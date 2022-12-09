Read full article on original website
Iran carries out first known execution over anti-government protests
Uncle of Mohsen Shekari, who was convicted of ‘waging war against God’, says family have not been told location of body
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
That Viral Post About 15,000 Protesters In Iran Being Sentenced To Death Is Misleading, But Activists Warn Executions Are A Strong "Possibility"
Several high-profile figures, including Viola Davis, Sophie Turner, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shared the post about protesters in Iran being executed.
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
Iran hangs protester in first known execution related to mass demonstrations
Iran has executed a man for injuring a paramilitary officer in the first known execution linked to protests that have swept the country since September, state media reported Thursday.
5 men and 2 women were put to death in a rare mass execution in Kuwait
Five men and two women have been executed at the Central Prison in Kuwait. They were hanged, say reports. The last mass execution occurred in 2017.
BBC
Murderer publicly executed by his victim's father, Taliban say
A man convicted of murder was shot by his victim's father in the Taliban's first public execution since their return to power in Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson said the man was killed at a crowded sports stadium in south-western Farah province. The father of the victim shot the man three...
UK condemns ‘abhorrent’ torture of death row inmate in Saudi Arabia
The British government has condemned as “abhorrent” what it said was the clear torture of a Jordanian national on death row in Saudi Arabia for drug offences, and demanded an end to a sudden spate of executions in the Gulf monarchy. It was the first time the British...
7 so-called vices banned by Iran's morality police
Iran's morality police are at the center of ongoing protests raging throughout the country after the suspicious death of a young woman in their custody in September. In a potential "concession to the protest movement," a senior Iranian official allegedly claimed in early December that the country has "abolished" its morality police force, The New York Times writes, though there are conflicting reports suggesting in fact that "no official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Guidance Patrol has been shut." Regardless, many are skeptical and said, even if true, the government's move was "too little, too late." The morality...
BBC
Afghanistan: Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments
Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered Afghan judges to impose punishments for certain crimes that may include public amputations and stoning. His spokesman said offences such as robbery, kidnapping and sedition must be punished in line with the group's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. When in power in the 1990s,...
The largest war in the world: Hundreds of thousands killed in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict
Tigray, Eritrea and Ethiopia's 2-year-long civil war has killed more people than the war in Ukraine, yet nobody's talking about it.
Taliban carry out 1st public execution since Afghan takeover
A spokesman says the Taliban authorities have executed an Afghan convicted of killing another man in the first public execution since the former insurgents took over the country last year
Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again
In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
Young Iranian Protestor Hanged, Amplifying International Call for Help Preventing Mass Executions
In a joint statement released Friday, the governments of the U.S. and Canada condemned Iran's "brutal acts of violence against peaceful protestors and its ongoing repression of the Iranian people" A 23-year-old man has been hanged in Iran after participating in anti-government protests. Now, human rights groups are warning that more executions could be coming unless the international community steps up. Iran's state media reports that Mohsen Shekari was executed early Thursday after being convicted of "waging war against God" by stabbing a member of the country's security...
Cleveland Jewish News
Germany says Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to face further EU sanctions
New European Union sanctions against Iran will target the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. “With this sanctions package, we are targeting in particular those who are responsible for the executions, the violence against innocent people,” Baerbock said on Tuesday as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels, Reuters reported. “These are especially the Revolutionary Guards but also those who—with forced videos—try to intimidate people or punish them.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Report: Israel threatens to bomb Beirut airport if it is used to deliver Iranian weapons
In a situation akin to its actions in Syria, Israel said on Saturday that it would destroy the Beirut airport if the terminal became a conduit for Iranian weapons smuggling, the Arab daily publication Asharq Al-Awsat reported. According to Israeli political sources in Tel Aviv, Israel was aware of an...
Iran says hijab law is under review, as state media dismisses claims morality police has been abolished
A top Iranian official has said that the nation's mandatory hijab law is being reviewed, as state media played down the same official's claim that the country's much-feared morality police force had been "abolished" amid ongoing protests.
Cleveland Jewish News
Australia announces sanctions in response to Iranian, Russian human rights violations
The Australian government announced on Saturday that it is imposing sanctions on two Iranian entities and several Iranian and Russian individuals involved in “egregious” human rights violations. The Magnitsky-style sanctions target Iran’s Morality Police, the Basij Resistance Force and six Iranian individuals in connection with Tehran’s violent crackdown...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Iran cut financial support for Palestinian groups’
Palestinian terror groups are in financial crisis after Iran cut off their funding several months ago, Palestinian daily Al Quds reported on Sunday. The reasons for the move are unknown, though it may be related to the internal upheaval in Iran, according to the news outlet. The Iranian funds paid...
BBC
Iraqi activist jailed over tweet 'insulting' Iran-backed militia force
An activist has been sentenced to three years in prison in Iraq for allegedly writing a tweet deemed to have insulted an Iran-backed paramilitary force. A court convicted Haidar al-Zaidi, 20, of "insulting state institutions" over a post about Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the late deputy commander of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF).
