Chicago, IL

The Spun

Iowa Wide Receiver Announces Major Transfer Destination

Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson revealed his transfer decision on Sunday afternoon. The former four-star recruit announced on Twitter that he's going to Kansas State next season. Johnson made an immediate impact when joining Iowa from Nebraska's Bellevue West High School. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound wideout began his collegiate career...
MANHATTAN, KS
Yardbarker

Analyst Reveals Poor Grade For White Sox Offseason So Far

The Chicago White Sox offseason had one big move that will make Southsiders happy. And it wasn’t made by the team’s brass. Tony La Russa stepped down as the club’s manager following the season. The White hired first-time manager Pedro Grifol to take his place. The White Sox offseason has been mostly dull since that hiring. One analyst recently gave the team a poor grade for their offseason up to mid-December.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Ayo Dosunmu embraces his new role coming off the bench for the Chicago Bulls: ‘This will put me in more positions to be aggressive’

When Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan decided to pull Ayo Dosunmu from the starting lineup last week, the second-year guard made his mindset clear — this is a challenge, not a demotion. The move to a reserve role changes the game for Dosunmu, who now is splitting time between playing on and off the ball after transitioning to become the starting point guard for the Bulls as a rookie. Although ...
CHICAGO, IL

