With playing time scarce, Rockets assign Josh Christopher to NBA G League

With playing time scarce, second-year guard Josh Christopher is being sent from the Houston Rockets to their NBA G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Vipers. The move should give Christopher a chance to play more frequently and perhaps knock off any rust that has resulted from extended bench stints with the Rockets.

Christopher, who turned 21 years old on Thursday, has largely been out of Houston’s rotation in the 2022-23 season. He’s picked up several DNP-CDs (did not play, coach’s decision), and when he does play, his average of 7 minutes per game has largely come in the fourth quarter of blowouts, as opposed to a rotation role.

Drafted at No. 24 overall in the 2021 first round, Christopher showed flashes of capable play as a rookie, averaging 7.9 points (44.7% FG) and 2.5 rebounds in 18 minutes per game last season.

But Christopher clearly hasn’t persuaded head coach Stephen Silas this season, and he’s remained stuck behind reserve guards Daishen Nix and Garrison Mathews in the rotation battle.

In November, Silas was firm in saying Christopher would not be going to the Vipers. But nearly a month later, with playing time still scarce, the team’s thinking appears to have changed.