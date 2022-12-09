Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Dapagliflozin Lowers Hospitalization Risk in Patients With CKD Despite Diabetes Status
Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), whether or not they also had diabetes, were found to have a reduced risk of hospitalization when they took dapagliflozin. Among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), both with and without type 2 diabetes, dapagliflozin was effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization for any cause, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
neurologylive.com
Fenfluramine Continues to Show Effectiveness, Safety in Long-Term Analysis of Lennox-Gastaut
After nearly a year of treatment with fenfluramine, more than half of patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome demonstrated at least a 50% reduction in drop seizure frequency. Newly published interim findings from the open-label extension of the pivotal phase 3 Study 1601 (NCT03355209) showed that treatment with fenfluramine (Fintepla; UCB Pharma) resulted in sustained reductions in the frequency of motor seizures for patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) over a median duration of 364 days.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Differences in Patient Characteristics, Treatment of EoE by Allergists and Gastroenterologists
Most (91%) of the patients were seen by gastroenterologists. Those seen by allergists were more likely to have comorbid atopic conditions, such as asthma, allergic rhinitis and atopic dermatitis. Patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) may be managed by either gastroenterologists or allergists depending on their symptoms. A new poster presented...
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
MedicalXpress
New treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis shows promising long-term results
Patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who participated in a clinical trial of rocatinlimab—a novel, patient-tailored monoclonal antibody therapy—showed promising results both while taking the drug and up to 20 weeks after the therapy was stopped, Mount Sinai researchers reported in The Lancet. The researchers said the...
Silent heart attacks: half of all heart attacks have no symptoms and increase risk of death from all causes by 34%
Silent heart attacks, which are asymptomatic but still disrupt blood flow to the heart, account for 45% of all heart attacks and triple the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study released Monday.
Medical News Today
All my joints hurt suddenly: 10 potential causes
Many conditions can cause joint pain, but not all will affect all the joints at once. Sudden and widespread joint pain can result from infections, inflammatory diseases, and complications of some health conditions. Influenza (flu) is a common infection that can cause. joint pain. Some types of arthritis and autoimmune...
MedicalXpress
Half of US adults say they had COVID-19, but only a fraction were officially diagnosed, new research shows
Half of U.S. adults report being sickened with COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic, with only a fraction saying they received an official medical diagnosis of the respiratory infection, according to a new survey by the COVID States Project, led by Northeastern researchers. Among the key findings, the survey...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the 4 Types of Sciatica?
Sciatica refers to the pain felt along the sciatic nerve. The sciatic nerve travels from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and down each leg. Depending on the symptoms and extent of the condition, sciatica can be categorized into 4 types: acute, chronic, bilateral, and alternative. 1. Acute...
2minutemedicine.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
MedicalXpress
Studies show strong link between tooth loss and inflammatory bowel disease
Inflammatory bowel disease often coexists with periodontal disease. This is shown in new publications from a European research project that explored the connection between the two diseases. How is oral health actually affected by an inflammatory bowel disease? And how does the mouth affect our gut? The fact that periodontitis...
Extreme cold raises risk of death for people with heart problems
Extremely hot and cold temperatures increase the risk of death among people with cardiovascular diseases, according to new research.Heart problems caused by narrowed heart arteries, stroke, heart failure and arrhythmia, are linked to excess deaths from extreme temperatures, according to a study published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation.The news comes as the UK struggles with severe cold weather, with snow, ice and fog warnings in place across the UK. Meanwhile in the US, a cold snap is affecting much of the country.Barrak Alahmad, a researcher at Harvard University, said: "The decline in cardiovascular death rates since the...
technologynetworks.com
New Cancer Drug Achieves 73% Response Rate in Patients
A new immunotherapy has proven successful in 73% of multiple myeloma (MM) cancer patients in a Phase II clinical trial. The Phase II trial results were reported at The American Society of Hematology annual meeting on December 10. The dosing regimen adopted in this study was informed by a Phase I trial, the results of which are now published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
MedicineNet.com
What Triggers Small Fiber Neuropathy?
Small fiber neuropathy is caused by peripheral nerve damage or injury. Diabetes is the most common cause of small-fiber polyneuropathies in wealthy societies. According to recent research, small-fiber neuropathy can be brought on by even very early and moderate glucose dysmetabolism (also called “pre-diabetes” or “metabolic syndrome”). Alcohol preferentially harms small nerve fibers. Direct alcohol poisoning or a dietary deficiency could be to blame. Arsenic and metronidazole (an antibiotic) are other toxins that preferentially harm small nerve fibers.
MedicalXpress
About 1 in 100 heart disease deaths linked to extreme hot and cold weather days
Exposure to extremely hot or cold temperatures increases a heart disease patient's risk of dying, according to a new study published today in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation. The global analysis of more than 32 million cardiovascular deaths over 40 years measured more deaths on days when temperatures were at their highest or lowest compared to more moderate climate days.
Studies Show Diet and Regular Sodas Are Equally Unhealthy, Linking Both to Heart Disease and Other Ailments
You may well save calories with the diet variety, but the makeup of what is being ingested may cause more harm than good, making it no healthier than the regular variety. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Penn Medicine, Healthline.com, DeltaDenTalks.com, FoodDive.com, PressRoom.Cancer.org, and The American Cancer Society.
Medical News Today
Hemorrhagic stroke: Long-term statin use may significantly lower risk
Stokes affect over 795,000 people in the United States each year and are the leading cause of long-term disability. Statin drugs are prescribed to an estimated 32 million people in the U.S. to reduce cholesterol build-up and blood clot formation — both risk factors for ischemic stroke. New research...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find missing piece of the asthma puzzle
An inflammatory molecule called LIGHT, appears to be the cause of life-threatening airway damage in patients with severe asthma. According to the new research from scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI), therapeutics to stop LIGHT (which is related to tumor necrosis factor) could reverse airway and lung damage in patients—and potentially offer a long-term treatment for asthma.
Update: Potential Medical Breakthrough in Treatment of Asthma
The late-fall through the winter months are particularly dangerous for those who suffer from the common lung-related illness. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to asthma, or who suspects an asthma diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including MedicineNet.com, Dr. Jill Johnson of Aston University’s School of Biosciences, and ReachMD.com.
Healthline
Sjögren’s Syndrome and Dry Eyes: How to Treat This Common Symptom
Sjögren’s syndrome often affects the salivary and tear glands. Dry eye is one of the most common symptoms. There’s no cure for Sjögren’s syndrome, but there are many things you can do to make the related dry eye more manageable. Sjögren’s syndrome impacts between...
