ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARTnews

New DAO Crypto Group Crowdfunds to Buy Constitution at Auction

By Angelica Villa
ARTnews
ARTnews
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlruf_0jdGOHFQ00

Last November, the sale of a copy of the United States Constitution turned heads when a group of crypto enthusiasts began ConstitutionDAO to crowdfund a bid for the rare document. Now, a new unaffiliated group under the moniker ConstitutionDAO2 is aiming to do the same for another copy when it comes up for sale at Sotheby’s next week.

One of just 13 known remaining copies from the first printing of the Constitution, the present edition last changed hands more than a century ago, when it was gifted to the rare book collector Adrian Van Sinderen. Its estimate of $20 million–$30 million is the highest ever for a historical document in a public sale. It will be offered at Sotheby’s New York headquarters on December 13.

Aiming to raise public and private funds to place the winning bid, ConstitutionDAO2 comprises 16 separate online organizations. It includes Juicebox, Nucleo, Aztec Network, and MoonDAO, alongside PeopleDAO, which oversees tokens originally produced by ConstitutionDAO. That group is now run by separate individuals, who remain anonymous.

The news comes a year after Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin outbid the first coalition of crypto investors, who had raised more than $40 million from over 17,000 contributors to buy the copy. Griffin paid a final price of $43.2 million for the lot, long held privately by New York philanthropist Dorothy Tapper Goldman. After being revealed as the buyer, the financier and Republican donor publicly raised doubts about the DAO group’s populist approach—questioning whether a “large decentralized group,” could properly preserve the rare document. He eventually loaned it to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, established by Walmart heiress Alice Walton.

The new group of crypto buyers appears to be pushing back on Griffin’s ideas of stewardship. “Exclusive institutions and collectors control some of the world’s most important civic artifacts,” the website’s mission statement reads. “We aim to bring these artifacts under a Web3 decentralized governance model.”

The group said the document’s purchase is meant to be the launching point for a “collection of civic artifacts that are totally run by the people.” It called last year’s auction that spurred other DAO groups to organize a “cultural moment.”

A website organized by the initiative has said that if ConstitutionDAO2 wins the auction, the document will be held under UnumDAO, a nonprofit organization in which donors to the public fundraising effort will have voting power to govern the artifact’s care and display. As of Wednesday, it has raised 27.8 ETH (around $34,000) in public contributions, though its mission statement says the group aims to shield the final amount it raises prior to the auction. “We will use a combination of public and private fundraising to hide our bidding ammo,” the website’s statement said.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Billionaire Art Collector Ken Griffin Sues IRS Over Release of Tax Records

Billionaire art collector Ken Griffin filed a lawsuit against the IRS on Tuesday, alleging that the federal agency violated his right to privacy after the investigative journalism organization ProPublica published his income and tax records earlier this year. Two reports by ProPublica featured detailed information on 400 of the wealthiest Americans between 2013 and 2018. This included the average annual income, percent of income deducted, and average effective federal income tax rate for that period. ProPublica said the financial records were unsolicited and anonymously shared with them. A spokesperson for Griffin told ProPublica the tax rates in the IRS data...
ILLINOIS STATE
ARTnews

$20.7 M. Max Beckmann Portrait Breaks German Auction Records

A self-portrait by the German Expressionist painter Max Beckmann may now be the most expensive artwork ever to sell at auction in Germany, according to a report by the Associated Press. The painting hammered for $20.7 million on Thursday at Berlin’s Grisebach auction house. The previous record was for a 15th-century bronze sculpture of a Buddhist deity from China, which sold last year for about $10 million. The painting, titled Selbstbildnis gelb-rosa (Self-Portrait Yellow-Pink), was made in 1943 during the artist’s exile in Amsterdam, where he fled after his work was classified as “degenerate art” by the Nazi regime. Hundreds of his works were confiscated from...
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Projects Record $8 B. in 2022 Sales, Plots Expansion in Asia with New Hong Kong Location

Sotheby’s said it is expecting to bring in $8 billion in sales for 2022, a record high for the auction house as it plans to expand its foothold outside in Asia. That total is less than a 10 percent increase from the $7.3 billion figure it reported last year. It’s also far beyond pre-pandemic figures, with the house reporting $4.8 billion in sales for 2019. This latest figure suggests the market is in solid condition, despite a variety of economic hurdles. Some $6.4 billion came in through art and luxury auctions in New York, Hong Kong, London, Paris, and Geneva—only a...
u.today

One Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as Coin Prints Long Green Candle

