Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
25newsnow.com
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
WQAD
City of Moline considers removing stoplights at 7th Street and 18th Avenue
The City will conduct a study by having the stoplights act as stop signs for 90 days. Comments and questions can be sent to molineengineering@moline.il.us.
‘Working class is getting the short end of the stick’: Local railroad workers to rally Tuesday in Galesburg
Railroad workers across the country, including Galesburg, plan to rally Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to bring awareness to workers rights. Rail Labor Workers Rally 2022 is based in Washington DC, but Galesburg will host one of 10 regional rallies across the country. The Galesburg rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park on the Public Square.
KWQC
1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt. Police say officers responded to the 2500 block of 5th 1/2 Ave. at 2:37 p.m. Monday for reports of shots being fired in the area. Police say witnesses told officers the shots came...
WQAD
Year in Review | Galesburg Cottage Hospital closure; Shelby Kluver walks through her reporting
2020 started with the closure of this Galesburg hospital, disrupting the lives of many patients and staff. News 8's Shelby Kluver walks through the challenges.
KWQC
A couple in Coal Valley host their 4th annual ‘Christmas Yard’ event
Coal Valley, Ill. (KWQC) - A local couple hosted their 4th annual kickoff to Christmas event on Dec 10. Toney and Stephaine Genova of Coal Valley put together what they call ‘Christmas Yard’ at their home to raise money for families in need for the holidays. The biggest attraction of the event is their collective amount of Christmas inflatables, which they have been showcasing during the Christmas season since 2007.
KWQC
3 Davenport elementary schools to close at the end of school year
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a nearly unanimous vote, the Davenport Community School Board elected to close three elementary schools across the city, on Monday. This sets in motion phase one of the district’s long-range facility plans. At the end of this school year, Buchanan, Monroe and Washington Elementary...
Sioux City Journal
Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here
The MAC is a great escape especially during the winter months. Membership is $20 annually for Moline residents and $30 anywhere outside of Moline including the Iowa. We have had over 60 new memberships from January 2022 to current. Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions or if you need additional information on activities. We will be more than happy to mail you our newsletter and calendar of events. I am an avid dog lover so I thought this poem would be perfect for a holiday smile.
ourquadcities.com
Celebrate the howlidays with King’s Harvest Pet Rescue
King’s Harvest Pet Rescue invites you to celebrate the holiday season and help pets looking for a forever home. King’s Harvest’s Christmas celebration is a pawesome holiday party featuring discounted adoptions, silent auctions, pictures with Santa, bake sale items, baskets, prizes and more! Enjoy this family-friendly event while supporting your local ministry in housing and caring for hundreds of homeless cats and dogs. Proceeds benefit facility upkeep, food and shelter for animals and veterinary bills for King’s Harvest Pet Rescue.
KBUR
Cedar Rapids man cited after single vehicle accident in Keokuk
Keokuk, IA- The Keokuk Police Department has cited a Cedar Rapids man following a single-vehicle accident. The Daily Gate City reports that, on Thursday, December 8th, 30-year-old Dakota Lee Rogers of Cedar Rapids was driving a pickup truck northbound in the 200 block of Carbide Lane. Rogers then blacked out...
nrgmediadixon.com
Davenport Man Lead Whiteside Authorities on Chase on Road, Across Farm Fields and Into Wooded Area Before Being Apprehended
Just after 8:00 am Thursday, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy, while on patrol in the area of Spring Hill Road and Howard Road, attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled the area and a pursuit began. The suspect’s vehicle traveled on both the road and off road. Deputies lost sight...
Sioux City Journal
Davenport school board votes to close three schools, sixth-grade transition
Three Davenport elementary schools now are scheduled for closure at the end of the school year. The school board voted Monday to close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe. Board Director Karen Gordon voted against the closure of Buchanan, saying she has "serious reservations" about closing schools with higher numbers of students at low-income socioeconomic statuses. Gordon also voted against the closure of Washington on similar grounds.
Ballet Quad Cities holds final performance at Rock Island location, set to move to Moline
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Ballet Quad Cities is planning for a big move come the new year. The local organization held its final performance of the Nutcracker, Sunday, Dec. 11. at 2:30 p.m. at the Adler Theatre in Davenport. At the show, Ballet Quad Cities set up a booth, advertising its soon-to-be new headquarters. It's moving from Rock Island to downtown Moline.
Fraudulent charge leaves Peoria shelter in need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A compromised debit card leaves a Peoria animal shelter with a critical need for food. Without access to its funds, PFS Shelter (PFS) leaders are hoping the community will help support their cause while they wait for a replacement card. The shelter is asking for dry cat and kitten food but […]
Would-be shoplifter facing gun charge after GPD dispatched to Walmart
Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 3rd responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft in progress. Officers learned that the male subject was attempting to do a “ticket switch” which is an ongoing scam of people scanning the barcode of a less-expensive item while at the self-checkout. The 42-year-old male subject had departed in a U-Haul van before officers arrived. Employees were able to retrieve all the merchandise the man attempted to steal. While en route, officers located the van and the male driver near Morton Avenue and Walsh Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The man told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, and that he just left Walmart after being accused of theft. The man was placed under arrest and police located several barcodes from Walmart in the man’s pocket. Inside the U-Haul, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, a HiPoint 9mm firearm, several small mopeds, power tools, as well as numerous keys, locks, and a crowbar. The man refused to speak to police and was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
Moline police support one of their own in cancer fight
The Moline Police Department is asking the public’s help to support one of their own in the fight of his life, for his life. During an overnight shift in September, Officer Branden Bowden noticed a loss of motor skills and was taken to a local hospital. Doctors found a tumor on his brain and later […]
Central Illinois Proud
Chillicothe car crash victim identified
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified 44-year-old Katherine “Katie” Wright of Chillicothe as the victim of a deadly car crash on Friday night. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times. She was...
thelaseronline.com
Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!
From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our third $500 winner drawn at random Monday (12/12/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Heidi! Our final drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 19. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
Galesburg mayor seeks public input on proposed sales tax increase. Special meeting is Wednesday
Residents and interested parties will have an opportunity to weigh in on a proposed sales tax increase during a special Galesburg City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Galesburg City Hall. Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman is calling the special meeting for the limited purpose of receiving public comment and/or...
