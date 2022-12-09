Read full article on original website
Truth About Cars
UAW Wants Auto Industry to Stop Using Slave Labor
The United Auto Workers (UAW) are pressuring automakers to stop leaning on parts suppliers that use slave labor, specifically from China's Xinjiang region. Over the last several years, the area has continued to be a focal point for human rights groups due to the heinous manner in which the Chinese government has treated the Uyghur ethnic minority living there. This has occasionally encompassed criticisms for manufacturers that benefit from their labor. But a recent study has alleged that there’s not an automaker in existence with a supply chain that doesn’t utilize slaves to some degree, encouraging the UAW to strike while people seem to be paying attention.
Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs
After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending
Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
1,000 salaried Ford workers say goodbye
Good morning, it's Thursday, which means we are one day closer to Friday! Ford Motor Co. employs about 176,000 people globally, but about 1,000 of those decided to retire in time to maximize a change in the lump sum payout option. ...
fordauthority.com
UAW Calls On Industry To Cut Ties With Chinese Forced Labor
In recent months, a renewed focus on Chinese forced labor has come to light as automakers shift away from ICE-powered vehicles and toward EVs. This change can be attributed to the fact that EVs utilize raw materials that are largely sourced from that particular country, which has long been known for its questionable and oftentimes abhorrent working conditions. For its part, Ford has been working to ensure that it doesn’t source these materials from forced labor situations, updating its supplier code of conduct and using a blockchain initiative to identify unethically sourced materials, while a new EV battery passport aims to avoid this type of scenario as well. Regardless, a recent study found that at least some EV raw materials coming from China are being mined using forced labor, which is precisely why the United Auto Workers union (UAW) is calling on the industry to cut ties altogether.
US News and World Report
Voting Opens in Key UAW Test to Organize U.S. Battery Plants
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Workers begin two days of voting on Wednesday to decide whether to unionize at a General Motors-LG Energy battery cell manufacturing joint venture in Ohio. Workers at an Ultium Cells plant near Cleveland are voting on Wednesday and Thursday after the United Auto Workers (UAW) union petitioned...
Why the world's top chip maker is doubling down on American manufacturing
The world's leading producer of advanced computer chips, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, announced an expanded $40 billion investment in its US production hub in Phoenix.
Oil industry exec rips Biden admin for 'throwing wet blankets' at US energy, 'hurting' pocketbooks
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart calls out the Biden administration's green energy push as "virtue signaling" that is "hurting" American families and their pocketbooks.
GM Battery Plant Workers Vote to Unionize With UAW, a Key Win for Labor as Industry Shifts to EVs
Workers at a General Motors joint venture battery plant in Ohio overwhelmingly voted in favor of representation with the United Auto Workers, the union said early Friday. The vote was being closely watched as such battery plants are viewed as crucial for automakers to transition from traditional vehicles with internal combustion engines to all-electric cars and trucks.
morningbrew.com
NYT union workers stage mass walkout
Thousands of Wordle streaks came to a screeching halt yesterday as New York Times readers joined in a digital picket line with the 1,100+ unionized employees who staged a 24-hour strike—the paper’s biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years. The New York Times Guild warned of the...
Tech Layoffs in U.S. Send Foreign Workers Scrambling to Find New Jobs
Tahmina Watson, an immigration lawyer who has been receiving calls from laid off tech workers, in Mercer Island, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times) Since Microsoft brought him to the United States 14 years ago, Abhishikt Jain has excelled professionally, raised a family and settled into a four-bedroom house with a garage “full of unnecessary stuff,” he said.
US News and World Report
NY Times Union Members Walk Out After Contract Talks Miss Deadline
(Reuters) -More than 1,100 union employees at the New York Times Co began a one-day work stoppage on Thursday, the union said, citing the company's "failure to bargain in good faith," after setting a deadline for a contract last week. The union, part of the NewsGuild of New York, had...
freightwaves.com
New AB5 case calendar means no California trucking injunction until May, if ever
A federal district court in California won’t hold a hearing for a new preliminary injunction blocking independent contractor law AB5 until May. That means that any hope the state’s trucking sector had that a new preliminary injunction stopping AB5 from enforcement in the state might be handed down by a federal judge is dashed for five more months.
Mary Barra Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about Mary Barra and learn more about the CEO of General Motors.
Biden Gives $36B From American Rescue Plan to Union Pensions
On Dec. 8, President Joe Biden announced $36 billion for the Central States Pension Fund -- the largest ever award of federal financial support for worker and retiree pension security and the largest...
Jalopnik
There Is a Shortage of Paper for Car Titles and It Seems Absurd and Frustrating
When you buy a car in the U.S., the seller hands over the car and the buyer hands over the money. The seller also hands over the title, which is physical proof of ownership, which you also need to register and insure the vehicle. The title document isn’t just a sheet of regular old paper, either; instead, it’s specially made with various security features to prevent counterfeiting. The problem now, according to a recent report in The Wall Street Journal, is that there simply isn’t enough title paper around.
UAW urges U.S. auto industry to move supply chain away from forced-labor in China
The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) recently urged the United States to shift its entire supply chain out of China. The call comes after Sheffield Hallam University’s Helena Kennedy Centre for International Justice released a report highlighting widespread Chinese state-sponsored forced labor in the automotive supply chains in […] The post UAW urges U.S. auto industry to move supply chain away from forced-labor in China appeared first on Transportation Today.
WATCH: Biden announces release of nearly $36 billion to aid pensions of union workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday announced the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of about 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States. Watch Biden’s remarks in the...
