NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
$295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium could boost Dallas’ chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup Finals in 2026Jalyn SmootDallas, TX
Have you been to this haunted Dallas hotel?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Government Employees Face Decades' Imprisonment Over $3 Million Dollar Embezzlement SchemeSharee B.Dallas, TX
checkoutdfw.com
10 of the best places to see Christmas lights across North Texas
It's oooh and ahh season. Of course, we're talking about Christmas lights season, when families pack in their car, grab some hot chocolate and head out to find the best and brightest lights in North Texas. Realtor Lacy Zihlman, who sells houses across the metroplex, shared her family's ultimate Christmas...
Christmas Lights 2022: Flashy Lights, Disco Santa, Lots of Music Create North Richland Hills Chaos
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train
This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
starlocalmedia.com
These Deerfield families take their holiday decor ‘srsly’
David and Melissa Loder have been decking out their home with Christmas decorations since they moved into Plano's Deerfield neighborhood back in 2008, adding more and more holiday cheer to their house each year. For those who don't know, the Deerfield neighborhood is famous for its residents setting up Christmas...
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd team up for first time with tour coming to Fort Worth
It will be a classic rock bonanza when ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd come to Fort Worth as part of their first co-headlining tour, "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," which will stop at Dickies Arena on July 29, 2023.Fort Worth will be the fourth of 22 stops around North America for the tour in summer 2023. It will kick off in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 21 and last around two months, finishing in Camden, New Jersey on September 17. In addition to Fort Worth, the tour will also play in The Woodlands, outside Houston, on July 30.Both...
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
Pluckers providing lunches on Christmas Eve for North Texas youth organizations
DALLAS (KDAF) — Austin-based wing spot Pluckers Wing Bar is giving back to Texas’ youth this holiday season. The wing bar is going to work with Texas schools, clubs and other youth organizations to give out free lunches on Christmas Eve and donate gifts to families; two of them being in North Texas.
KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: December 12- 18
RED ALERT - ARLINGTON - NB & SB 360 between Ave J and Six Flags Drive ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED nightly from 8 pm - 5 am through Saturday, 12/17, traffic will be diverted to the service road.
Your Guide To Holiday Shows In Plano, Richardson, McKinney, Allen, Grapevine and Grand Prairie
Collin County has an arsenal of spectacular shows every holiday season and this year is no exception. Take a look at all the incredible performances near you and gift yourself beautiful and heartwarming experiences. Stay tuned for updates and new additions. Cirque du Soleil ‘Twas the Night Before. Nov...
3 Indoor Waterparks Perfect For A Quick Christmas Family Getaway!
It is about that time to start planning your family's summer vacation. School will be out in just about a month and the fam will be hitting the road soon for a vacation destination of your choosing. Let me help you decide where to go. I have been to 2 of the 3 indoor waterparks I am about to suggest.
Christmas Lights 2022: Lights on Fort Worth’s Trail Creek Drive Makes One Singular Sensation
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
LIVE RADAR: Storms Expected Tuesday Morning in North Texas
Tuesday will start quite stormy across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A line of storms is expected to move through impacting the morning drive and school drop-off. Storms will move through from west to east from approximately 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. Below are some images from one of the forecast models.
First Alert Weather: Damaging winds and hail move into DFW overnight
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as damaging winds and hail is expected to move into North Texas during the morning commute.What we are watching: Damaging winds and hail the primary threats, quick spin tornadoes a small risk.The weather-worry starts after midnight. The winds will really start to howl overnight and during the morning:We'll see the threat start after midnight in our west, northwest area of North Texas:By early morning and up to noon, the risk is over North Texas:We are expecting a line of strong storms to arrive in the Metroplex during the...
Three North Texas Cities Are Ideal For Remote Workers, Study Finds
A recent study by RentCafé lists Plano, Dallas, and Fort Worth in its top 50 cities for remote workers. That’s cool. You’d expect it. Plano ranks 23rd. Dallas comes in at 42nd and Fort Worth at 46th. Other Texas cities rank higher. College Station is in the...
What to expect from incoming cold front & storms in North Texas on Tuesday
DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is in store for a cold front on Tuesday and along with it some storms that could produce some damaging winds, we checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast for Monday moving into Tuesday to ensure you’re up to speed.
fox4news.com
Operation Kindness Holiday Pet Adoption at Galleria Dallas
Operation Kindness now has a booth for pet adoptions at Galleria Dallas. It will be open Thursday through Sunday until December 24 on the 1st Floor Near Banana Republic. CEO Ed Jamison also breaks down what families should consider if they are looking to adopt for the holiday.
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett
The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000 (plus Darlie’s original drapes, too.)
Dallas Observer
Marina Indian Restaurant is a Seaside-Themed Foodie Destination
Bright blue mariner lights line the walls of Marina Indian Restaurant, a restaurant in Frisco that opened earlier this year. Named after India’s famous Marina beach, the restaurant is decorated to reflect that theme. With door frames outlined in sailor’s anchors and tables adorned in seashells, the restaurant was designed with the very purpose of making you feel at sea … with better food, of course.
Missing service dog last seen Sunday night found deceased, Denton police say
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton shared an update Monday afternoon that a service dog that went missing Sunday night has been found dead. The department says Violet the German Shepherd was last in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard and hasn't been seen since 9 p.m. Her owner was taken to a hospital.
WFAA
DFW weather timeline: More storms, some severe, are in the forecast tonight into Tuesday morning
DALLAS — After a soggy, cloudy weekend, another round of rain is moving in. This time, it brings the potential for strong storms followed by cooler weather. Most of Monday night will feature clouds, passing showers, and drizzle. A line of storms moves across North Texas early Tuesday morning...
