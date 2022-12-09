Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
Alabama governor seeks more time to carry out executions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday said she wants to give the state more time to carry out executions after a series of failed lethal injections. The Republican governor sent a letter to the Alabama Supreme Court asking justices to alter a longstanding rule that limits its execution warrants to a single date. It is the first change requested by Ivey after announcing a “top-to-bottom” review of execution procedures. Alabama prison officials called off two recent lethal injections after last-minute legal appeals and difficulties by the execution team in connecting an IV line to the inmate.
wcn247.com
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
KINGSFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran has been killed in a crash while delivering bicycles to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. Steven Pringle was 57. The Detroit Free Press says Pringle was driving a pickup truck on Nov. 23 when he drove through a Punta Gorda intersection that was missing a stop sign due to the hurricane. Pringle earlier this year told the Free Press that he had been in despair but he had an awakening while praying. He turned that despair into a bike shop in Kingsford, Michigan, where he fixed bikes, sold new ones and gave many away. A son says he's been “blown away” by the reaction to his father's death.
wcn247.com
Famed Hollywood mountain lion captured after killing dog
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildlife officials say Southern California’s most famous mountain lion, P-22, has been captured in a Los Angeles neighborhood. The cougar will be given a health examination after he killed a dog that was being walked in the Hollywood Hills. The state Department of Fish and Game said previously that P-22′s behavior has changed and he “may be exhibiting signs of distress.” After being examined, authorities say they’ll determine what steps to take. P-22 is known by Southern Californians for strolling through neighborhoods near LA's Griffith Park. He’s believed to be about 12 years old — very old for a cougar.
