New To Midland/Odessa? Here Are Some Things You Need To Know
If you have lived in Midland/Odessa all of your life, or even most of your life, here are 5 things you definitely know, but if you are new to town here are some things you need to know about our area. 1. We are 300 miles away from everything. The...
Midland-Odessa Responds-What Are The Best Reasons To Move Here?Wrong Answers Only Edition!
Ok be real, on a scale of 1-10, how likely are you to recommend someone moving to the Permian Basin? For those of us who have been here pretty much our whole lives, we probably are a strong 6 but for the transplants who came here from bigger cities, and discovered what it's really like, I'm thinking a solid 1 1/2 is all you're getting. lol.
TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train
This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
Nothing Weird About This Austin, TX Mansion, It’s All Luxury
Over the past few years, Austin, Texas has been one of the fastest growing areas in the United States. While the population growth is a lot to deal with, the reason people want to live there is because it is beautiful and there are lots of high paying jobs. But if you land one of those high paying jobs and can afford this mansion in Austin, Texas you won’t have to worry too much about all of those people moving to the area as this place will give you plenty of space.
See Beautiful Christmas Marriage Proposal At Starlight Village In Odessa!
It's Christmas time! A time to get in the car and head on over to see the Christmas Lights! And, if you are in Odessa, Texas then you hit up Starlight Village to check out the full display of Christmas Lights! Well, what if you and your man are checking out the lights and all of a sudden among all the exhibits, you see a special message to you? That's what happened recently at Starlight Village in Odessa. See Video Below!
Midland Lighted Christmas Parade brings the holiday spirit to Downtown
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland’s Lighted Christmas Parade went off without a hitch tonight. The air was filled with music, dancing, revving engines and cheers, along with special appearances from iconic Christmas characters like Santa Claus and the Grinch. The parade started near the YMCA on North Big Spring...
TikToker Shares Fantastic Lighted Christmas Dancing Water Show Located In Texas!
I don't know about you, but this time of year, my favorite, Christmastime, I am all about driving around with my family and enjoying the scenery. I love looking at Christmas lights! We all do. In my hometown, we have a Christmas light display that one of the locals sets up yearly for us all to enjoy. In Odessa, we have Starbright Village, where hundreds drive-thru to marvel at each and every Christmas.
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Texas Paper Tags Hit the Road on Friday
Starting Friday, Texas temporary paper license plates will have a new design. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is rolling out paper tags with more security features to help law enforcement crackdown on fraudulent and counterfeit tags. The TxDMV board talked about the changes Thursday at a meeting in Austin.
fwtx.com
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name
A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
fox4news.com
Hundreds take part in 'Ride for Athena' fundraiser, toy drive to honor Wise County 7-year-old
AZLE, Texas - There was a purposeful gathering Sunday afternoon, as hundreds of vehicles covered the property of The Church at Azle. All delivered a clear message: Justice for Athena. "This is about Athena," one person said. Strand was kidnapped and murdered by a 30-year-old contracted FedEx delivery truck driver,...
probuilder.com
A Texas Empty Nester Home and Studio With Room for Family, Too
As a residential designer, I’ve learned that creating designs for homeowners can be both challenging and gratifying. My priority has always been to focus on the client’s desires and personal tastes, and I constantly remind myself that my task is to translate their needs and wants into a functional, well-proportioned home that enhances their daily lives. In essence, my job is to help them achieve their vision.
Man Riding 1,000 Miles Across Texas on Horseback to Raise Awareness of Veteran Homelessness
Riding 1,000 miles in a car can be a long journey. Imagine doing that on horseback?. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson just over a month ago started a journey on Veteran's Day across the great state of Texas. The goal is to go 1,000 miles from Montgomery to Austin on horseback with his horse Trooper. Perfect name for a horse who will be going on the long haul with Jeremy. He is hoping to be in Austin on December 22nd.
‘I’m sick to my stomach for the kids and the community’: Longview falls to Aledo in the State Semifinals Saturday
DALLAS, TEXAS (KETK)-The Longview Lobos were the in the State Semifinals looking to make it to the state championship for the first time since 2018. Longview jumped out to an early 14-3 lead at the half courtesy of Jalen Hale, but the Aledo Bearcats answered back with two quick touchdowns in the second half. The […]
fox4news.com
3 hospitalized after vehicle leaves roadway in Plano crash
PLANO, Texas - A small child was among three people taken to hospitals after a crash in Plano early Sunday morning. The wreck happened on W. 15th Street, near Central Expressway. Plano police said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes, when it...
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
DPS: 1 killed in I-20 crash along Parker, Palo Pinto County line involving four 18-wheelers, car
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — One person has died from a crash on Dec. 9 along Interstate 20 near the Parker County and Palo Pinto County line, Texas DPS said. DPS told WFAA that deputies responded to the crash, which happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 9, involving four 18-wheelers and one passenger car.
CWD detected at high fence release site in Kaufman County
CWD detected at high fence release site in Kaufman County News Staff Fri, 12/09/2022 - 16:58 Image Body Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was recently...
West Texas drag racer wins NHRA’s Top Sportsman World Championship
CRANE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local drag racer is enjoying life in the winner’s circle. Lance Abbott is the newly crowned NHRA Top Sportsman World Champion. He sat down with Yourbasin.com to share his high-octane journey to the podium. ***** The Abbott family lives in Midland. But their garage is miles away. It’s in Crane. […]
