Over the past few years, Austin, Texas has been one of the fastest growing areas in the United States. While the population growth is a lot to deal with, the reason people want to live there is because it is beautiful and there are lots of high paying jobs. But if you land one of those high paying jobs and can afford this mansion in Austin, Texas you won’t have to worry too much about all of those people moving to the area as this place will give you plenty of space.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO