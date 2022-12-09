Read full article on original website
Karen Bass takes charge as Los Angeles mayor amid homeless crisis
Karen Ruth Bass, a former physician assistant who shattered glass ceilings with her rise to a leadership post in the California legislature and later a prominent spot in Congress, took a ceremonial oath of office Sunday as mayor of Los Angeles. A progressive Democrat, Bass becomes the first woman and second Black person to hold […]
KTLA.com
Outgoing Mayor Garcetti says farewell to Los Angeles
Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, released a statement Sunday to formally say goodbye to the Los Angeles community that he has served for the last eight years. “Three thousand four hundred forty-eight days ago, I began a journey that is now coming to an end. Every single day since then, I’ve had the unbelievable honor of getting up and going to work as your mayor. My gratitude for that is without end,” Garcetti wrote in his farewell address.
It’s The First Day For LA’s New Councilmembers. For The Council’s Progressive Voices, Housing Issues Are Dire
Eunisses Hernandez, a community activist, and Hugo Soto-Martinez, a labor organizer, are among five new councilmembers taking office.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declares homelessness an emergency
LOS ANGELES — In her first act as Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass declared homelessness a state of emergency in the city. She visited the city’s Emergency Operations Center on Monday to make it official. According to a statement from Bass’ office, the declaration "will recognize the severity...
KEYT
Outgoing LA Mayor Eric Garcetti on why his stalled ambassador nomination was a ‘gift’
A few days before Karen Bass was sworn in on Sunday as the first female mayor of Los Angeles, term-limited Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti was making his farewell tour through South Los Angeles. He donned a hard hat to survey construction at a massive affordable housing site, checked in on...
Karen Bass sworn in as LA mayor in historic inauguration
She's now the first woman and second Black person to lead the city: "This is a monumental moment in my life."
Fallout from LA racism scandal keeps shaking City Council
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Two months after becoming entangled in a racism scandal that shook public trust in Los Angeles government, disgraced City Councilman Kevin de Leon has refused calls to resign and is attempting to rehabilitate his reputation as he faces a politically uncertain future. As...
Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist
A new video shows Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León fighting a Black activist nearly two months after a racist scandal. The post Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist appeared first on NewsOne.
foxla.com
Protesters disrupt LA Councilwoman Traci Park's swearing in ceremony
LOS ANGELES - A handful of protesters, who tried to disrupt the swearing in ceremony of newly elected Councilwoman Traci Park at Loyola Marymount University, were removed by police, but no arrests or altercations occurred. Video of the Saturday ceremony, posted on Twitter by freelance journalist Jon Peltz, showed intermittent...
kcrw.com
Mayor Karen Bass’ state of emergency will allow her to cut through red housing tape
Karen Bass was sworn in as LA’s first female mayor on Sunday. Today, she kept her campaign promise of declaring a state of emergency on homelessness. Next week, the January 6 committee will release its final report on the Capitol insurrection. Today, a federal judge ended the special master’s review of sensitive materials the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago.
The 6 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Los Angeles
There is a neighborhood in L.A. that is suited for everyone, regardless of your interests, personal and professional ambitions, and lifestyle preferences.
Homeless encampment cleared ahead of Bass inauguration
One of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass's top priorities is tackling the city's homeless crisis. Now, just days before her inauguration, a major encampment near L.A. City Hall is getting cleaned up. According to the L.A. Times, unhoused residents who have been living near City Hall at 1st and Spring streets in downtown Los Angeles were loaded into vans Thursday.They were reportedly sent to the L.A. Grand Hotel, a temporary homeless facility on Figueroa St.Meanwhile, because an anticipated rain storm this weekend, Bass's inauguration on Sunday will be held indoors at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live.Bass will be sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris.
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Karen Bass transition team talks to ABC7 ahead of inauguration
We're just days away from the inauguration of Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass, who will be the first woman to lead the city as mayor.
2urbangirls.com
Bi-racial psychologist alleges racism in LAUSD forced her resignation
LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles Unified school psychologist is suing the district, alleging she was forced to resign in 2021 in frustration over seeing too many minority students being shuttled into special education programs for unjustified reasons and from hearing racially insensitive remarks by administrators. Michelle Morales,...
spectrumnews1.com
Rent control is coming to Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. — Renters in Pasadena rejoiced on the steps of City Hall Monday to celebrate the certification of election results ushering in new rent controls. In November, voters approved Measure H to restrict the amounts landlords can increase rent, roll back rents and provide eviction protections. The measure, which passed with 54% of the vote, takes effect Dec. 22.
Councilmember Paul Koretz's final message to protesters: 'I yield the rest of my time and f--- you'
Koretz, a typically lowkey council member, ended his speech by repeating the words of an angry public commenter: "I yield the rest of my time and [expletive] you."
LA Councilmember Kevin de León involved in fight during holiday event, video shows
Video has surfaced that shows Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León involved in a fight during a holiday event in Lincoln Heights.
47 LA Slang And Sayings That Only Angelenos Will Understand
Los Angeles is home to many cultures and languages. Being home to so many backgrounds, it only makes sense that we’ll create our own language that crosses all boundaries. Check out our own Angeleno slang and sayings below! See more: 30 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
The Inauguration of Karen Bass & “Web3 Is A Joke”
The Mo'Kelly Show Presents - The Inauguration of Karen Bass & “Web3 Is A Joke”