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
ARTnews

Kanye West Faces the Potential Loss of Another Prized Asset: His Honorary Degree

A petition posted to Change.org on December 1 is calling on School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) to withdraw the honorary doctorate given to rapper Kanye West in 2015, Artnet News reported Monday. The list of losses West has undergone for his recent spate of antisemitic statements is not short: Adidas, Balenciaga and Christie’s have all severed ties with the 2024 presidential hopeful. The loss in revenue from his Adidas deal, which was worth about $1.5 million, severely cut into West’s net worth, leading Forbes to wipe his name from their list of billionaires.  Now, a group called Against Hate at SAIC has posted a petition to put pressure...
CHICAGO, IL
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
PYMNTS

Coinbase Offers No-Fee Conversion of USDT to USDC

Coinbase is offering to convert USDT to USDC with no fees. The firm said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) blog post that the recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets had seen a “flight to safety,” even from fiat-backed stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to reserve assets like the U.S. dollar.
ARTnews

Polish Auction House Raided Again in Investigation Into Whether Painting Was Involved in a Crime

A painting by the Symbolist artist Jacek Malczewski was the subject of a legal standoff at a Warsaw auction house shortly before a major auction earlier this week. Armed police officers, as well as staff from the country’s National Gallery, went to seize the artwork after prosecutors said the painting may have been involved in a crime. However, they left the DESA Unicum auction house empty-handed for the second time. The 1908 oil painting, titled Rzeczywistość (Reality), was expected to sell between PLN 14 and PLN 22 million ($3.1 million to $4.9 million USD), which would make it the most valuable...
ARTnews

School of the Art Institute of Chicago Revokes Kanye West’s Honorary Degree

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago announced Thursday that it is rescinding an honorary degree it awarded to rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West in 2015. “The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now know as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities,” the institution said in a statement. “Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree.” Taking back the degree is the latest consequence that West has faced since making a series of antisemitic statements both on...
CHICAGO, IL
ARTnews

Trove of Rare Funeral Portraits and Coffins Unearthed in Ancient Egyptian Burial Site

A vast funerary building dating to Ptolemaic Egypt and decorated with portraits of the long deceased was uncovered in the Garza archeological site. Heritage Daily reports that the structure was discovered at the Garza archeological site which has been under examination since 2016. Located about 50 miles south of Cairo, it was established in the third century BCE as part of an agricultural reclamation project launched by Ptolemy II Philadelphus (309–246 BCE). The funerary building was constructed from stone blocks and descends several floors into the ground. A ring of arched doorways lead to burial chambers, some of which contained intricately decorated wooden...
ARTnews

Spain’s Prado Museum Updates Labels to Reflect the Value of its Female Patrons and Collectors

In an effort to give greater visibility to women’s involvement in the arts, Spain’s Prado Museum is updating its labels to reflect the female patrons and collectors who made its collection possible. While the museum has recently focused historical exhibitions on such women artists such as Sofonisba Anguissola, Lavinia Fontana, and Clara Peeters, this is the first time the Prado will highlight influential women who promoted the arts in their lifetimes. The new program, called El Prado en feminine, is based on research conducted by art historian Noelia García Pérez from the University of Murcia. Pérez analyzed the labels of works in...
CoinDesk

Binance's Bitcoin Reserves Are Overcollateralized: Report; Genesis Developments

Binance released a new report from global financial audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars showing that its customer bitcoin (BTC) reserves are overcollateralized. However, the assessment is not an official audit, according to Francine McKenna, lecturer in financial accounting at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Plus, Genesis interim CEO Derar Islim said resolution of his company’s lending unit’s withdrawal freeze is likely to be a matter of “weeks” rather than days. CoinDesk and Genesis share the same parent company.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Asks Users to Switch USDT for USDC

Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users who wish to switch to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the quality of reserves that back Circle-owned USD coin (USDC). "The events of the past few weeks have put some stablecoins to the test and we’ve seen a...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Booming Adoption: Central Banks To Adopt BTC As Reserve Asset

It’s been just revealed that central banks from all over the world will adopt Bitcoin as a reserve asset. This means a boom for the mass adoption of the digital assets all over the world. Bitcoin mass adoption explodes. An important Bitcoin (BTC) bull said that central banks around...
ARTnews

Damaged Copy of ‘Salvator Mundi’ Sells for More Than $1 M. at Christie’s

A damaged copy of Salvator Mundi, a painting attributed by some to Leonardo da Vinci, became a surprise hit this week during an online Christie’s sale, where it sold for over $1 million. The exact author and date of the painting are not known, although Christie’s billed it as being by the Italian School and said it was done around 1600. Referring to its style, the house labeled the work as being “after Leonardo da Vinci.” The attribution of Salvator Mundi, the most expensive work sold at auction, is widely contested. Christie’s, which had advertised that work as a true da Vinci,...
ARTnews

ARTnews

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy