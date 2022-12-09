Twitter openly trolling former Patriots OC Josh McDaniels for losing to Baker Mayfield-led Rams

Instead of going after Bill O’Brien, the New England Patriots might be better off setting their sights on a reunion with Josh McDaniels, who could coach himself out of a job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In only 14 weeks, the former Patriots offensive coordinator went from being a hot-shot new head coach to the man responsible for sinking The Black Hole.

Yikes.

Thursday was a new low for the team considering they got beat by a banged-up Los Angeles Rams team without Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford. It was the same team that started Baker Mayfield at quarterback two days after he was claimed on waivers. And yet, the Raiders dropped their eighth loss of the season after allowing a 98-yard game-winning touchdown drive to the Rams offense.

Considering the incredible talent on the Raiders’ roster, there has been tremendous outside push for owner Mark Davis to drop the axe on McDaniels, despite it only being his first year as the team’s head coach.

Davis recently came out in support of the coach and shot down calls for a change. Maybe he really does believe in McDaniels to ultimately turn things around, or perhaps he’s worried about finding himself in another situation where he’d have to settle for a lot of money for a lucrative coaching contract that was never fulfilled.

In any case, Twitter didn’t pull any punches when it came to McDaniels losing to a Mayfield-led Rams team.