ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Celebrity Couples Who Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together

It wouldn’t be a Hallmark Channel movie without chemistry between the two leads … and sometimes the love isn’t just onscreen! Three years after Carlos and Alexa PenaVega wed in 2014, they starred in the made-for-TV film Enchanted Christmas. The pair have gone on to costar in their own Hallmark Channel movie franchise, Picture Perfect […]
Decider.com

Hallmark vs. Great American Family: Who’s Winning the Holiday Movie War?

Christmas is a joyous time of peace and togetherness — but there’s a pop culture clash underway on the most unlikely battleground of all: holiday TV movies. They’re cozy, they’re formulaic, and they’re in a no-holds-barred death match for all of America’s attention! Holiday hyperbole aside, the conversation around the 2022 Christmas movie season has been dominated by one almighty feud: Hallmark vs. Great American Family. In one corner we have Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas, a battalion of holiday movies that’s been delighting families and 20-somethings watching ironically since 2009. And in the other corner is the rookie network Great American...
The US Sun

Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes

TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
Popculture

Valerie Bertinelli Suffers Extremely Relatable Blunder: 'This Is How I'm Aging'

Valerie Bertinelli is tackling aging one day at a time. The Valerie's Home Cooking star joked about the effects of father time during an Oct. 29 TikTok in which the bespectacled actress is holding a red mug. "This is how I'm aging," she begins in the video. "My phone was hot, so I put it in the freezer while I made my coffee. I made my coffee, and then I couldn't find my phone, and I looked everywhere for it because I forgot it was in the freezer." Bertinelli, 62, then takes a pointed sip from her mug before adding, "Good morning." In May, Bertinelli responded to fans who reached out after she filed for divorce from husband, Tom Vitale. Vitale, a financial planner, and Bertinelli were married in 2011 and divorced in 2019.
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.

Comments / 0

Community Policy