Monmouth, IL

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding

In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
25newsnow.com

Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘Working class is getting the short end of the stick’: Local railroad workers to rally Tuesday in Galesburg

Railroad workers across the country, including Galesburg, plan to rally Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to bring awareness to workers rights. Rail Labor Workers Rally 2022 is based in Washington DC, but Galesburg will host one of 10 regional rallies across the country. The Galesburg rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park on the Public Square.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt. Police say officers responded to the 2500 block of 5th 1/2 Ave. at 2:37 p.m. Monday for reports of shots being fired in the area. Police say witnesses told officers the shots came...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

A couple in Coal Valley host their 4th annual ‘Christmas Yard’ event

Coal Valley, Ill. (KWQC) - A local couple hosted their 4th annual kickoff to Christmas event on Dec 10. Toney and Stephaine Genova of Coal Valley put together what they call ‘Christmas Yard’ at their home to raise money for families in need for the holidays. The biggest attraction of the event is their collective amount of Christmas inflatables, which they have been showcasing during the Christmas season since 2007.
COAL VALLEY, IL
KWQC

3 Davenport elementary schools to close at the end of school year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a nearly unanimous vote, the Davenport Community School Board elected to close three elementary schools across the city, on Monday. This sets in motion phase one of the district’s long-range facility plans. At the end of this school year, Buchanan, Monroe and Washington Elementary...
DAVENPORT, IA
Sioux City Journal

Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here

The MAC is a great escape especially during the winter months. Membership is $20 annually for Moline residents and $30 anywhere outside of Moline including the Iowa. We have had over 60 new memberships from January 2022 to current. Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions or if you need additional information on activities. We will be more than happy to mail you our newsletter and calendar of events. I am an avid dog lover so I thought this poem would be perfect for a holiday smile.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Celebrate the howlidays with King’s Harvest Pet Rescue

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue invites you to celebrate the holiday season and help pets looking for a forever home. King’s Harvest’s Christmas celebration is a pawesome holiday party featuring discounted adoptions, silent auctions, pictures with Santa, bake sale items, baskets, prizes and more! Enjoy this family-friendly event while supporting your local ministry in housing and caring for hundreds of homeless cats and dogs. Proceeds benefit facility upkeep, food and shelter for animals and veterinary bills for King’s Harvest Pet Rescue.
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Cedar Rapids man cited after single vehicle accident in Keokuk

Keokuk, IA- The Keokuk Police Department has cited a Cedar Rapids man following a single-vehicle accident. The Daily Gate City reports that, on Thursday, December 8th, 30-year-old Dakota Lee Rogers of Cedar Rapids was driving a pickup truck northbound in the 200 block of Carbide Lane. Rogers then blacked out...
KEOKUK, IA
Sioux City Journal

Davenport school board votes to close three schools, sixth-grade transition

Three Davenport elementary schools now are scheduled for closure at the end of the school year. The school board voted Monday to close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe. Board Director Karen Gordon voted against the closure of Buchanan, saying she has "serious reservations" about closing schools with higher numbers of students at low-income socioeconomic statuses. Gordon also voted against the closure of Washington on similar grounds.
DAVENPORT, IA
WMBD/WYZZ

Fraudulent charge leaves Peoria shelter in need of donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A compromised debit card leaves a Peoria animal shelter with a critical need for food. Without access to its funds, PFS Shelter (PFS) leaders are hoping the community will help support their cause while they wait for a replacement card. The shelter is asking for dry cat and kitten food but […]
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Would-be shoplifter facing gun charge after GPD dispatched to Walmart

Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 3rd responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft in progress. Officers learned that the male subject was attempting to do a “ticket switch” which is an ongoing scam of people scanning the barcode of a less-expensive item while at the self-checkout. The 42-year-old male subject had departed in a U-Haul van before officers arrived. Employees were able to retrieve all the merchandise the man attempted to steal. While en route, officers located the van and the male driver near Morton Avenue and Walsh Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The man told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, and that he just left Walmart after being accused of theft. The man was placed under arrest and police located several barcodes from Walmart in the man’s pocket. Inside the U-Haul, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, a HiPoint 9mm firearm, several small mopeds, power tools, as well as numerous keys, locks, and a crowbar. The man refused to speak to police and was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Moline police support one of their own in cancer fight

The Moline Police Department is asking the public’s help to support one of their own in the fight of his life, for his life. During an overnight shift in September, Officer Branden Bowden noticed a loss of motor skills and was taken to a local hospital. Doctors found a tumor on his brain and later […]
MOLINE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Chillicothe car crash victim identified

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified 44-year-old Katherine “Katie” Wright of Chillicothe as the victim of a deadly car crash on Friday night. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times. She was...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
thelaseronline.com

Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!

From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our third $500 winner drawn at random Monday (12/12/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Heidi! Our final drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 19. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
GALESBURG, IL

