a Facebook post from 2019, three years before his arrest in the case of Athena Strand.
WALA-TV FOX10
Another conviction in the kidnapping and death of “Cupcake” McKinney
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WALA) - A federal jury has convicted one of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s kidnappers. She’s the 3-year-old girl kidnapped out of Birmingham housing community back in 2019. Her body was found dumped in a landfill a week after she vanished. The case has been ongoing...
Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state
Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
Oklahoma continues death row killing series by executing inmate on his birthday despite attorneys claims that he was mentally ill
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild on Thursday, the seventh inmate Oklahoma has executed since October 2021.
FedEx driver in Texas told investigators he strangled 7-year-old Athena Strand in his van, warrant shows
Athena Strand's mother Maitlyn Gandy said the driver was delivering a package containing the girl's Christmas package when he abducted and killed her.
Wrong-way crash leaves five dead, including two children, on Alabama highway
Five people from Georgia, including two children, were killed in Alabama on Friday when their car entered the highway going the wrong way and hit an 18-wheeler, authorities said. Maria Baltazar, 49, was driving the 2021 Toyota Corolla that collided with the tractor-trailer at about 12:30 a.m., Montgomery Police Cpl....
WSFA
Attorneys for AL death row inmate claim he wasn’t told about stay of execution while strapped to gurney
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Attorneys for an Alabama death row inmate whose execution was called off earlier this month now claim the execution process continued despite a stay from the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. In newly filed court documents, attorneys for Kenneth Smith say, despite a stay, Smith was...
Adoptive Mother, Grandparents Accused in Girl’s Death Remain Held Without Bail
A judge Tuesday denied bail for the adoptive mother and grandmother of an 11-year-old Spring Valley girl who was allegedly starved and beaten over the course of several years, leading to her death last summer. Tuesday’s bail review hearing yielded the first specifics regarding the accusations against Leticia Diane McCormack,...
AOL Corp
'He did nothing wrong': Family of Texas entrepreneur fatally shot by police say he was defending his home
A tech entrepreneur in Texas wasn’t given ample time to drop a rifle he was carrying on his own front porch before he was fatally shot by police last month, his devastated family told NBC News. Rajan “Raj” Moonesinghe, 33, had returned from a trip and suspected his home...
Washington Examiner
Alabama execution in murder-for-hire set for Thursday night
An Alabama man is scheduled to be executed Thursday night for murdering a preacher’s wife in 1988 after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the constitutionality of his death sentence. The case against Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57, is unusual in that the trial judge overrode the jury’s recommendation...
WUSA
Takeoff's Death: Suspect Arrested and Charged With Murder, Police Say
Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument over a "lucrative dice game." "I can tell you Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed, he was an innocent bystander," HPD Sgt. Michael Burrow said.
Mystery of Idaho college murders deepens as glove is found outside Moscow house where four stabbed dead in their sleep
A RETIRED cop has detailed the moment he said he found a glove outside the Idaho house where four students were found stabbed to death. Former homicide detective Chris McDonough confirmed he handed the accessory to police at the scene in Moscow in late November. He said in a video...
‘Like a knife’: Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Smith describes state’s botched execution attempt
Kenneth Eugene Smith is a member of strange and horrific club: people Alabama has attempted to execute, but failed to do so in time. Its membership has been growing this year, with the state failing on two separate attempts to successfully complete a death sentence.Smith, given a death sentence for his role in the 1988 murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, was scheduled to be executed on Thursday evening.With legal appeals still pending, Alabama began to prepare Smith for his execution, struggling for over an hour to place an IV line that would deliver his lethal injection drugs.At 10.23pm, the...
Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital, family says
The victim's family told only ABC13 that her efforts to keep her family together were shattered forever after being caught up in a toxic love triangle.
Texas school districts encourage students to wear pink in honor of Athena Strand after a FedEx driver was charged in her kidnapping and killing
Several school districts across Texas are encouraging students to wear pink Monday in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped outside her home and killed last week.
7-year-old Troy Koehler's parents charged in case of boy's body found in washing machine
Seven-year-old Troy Koehler was reported missing over the summer until a tragic discovery. Now, new facts have led to a capital murder charge.
Bustle
The Texas Killing Fields
Many of the deaths and disappearances featured in Netflix’s The Texas Killing Fields remain unsolved, but at least one piece of the decades-long mystery was settled fairly recently. As is explored in the new docuseries, out Nov. 29, Clyde Hedrick was initially charged with “abuse of a corpse” in connection with Ellen Beason’s death — which first put him on Tim Miller’s radar as a possible suspect in the death of his daughter, Laura Miller.
‘I’d Never Seen A Crime Scene That Bloody’: Man Brutally Butchers His Parents On Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving brings feelings of warmth and gratitude. But in a southern community, they were replaced by horror. On Friday, November 26, 2004, Brent and Charlotte Springford were found brutally slain in their mansion in the wealthy Garden District of Montgomery, Alabama. “It was conveyed to me that ‘This is a...
Athena Strand: FedEx driver was delivering 7-year-old’s Christmas present when he allegedly abducted and killed her
The FedEx driver who allegedly kidnapped and murdered 7-year-old Anthea Strand had just delivered her Christmas present when he abducted her, according to her mother.Tanner Horner, 31, told officials that he grabbed the child after hitting her with his van outside her father’s home in Texas, according to a warrant.He then admitted to strangling her with his bare hands in the back of the van so that she would not tell her father what had happened, the warrant states.Athena’s grieving mother, Maitlyn Gandy, said that she had sent her daughter Barbie dolls from the “You Can Be Anything” collection...
