Odessa, TX

TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train

This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Nothing Weird About This Austin, TX Mansion, It’s All Luxury

Over the past few years, Austin, Texas has been one of the fastest growing areas in the United States. While the population growth is a lot to deal with, the reason people want to live there is because it is beautiful and there are lots of high paying jobs. But if you land one of those high paying jobs and can afford this mansion in Austin, Texas you won’t have to worry too much about all of those people moving to the area as this place will give you plenty of space.
AUSTIN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

See Beautiful Christmas Marriage Proposal At Starlight Village In Odessa!

It's Christmas time! A time to get in the car and head on over to see the Christmas Lights! And, if you are in Odessa, Texas then you hit up Starlight Village to check out the full display of Christmas Lights! Well, what if you and your man are checking out the lights and all of a sudden among all the exhibits, you see a special message to you? That's what happened recently at Starlight Village in Odessa. See Video Below!
ODESSA, TX
TikToker Shares Fantastic Lighted Christmas Dancing Water Show Located In Texas!

I don't know about you, but this time of year, my favorite, Christmastime, I am all about driving around with my family and enjoying the scenery. I love looking at Christmas lights! We all do. In my hometown, we have a Christmas light display that one of the locals sets up yearly for us all to enjoy. In Odessa, we have Starbright Village, where hundreds drive-thru to marvel at each and every Christmas.
DALLAS, TX
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Texas Paper Tags Hit the Road on Friday

Starting Friday, Texas temporary paper license plates will have a new design. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is rolling out paper tags with more security features to help law enforcement crackdown on fraudulent and counterfeit tags. The TxDMV board talked about the changes Thursday at a meeting in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
fwtx.com

New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name

A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
FORT WORTH, TX
probuilder.com

A Texas Empty Nester Home and Studio With Room for Family, Too

As a residential designer, I’ve learned that creating designs for homeowners can be both challenging and gratifying. My priority has always been to focus on the client’s desires and personal tastes, and I constantly remind myself that my task is to translate their needs and wants into a functional, well-proportioned home that enhances their daily lives. In essence, my job is to help them achieve their vision.
GRANBURY, TX
Man Riding 1,000 Miles Across Texas on Horseback to Raise Awareness of Veteran Homelessness

Riding 1,000 miles in a car can be a long journey. Imagine doing that on horseback?. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson just over a month ago started a journey on Veteran's Day across the great state of Texas. The goal is to go 1,000 miles from Montgomery to Austin on horseback with his horse Trooper. Perfect name for a horse who will be going on the long haul with Jeremy. He is hoping to be in Austin on December 22nd.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

3 hospitalized after vehicle leaves roadway in Plano crash

PLANO, Texas - A small child was among three people taken to hospitals after a crash in Plano early Sunday morning. The wreck happened on W. 15th Street, near Central Expressway. Plano police said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes, when it...
PLANO, TX
PLANetizen

Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
