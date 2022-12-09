ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

Floats dazzle at Hamlet Christmas Parade

 3 days ago
Many of the floats showcased creativity and ingenuity. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

The holiday spirit was on full display at Hamlet’s Annual Christmas Parade Thursday evening.

Richmond County Hospice placed 1st in the Hamlet Parade of Lights. A&K Farm and Landworks received 2nd, followed by Tedder Trash Solutions in 3rd.

Many of the floats showcased creativity and ingenuity.

The grand finale — Santa and Mrs. Claus waving to all of the boys and girls of Hamlet!

Always a highlight — free toilet paper dispersed to the crowd.

Fellowship Baptist Church in Ellerbe had an massive Holy Bible resting on their float.

