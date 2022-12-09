ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

The 5 Biggest Tech Fails of 2022

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The tech industry changes every year, with new inventions and ideas coming to the fore in an attempt to change our lives forever. While many of these products and services make the grade, others don't. These are the biggest tech fails of 2022.
makeuseof.com

How to Upload Screenshots and Videos From Your Xbox to OneDrive

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Sharing your game captures is an integral part of modern gaming. With Xbox, capturing, editing, and uploading your game captures is an integrated experience supported by in-built applications on your console.
makeuseof.com

How to Change Your Region on Xbox

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Changing your region on any platform is a great way to manage and ensure your console's features regardless of what country you are in or may temporarily be staying in.
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Video Games of 2022

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Despite the turmoil of previous years, 2022 seemed to mark a return to normality for the gaming industry. The recoil caused by the pandemic resulted in many of 2022’s most anticipated games being delayed until 2023 or even indefinitely in some cases.
makeuseof.com

How to Use Microsoft Edge's Built-In PDF Editor

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. PDF is one of the most commonly used file formats for storing and sharing documents. You can open a PDF file in browsers like Chrome, and can also use a dedicated PDF viewer like Adobe Reader. However, those pieces of software usually just let you view PDF documents.
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Your Drifting Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You are hard-pressed these days to find a gaming controller that doesn’t eventually succumb to drift. It's such a widespread issue that companies such as Nintendo and Xbox have even faced lawsuits from all around the world because of it.
makeuseof.com

Does the Hyper-V Virtual Machine Show a Black Screen on Windows? Here's How to Fix It

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You can easily configure and create new virtual machines in Hyper-V on compatible systems. However, at times, when you try to connect and start a newly created virtual machine, all you get is a black screen.
makeuseof.com

ProtonMail vs. Tutanota: Which Encrypted Email Service Is Best?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Email is the primary means of communication for millions of people around the globe. But with so much data being transferred via email and the prevalence of email hacking and spamming, security is paramount.
makeuseof.com

11 Common Windows 11 Problems With Easy Solutions

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Like all the previous iterations of Microsoft's venerable OS, Windows 11 has its own set of reoccurring issues. While some are a trivial problem, others can make the experience very frustrating.
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Quiet Audio in Adobe Audition: 4 Ways

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you’re creating a podcast or a song, high-quality audio is crucial. While you can sometimes get away with suboptimal image quality, people are less tolerant of low-quality sounds.
makeuseof.com

Geekom IT11 Mini PC Review: Performant but Pricey

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Geekom's latest Mini PC boasts a beefed-up CPU (Intel Core i5 or i7, both 11th Gen) for smashing through your work-from-home tasks. It might not be the best for gaming, but it is great as a streaming device. It'll incorporate nicely into your home theater system for streaming your favourite movies and TV shows, or as a media server for running content natively.
makeuseof.com

What Is Apple Music Sing? A Karaoke Mode for Apple Music Users

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Out of the blue, Apple announced the addition of a karaoke mode to Apple Music, dubbed "Apple Music Sing." This feature is coming to all Apple Music subscribers worldwide in the second part of December 2022 on iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.
CNET

Grab a Refurbished Microsoft Surface for as Little as $90 at Woot

There are some great benefits to having a laptop that can double as a tablet. These ultrathin and portable devices are touchscreen powerhouses that can do everything a regular laptop can do, but with greater flexibility. From now until Dec. 13, you can choose between 14 different Microsoft Surface laptops, books and tablets for as low as $80. Some of these products are refurbished and some are brand new.
makeuseof.com

Understanding Buffers in Node.js

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A buffer is a specific location in raw memory. It serves as a temporary storage space for excess binary data that the processing unit cannot accept at that particular moment.
makeuseof.com

How to Become a Podcast Editor: A Beginner's Guide

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Are you interested in becoming a podcast audio editor but don't know where to start? If you're detailed, creative, a good listener, a critical thinker, and willing to learn new software, this is a possible role for you. Here's a beginner's guide to starting a podcast editing career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy