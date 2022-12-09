ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service

Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
The Independent

Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days

Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
BBC

Murderer publicly executed by his victim's father, Taliban say

A man convicted of murder was shot by his victim's father in the Taliban's first public execution since their return to power in Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson said the man was killed at a crowded sports stadium in south-western Farah province. The father of the victim shot the man three...
The Week

7 so-called vices banned by Iran's morality police

Iran's morality police are at the center of ongoing protests raging throughout the country after the suspicious death of a young woman in their custody in September. In a potential "concession to the protest movement," a senior Iranian official allegedly claimed in early December that the country has "abolished" its morality police force, The New York Times writes, though there are conflicting reports suggesting in fact that "no official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Guidance Patrol has been shut." Regardless, many are skeptical and said, even if true, the government's move was "too little, too late." The morality...
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments

Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered Afghan judges to impose punishments for certain crimes that may include public amputations and stoning. His spokesman said offences such as robbery, kidnapping and sedition must be punished in line with the group's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. When in power in the 1990s,...
The Hill

Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again

In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
People

Young Iranian Protestor Hanged, Amplifying International Call for Help Preventing Mass Executions

In a joint statement released Friday, the governments of the U.S. and Canada condemned Iran's "brutal acts of violence against peaceful protestors and its ongoing repression of the Iranian people" A 23-year-old man has been hanged in Iran after participating in anti-government protests. Now, human rights groups are warning that more executions could be coming unless the international community steps up. Iran's state media reports that Mohsen Shekari was executed early Thursday after being convicted of "waging war against God" by stabbing a member of the country's security...
Cleveland Jewish News

Germany says Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to face further EU sanctions

New European Union sanctions against Iran will target the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. “With this sanctions package, we are targeting in particular those who are responsible for the executions, the violence against innocent people,” Baerbock said on Tuesday as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels, Reuters reported. “These are especially the Revolutionary Guards but also those who—with forced videos—try to intimidate people or punish them.”
Cleveland Jewish News

Report: Israel threatens to bomb Beirut airport if it is used to deliver Iranian weapons

In a situation akin to its actions in Syria, Israel said on Saturday that it would destroy the Beirut airport if the terminal became a conduit for Iranian weapons smuggling, the Arab daily publication Asharq Al-Awsat reported. According to Israeli political sources in Tel Aviv, Israel was aware of an...
Cleveland Jewish News

Australia announces sanctions in response to Iranian, Russian human rights violations

The Australian government announced on Saturday that it is imposing sanctions on two Iranian entities and several Iranian and Russian individuals involved in “egregious” human rights violations. The Magnitsky-style sanctions target Iran’s Morality Police, the Basij Resistance Force and six Iranian individuals in connection with Tehran’s violent crackdown...
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Iran cut financial support for Palestinian groups’

Palestinian terror groups are in financial crisis after Iran cut off their funding several months ago, Palestinian daily Al Quds reported on Sunday. The reasons for the move are unknown, though it may be related to the internal upheaval in Iran, according to the news outlet. The Iranian funds paid...
BBC

Iraqi activist jailed over tweet 'insulting' Iran-backed militia force

An activist has been sentenced to three years in prison in Iraq for allegedly writing a tweet deemed to have insulted an Iran-backed paramilitary force. A court convicted Haidar al-Zaidi, 20, of "insulting state institutions" over a post about Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the late deputy commander of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF).

