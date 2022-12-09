ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

With playing time scarce, Rockets assign Josh Christopher to NBA G League

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yv2i4_0jdGaHJy00
Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

With playing time scarce, second-year guard Josh Christopher is being sent from the Houston Rockets to their NBA G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Vipers. The move should give Christopher a chance to play more frequently and perhaps knock off any rust that has resulted from extended bench stints with the Rockets.

Christopher, who turned 21 years old on Thursday, has largely been out of Houston’s rotation in the 2022-23 season. He’s picked up several DNP-CDs (did not play, coach’s decision), and when he does play, his average of 7 minutes per game has largely come in the fourth quarter of blowouts, as opposed to a rotation role.

Drafted at No. 24 overall in the 2021 first round, Christopher showed flashes of capable play as a rookie, averaging 7.9 points (44.7% FG) and 2.5 rebounds in 18 minutes per game last season.

But Christopher clearly hasn’t persuaded head coach Stephen Silas this season, and he’s remained stuck behind reserve guards Daishen Nix and Garrison Mathews in the rotation battle.

In November, Silas was firm in saying Christopher would not be going to the Vipers. But nearly a month later, with playing time still scarce, the team’s thinking appears to have changed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marcus Smart courteously left the floor to vomit during the Celtics win over the Lakers

The game between the Lakers and the Celtics on Wednesday was a roller coaster, and it’s hard to blame anyone who felt sick while watching. At one point in the game, Boston led Los Angeles by 20 points. Later, the Lakers wound up taking a 13-point lead. Eventually, the Celtics tied it up before the end of regulation and then went on a 12-0 scoring run during the overtime period.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers, live stream, prediction, TV channel, time, how to watch the NBA

The Minnesota Timberwolves will meet the Los Angeles Clippers in NBA action on Wednesday night at the Crypto.com Arena. The Timberwolves will look to rebound after a 133-112 loss to the Trail Blazers in their last game, while the Clippers were able to knock off the best team in the league, the Celtics 113-93 to give them a 16-13 record on the season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls, live stream, prediction, TV channel, time, how to watch the NBA

The New York Knicks will meet the Chicago Bulls meet in NBA action on Wednesday night at the United Center. The Knicks will look to extend their four-game winning streak with another win tonight, while the Bulls have been on the other side while losing five of their last eight games, they will look to turn that around tonight in front of the home crowd.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers impressed with how Tobias Harris has improved as a passer

PHILADELPHIA — There is so much Tobias Harris does on the floor to help the Philadelphia 76ers succeed. The veteran out of Tennessee is not their best player or even their second-best player. However, Harris does a little bit of everything, and he does whatever the Sixers ask of him. Whether it’s scoring, locking up an opponent or being a playmaker, Harris gives Philadelphia a boost.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Celtics' incredible comeback win against the Lakers delivered a very bad beat for bettors

What an awesome game that was on Tuesday night between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. For those who missed it, the Celtics controlled most of the game and took a 20-point lead nearly midway through the third quarter. But a huge 45-12 Lakers run ensued to rock Crypto.com Arena and give the home team a 13-point edge with under five minutes to go in regulation. Then, Boston went on a late run, Anthony Davis missed some important free throws and Jayson Tatum splashed a jumper in LeBron’s face to force overtime where the final outcome was finally settled in a 4-point Celtics win.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

187K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy