makeuseof.com
The 5 Biggest Tech Fails of 2022
The tech industry changes every year, with new inventions and ideas coming to the fore in an attempt to change our lives forever. While many of these products and services make the grade, others don't. These are the biggest tech fails of 2022.
makeuseof.com
How to Upload Screenshots and Videos From Your Xbox to OneDrive
Sharing your game captures is an integral part of modern gaming. With Xbox, capturing, editing, and uploading your game captures is an integrated experience supported by in-built applications on your console.
makeuseof.com
How to Change Your Region on Xbox
Changing your region on any platform is a great way to manage and ensure your console's features regardless of what country you are in or may temporarily be staying in.
The best graphics cards deals in December 2022
Buying a new graphics card can be tough, so we're going to help you make the best possible purchase decision.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Review: Solid Gaming Acoustics
SteelSeries latest Arctis headphones deliver high-quality sound and a price that's equivalent to their value -- this audio device isn't about the hype.
LG's best OLED TV just dropped to its cheapest ever price
Grab the LG C2 OLED now with a 39% discount
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Powerful Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti gets enticing 32% discount
This fast 16-inch gaming laptop from Lenovo is equipped with a high-performing components like an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 3070 Ti dGPU, but the Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 also sports a very decent 165Hz QHD display with a high peak brightness of 500 nits. Lenovo's Legion 5...
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Video Games of 2022
Despite the turmoil of previous years, 2022 seemed to mark a return to normality for the gaming industry. The recoil caused by the pandemic resulted in many of 2022's most anticipated games being delayed until 2023 or even indefinitely in some cases.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Microsoft Edge's Built-In PDF Editor
PDF is one of the most commonly used file formats for storing and sharing documents. You can open a PDF file in browsers like Chrome, and can also use a dedicated PDF viewer like Adobe Reader. However, those pieces of software usually just let you view PDF documents.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Your Drifting Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
You are hard-pressed these days to find a gaming controller that doesn't eventually succumb to drift. It's such a widespread issue that companies such as Nintendo and Xbox have even faced lawsuits from all around the world because of it.
makeuseof.com
Does the Hyper-V Virtual Machine Show a Black Screen on Windows? Here's How to Fix It
You can easily configure and create new virtual machines in Hyper-V on compatible systems. However, at times, when you try to connect and start a newly created virtual machine, all you get is a black screen.
makeuseof.com
ProtonMail vs. Tutanota: Which Encrypted Email Service Is Best?
Email is the primary means of communication for millions of people around the globe. But with so much data being transferred via email and the prevalence of email hacking and spamming, security is paramount.
Samsung's new GDDR7 graphics memory delivers 50% more bandwidth thanks to PAM
That's pulse-amplitude modulation, don't you know...
makeuseof.com
11 Common Windows 11 Problems With Easy Solutions
Like all the previous iterations of Microsoft's venerable OS, Windows 11 has its own set of reoccurring issues. While some are a trivial problem, others can make the experience very frustrating.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Quiet Audio in Adobe Audition: 4 Ways
Whether you're creating a podcast or a song, high-quality audio is crucial. While you can sometimes get away with suboptimal image quality, people are less tolerant of low-quality sounds.
makeuseof.com
Geekom IT11 Mini PC Review: Performant but Pricey
Geekom's latest Mini PC boasts a beefed-up CPU (Intel Core i5 or i7, both 11th Gen) for smashing through your work-from-home tasks. It might not be the best for gaming, but it is great as a streaming device. It'll incorporate nicely into your home theater system for streaming your favourite movies and TV shows, or as a media server for running content natively.
makeuseof.com
What Is Apple Music Sing? A Karaoke Mode for Apple Music Users
Out of the blue, Apple announced the addition of a karaoke mode to Apple Music, dubbed "Apple Music Sing." This feature is coming to all Apple Music subscribers worldwide in the second part of December 2022 on iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.
CNET
Grab a Refurbished Microsoft Surface for as Little as $90 at Woot
There are some great benefits to having a laptop that can double as a tablet. These ultrathin and portable devices are touchscreen powerhouses that can do everything a regular laptop can do, but with greater flexibility. From now until Dec. 13, you can choose between 14 different Microsoft Surface laptops, books and tablets for as low as $80. Some of these products are refurbished and some are brand new.
makeuseof.com
Understanding Buffers in Node.js
A buffer is a specific location in raw memory. It serves as a temporary storage space for excess binary data that the processing unit cannot accept at that particular moment.
makeuseof.com
How to Become a Podcast Editor: A Beginner's Guide
Are you interested in becoming a podcast audio editor but don't know where to start? If you're detailed, creative, a good listener, a critical thinker, and willing to learn new software, this is a possible role for you. Here's a beginner's guide to starting a podcast editing career.
