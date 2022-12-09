ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

checkoutdfw.com

10 of the best places to see Christmas lights across North Texas

It's oooh and ahh season. Of course, we're talking about Christmas lights season, when families pack in their car, grab some hot chocolate and head out to find the best and brightest lights in North Texas. Realtor Lacy Zihlman, who sells houses across the metroplex, shared her family's ultimate Christmas...
TEXAS STATE
B93

TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train

This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
GRAPEVINE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

These Deerfield families take their holiday decor ‘srsly’

David and Melissa Loder have been decking out their home with Christmas decorations since they moved into Plano's Deerfield neighborhood back in 2008, adding more and more holiday cheer to their house each year. For those who don't know, the Deerfield neighborhood is famous for its residents setting up Christmas...
PLANO, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd team up for first time with tour coming to Fort Worth

It will be a classic rock bonanza when ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd come to Fort Worth as part of their first co-headlining tour, "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," which will stop at Dickies Arena on July 29, 2023.Fort Worth will be the fourth of 22 stops around North America for the tour in summer 2023. It will kick off in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 21 and last around two months, finishing in Camden, New Jersey on September 17. In addition to Fort Worth, the tour will also play in The Woodlands, outside Houston, on July 30.Both...
FORT WORTH, TX
B93

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
B93

3 Indoor Waterparks Perfect For A Quick Christmas Family Getaway!

It is about that time to start planning your family's summer vacation. School will be out in just about a month and the fam will be hitting the road soon for a vacation destination of your choosing. Let me help you decide where to go. I have been to 2 of the 3 indoor waterparks I am about to suggest.
ODESSA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

LIVE RADAR: Storms Expected Tuesday Morning in North Texas

Tuesday will start quite stormy across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A line of storms is expected to move through impacting the morning drive and school drop-off. Storms will move through from west to east from approximately 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. Below are some images from one of the forecast models.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather: Damaging winds and hail move into DFW overnight

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as damaging winds and hail is expected to move into North Texas during the morning commute.What we are watching: Damaging winds and hail the primary threats, quick spin tornadoes a small risk.The weather-worry starts after midnight. The winds will really start to howl overnight and during the morning:We'll see the threat start after midnight in our west, northwest area of North Texas:By early morning and up to noon, the risk is over North Texas:We are expecting a line of strong storms to arrive in the Metroplex during the...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Operation Kindness Holiday Pet Adoption at Galleria Dallas

Operation Kindness now has a booth for pet adoptions at Galleria Dallas. It will be open Thursday through Sunday until December 24 on the 1st Floor Near Banana Republic. CEO Ed Jamison also breaks down what families should consider if they are looking to adopt for the holiday.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett

The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000 (plus Darlie’s original drapes, too.)
ROWLETT, TX
Dallas Observer

Marina Indian Restaurant is a Seaside-Themed Foodie Destination

Bright blue mariner lights line the walls of Marina Indian Restaurant, a restaurant in Frisco that opened earlier this year. Named after India’s famous Marina beach, the restaurant is decorated to reflect that theme. With door frames outlined in sailor’s anchors and tables adorned in seashells, the restaurant was designed with the very purpose of making you feel at sea … with better food, of course.
FRISCO, TX
