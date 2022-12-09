ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field & Stream

What is a Cactus Buck and Why Do They Grow Such Funky Antlers?

By Scott Bestul
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWPlk_0jdGb4p900

Each year, hunters tag some phenomenal typical and nontypical bucks. But few of them generate as much attention as a gnarly cactus buck. But what, exactly, is a cactus buck, and how is it that these deer grow such weird masses of lumps and bumps instead of normal antlers?

Well, the most common explanation is that the buck has sustained some damage to his testicles, thereby causing a drop in testosterone, the hormone that normally helps a buck grow velvet-covered antlers and then shed that velvet. With a cactus buck, there’s obviously enough testosterone to initially grow a rack, but there’s not enough to complete the velvet-shedding process. The buck may also fail to shed his rack in the winter like most bucks, and the subsequent growth on the un-cast and still-velvet-covered rack during the following year often leads to a lot of strange-looking junk—a key characteristic of a cactus buck.

How does a buck wind up with damaged testicles? Well, I think it’s safe to assume that one cause is fence crossings. Farm- and ranch-country bucks have to execute their share of fence jumps, and just one that goes badly could result in a disaster with long-lasting consequences—and a gnarly cactus rack.

There Are Other Factors That Lead to Cactus Bucks

But not all dips in testosterone levels are the result of external injuries. Recent research has linked EHD and “blue tongue”—two relatively common diseases that affect whitetails—to a severe drop in testosterone levels. The impact of the diseases may be sufficient to affect antler development. And since EHD frequently hits in late summer, when bucks are still in velvet, it’s a plausible explanation for some cactus bucks.

According to noted biologist Jim Heffelfinger, researchers are also looking into compounds in some plants that might “chemically castrate” a buck if eaten in sufficient quantities. Basically the opposite of Viagra, these plants would take a normal whitetail and give him performance issues, not to mention some really weird headgear. Ingesting certain types of molds might also affect testosterone levels and achieve a similar effect.

It gets weirder. Hermaphrodite deer—animals that have both male and female sex organs—might also grow what looks like a perfectly normal rack. But since there’s some estrogen in the mix, the female hormone might take precedence over the male and retard the velvet-shedding process. As an interesting side note, a velvet-antlered doe may be in full possession of her female organs and capable of breeding, which could lead to the unusual sight of a hard-antlered buck breeding what appears to be a velvet-clad compadre. Nature is full of surprises.

In 50 seasons of hunting all over the country, I’ve never seen a cactus buck in the field and, like most hunters, I probably never will. But should it ever occur, I honestly don’t think I’d shoot the deer. As I’ve noted about piebald and albino bucks, I get sufficiently awed by odd and wondrous moments in the woods that I think my response to a cactus buck would be a slack-jawed Wow!, which would preclude any thoughts of grabbing a bow or reaching for a gun. On the other hand, I fully support anyone’s decision to do just the opposite.

Comments / 2

Related
Field & Stream

Eight-Year-Old Hunter Tags Cactus Buck With Gnarly-Looking Permanent Velvet Covering Its Antlers and Face

An eight-year-old hunter in north Georgia killed an extremely rare deer early last month while hunting over a food plot on his grandfather’s property. The Georgia buck’s rack was massive but not in the traditional sense. Instead of tines, it sported a bizarre outgrowth of permanent velvet that completely engulfed both of its main beams and even spread down over the animal’s face.
GEORGIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch

What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

How to Field Dress a Deer—the Right Way

Well, look at that, you got your buck. Nice shot and a short tracking job, too. Go ahead and celebrate. You deserve it. Snap some quick pics. Send some texts. Just don’t be too long about it, though, because you need to get after Job No. 1 once a successful hunt is over, which is field dressing your deer.
Field & Stream

What’s a 212-Inch Buck Between Friends?

If you had a 200-plus-inch whitetail sauntering around on your land, would you keep that buck to yourself, or would you let a buddy hunt him instead? Well, no one would blame you if you chose the former. But at the end of last month, Kansas hunter Jeffrey Crawford arrowed a monster nontypical whitetail—his first bow buck ever—largely because his buddy, Jerald Creed, chose the latter.
KANSAS STATE
Field & Stream

The Season: Hunting Texas Whitetails Au Naturale

I hunted from the ground, from a natural blind sparsely woven with mesquite branches and thornscrub sticks, as unlike a typical south Texas whitetail hunt as you can get. I sat on a sun-bleached, cheap plastic deck chair, brown pants tucked into tall snake boots, and dipped my head low so my hat brim shielded my face. The 10-point buck was quartering away, at 40 yards, so I didn’t have a shot—or, not a shot I wanted to take. But there was time. The buck moved along a wide sendero and into a meadow of thigh-high grass and mesquite, and he’d be in the clear for another 50 yards. The rifle was a Steyr-Mannlicher bolt action .270 with a double-set trigger—its old-school vibe matched the old-school ground-hide setting—and it was a heavy burden as I settled the crosshairs and tracked the deer across the desert glade.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO

We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer

Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Inspection Of Yellowstone Hot Spring Leads To Frightening Discovery

A human body part was recently spotted floating in a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park. According to KTLA, officials DNA tested the foot to uncover the identity of the individual that it formerly belonged to. The National Park Service released a statement regarding the incident that occurred in Abyss Pool.
Field & Stream

Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence

In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
WYOMING STATE
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
32K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy