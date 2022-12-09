Read full article on original website
Man facing multiple charges after head butting Franklin County deputy
A Franklin County man is facing numerous charges after he head butts a deputy. John Busse, 34, of Leslie, was taken into custody over the weekend and charged with third-degree assault of a special victim, resisting arrest, second-degree property damage, and stealing. The investigation into Busse began Saturday when a...
Man charged for head-butting Franklin County Sheriff's deputy
A Leslie, MO, man has been charged, accused of head-butting a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy trying to arrest him. According to a post on the Franklin County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, on Saturday, someone from Golden Bear Fireworks on the south Service Road in Stanton called to report that a man had been stealing from them.
Bond reduced for Jefferson City man involved in road rage incident involving a gun
Bond is reduced for a Jefferson City man accused of a road rage incident involving a gun in Callaway County. Bond for Keenan Reeves had previously been set at $100,000. But on Monday, Judge Carol England reduced his bond to $30,000. Reeves is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.
Leslie Man Charged with Assault, Resisting Arrest, Property Damage and Stealing
On December 10, 2022 a deputy was dispatched to Golden Bear Fireworks located at 2606 S. Service Road east in Stanton for a report of stealing from the business. It was reported a male subject stole several items from the store. A store employee gave a description of the suspect and said the suspect left the area on foot.
Two Owensville teenagers found safe, sheriff's office says
OWENSVILLE − The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office says two Owensville teenagers who were reported missing have been found safe. The sheriff's office said 17-year-old Jersey Reynolds returned to her father's residence near Gerald, Missouri, on Monday, and 14-year-old Brooklyn Reynolds returned Sunday night. Through an investigation, the sheriff's office...
Columbia man charged with murder in connection to September crash
COLUMBIA — A Columbia man faces murder and other charges in connection to a September vehicle crash which left one man dead. Prosecutors charged Justin Scott Trader last week with second-degree murder, first-degree property damage and tampering with a vehicle. The charges relate to the death of 22-year-old Andrew Moss, of Hallsville, who was electrocuted after crashing a vehicle into a utility pole in September.
Jefferson County man shot while confronting car clouters
Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for suspected carjackers who shot a man who attempted to confront them.
Hillsboro man killed in car crash Saturday night in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 66-year-old Hillsboro man was killed in a fatal car accident near Joachim Creek Saturday night in Jefferson County. The victim was identified as Dennis Pruitte. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened at about 7 p.m. when Pruitte was driving a...
Hillsboro woman arrested for alleged DWI following crash near Grubville
A 26-year-old Hillsboro woman was arrested Friday, Dec. 9, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an accident on Hwy. 30 west of Whisper Valley Road north of Grubville. She was injured in the accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:40 a.m., the woman was driving a 2001...
Scammers posing as Sheriff’s Deputies are still trying to get you
(Hillsboro) Jefferson County residents are still getting phone calls from someone claiming to be a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy. The caller makes statements to the residents stating they missed jury duty or have an active warrant. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says this is a scam, and don’t fall for it.
Two hurt in traffic crash on Hwy. 67
A De Soto woman and a Bonne Terre resident were hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident that occurred Sunday afternoon, Dec. 11, on Hwy. 67 south of Festus and north of Olympian Village. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Madonna Sitzes, 68, of Bonne Terre was driving a 2022...
Columbia Police arrests two suspects stealing package around Columbia
COLUMBIA - Two suspects were arrested for stealing packages off of numerous porches around Columbia, according to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department. On December 9, officers arrested Kendall Gillespie, 25, and Jana Gardner, 43, for allegedly stealing. Gardner received additional charges for allegedly fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and for possession of a controlled substance. Both women are from the Columbia area.
Washington man charged with trafficking Fentanyl & meth in protected location
Charges are filed against a Franklin County man, recently arrested under suspicion of peddling Fentanyl and methamphetamine. Chase Raithel, 40, of Washington, was charged last Friday with distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location and second-degree drug trafficking. He’s being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Raithel...
Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A vehicle that was initially stolen from a residence in the 3500 block of Jarvis Road outside of Hillsboro has been recovered by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was taken sometime around November 23rd. My MO Info · KJ120822A.WAV...
Elderly Franklin County woman bilked of almost $25,000
A Peruvian national is facing criminal charges in Franklin County after he attempts to swindle almost $25,000 from an elderly woman. Paul Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, was arrested last Thursday after his second attempt to steal money from a recently-widowed victim in Villa Ridge. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Roeriuez contacted the victim that day, telling her he was her grandson and needed $9,800 cash to be released on bail. The victim told deputies she was advised to withdraw the money, then wait for a driver to pick it up.
Hearing rescheduled for Columbia man charged with murder, robbery
COLUMBIA — A former Columbia restaurant owner charged with murder, robbery and armed criminal action will next appear in court in February 2023. Jeffrey McWilliams appeared in Boone County court for a status hearing Monday following charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in connection to the 2017 death of Augustus Roberts.
Hillsboro man dies in accident on Hwy. V
A Hillsboro man was killed in a traffic accident Saturday evening, Dec. 10, at Hwy. V and Hardin Road south of De Soto. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dennis Pruitte, 66, was driving a 2001 GMC Sonata north on Hardin Road at 7:05 p.m. and, as he approached Hwy. V, failed to stop and crossed Hwy. V, driving off the road and running to a rock bluff.
Highway 54 near Missouri River Bridge reopens after crash
JEFFERSON CITY — The westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 54 just east of the Missouri River Bridge have reopened following a multiple-vehicle accident. An alert from Jefferson City police said injuries were reported. It is not clear on the extent of those injuries. The alert came in around 4:40...
Columbia Police arrest two women for stealing packages from porches
As the Christmas season is in full swing, the Columbia Police Department wants to warn the public of porch pirates. According to a release from the department, officers arrested Kendall Gillespie, 25, of Columbia, for stealing, and Jana Gardner, 43, of Columbia, for stealing, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and for possession of a controlled substance on Friday.
CoMo Man Arrested For DWI, Kidnapping, Assault
Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Route O and Salem Road last Thursday night, for an investigation into reports of a female screaming for help. Deputies arrived and found a disturbance had occurred in the 29000 block of Salem Road (northeast of the airport). After an on-scene investigation,...
