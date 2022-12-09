ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested for alleged meth possession after traffic stop

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities arrested a Norfolk man for multiple charges after pulling him over for no plates. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 1:27 p.m. Dec. 6, a police officer did a traffic stop on a vehicle that did not have license plates. NPD said the driver of...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman arrested for outstanding warrants, meth charges

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a Norfolk woman for warrants as well as meth charges. The Norfolk Police Division said that on Dec. 9, around 1:13 p.m. they were called to a residence in the area of 11th St. and Phillip Ave. on a complaint of a female squatting (occupying without owning or renting) in the residence and was refusing to leave.
NORFOLK, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Man faces charges from Monday incident

Fremont police responded at 4:09 p.m. Monday to the area of Eighth and North Park Street — just north of the police station — for a disturbance. Contact was made with Zachary C. Mosel, 30. He was subsequently charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest fourth offense.
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Police arrest man on an active warrant

Police responded at 2:50 Friday afternoon to the 400 block of Jefferson Road and arrested William R. Jennum, 37, of Fremont on an active warrant. Jennum was also charged with a sex offender registry violation.
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man arrested for domestic assault

Fremont police arrested a man Sunday as the result of a domestic assault investigation. William A. Betts Jr., 40 of Fremont was arrested for domestic assault, false imprisonment and strangulation.
FREMONT, NE
Sioux City Journal

Emerson man pleads not guilty of putting camera in restroom

DAKOTA CITY -- An Emerson, Nebraska, man charged with placing a hidden camera in a public restroom at the grocery store where he worked has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges. Miguel Vazquez, 21, entered his written plea Thursday in Dakota County District Court to three counts of unlawful...
EMERSON, NE
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Bradford Lewis Grant, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Gabriel Joseph Verbeski, 34, Des Moines, eluding, driving while license barred, probation violation; sentenced Dec. 7, probation revoked, 10 years prison. Before Judge Zachary Hindman. Jeffrey Lee Rosenbaum, 59, North Sioux City,...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Various non-injury accident calls in Platte County Thursday

PLATTE COUNTY, Neb. -- The Platte County Sheriff's Office received various calls for accidents during icy road conditions Thursday. The Sheriff's Office said they got their first called related to the icy conditions at 1:41 pm. This was an accident without injuries, which happened near the intersections of 48th Ave. and Hillcrest Drive, north of Columbus.
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Slick conditions contribute to area accidents

Slick conditions on area roadways, due to freezing rain and fog, contributed to accidents in the Albion area last Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8 and 9. On Thursday, Dec. 8, two pickups collided at the intersection of 210th Street and 270th Aveue. The vehicles were estimated as total losses, and one of the drivers was transported by Albion Rescue for treatment of injuries.
ALBION, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Darrell Hall

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating his pre-trial release for sexual abuse. Darrell Hall is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating the conditions of his pre-trial release on charges of second-degree sexual abuse and drug crimes.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Woman transported to Methodist Fremont Health after accident

Fremont police investigated a single-vehicle injury rollover accident at 10:45 Sunday morning on Military Avenue near North Broad Street. The investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling west on Military and left its traffic lane. The vehicle then struck a curb and traffic sign before striking a tree causing it to flip on its top where it came to rest.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Firefighters battle Columbus blaze Monday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Firefighters battled a blaze in a Columbus neighborhood late Monday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of 12th Street and 37th Avenue after receiving reports of a camper on fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene reported seeing the fire move toward other buildings.
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LENRD considering investing in river cameras along Elkhorn River

NORTHEAST Neb. -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District will vote on a measure to help purchase cameras at their next committee meeting. The cameras would be placed along the Elkhorn and Platte Rivers to monitor the water for ice jams in the winter season. LENRD was approached by Papio-Missouri NRD for this project, which aims to install three public access cameras to identify if an ice jam is occurring.
WINSLOW, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Highway 275 shut down for two hours after two-semi crash

WISNER, Neb. -- Highway 275 in northeast Nebraska was shut down for two hours Wednesday night after a crash involving two semis. According to Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Dain Hicks, the crash happened at approximately 6:00 p.m. northwest of Wisner in Cuming County. Hicks said that a semi drove onto...
CUMING COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Woman offers reward for missing fiance, last seen in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information about her missing fiance. 32-year-old Antonio Cobb was last seen November 29th in Sioux City. He is described as an African-American man with black hair and brown eyes, several tattoos and shoulder-length hair. He...
SIOUX CITY, IA

