Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Related
Mitchell leads Cavs to 105-90 win over 2022 playoff foe Mavs
DALLAS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell said he was thankful, in a strange way, for the playoff loss to Dallas last season because it helped send him to Cleveland. The smile said there might have been a bit more adrenaline flowing for the first meeting since then. Mitchell scored 34 points facing Luka Doncic and the Mavericks for the first time since his final game with Utah last April, and the Cavaliers rolled to a 105-90 victory Wednesday night. The Jazz lost to Dallas 98-96 at home in Game 6 of the first round in the Western Conference, then Mitchell switched to the East as the centerpiece of a blockbuster offseason trade that vaulted the Cavaliers into the conversation of title contenders.
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
No. 16 UCLA pulls away early, routs No. 20 Maryland 87-60
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — UCLA at Maryland is the type of game people point to when they talk about how unwieldy Big Ten geography will be after the next round of expansion. On this night, however, Bruins coach Mick Cronin felt the schedule actually favored his team. It certainly looked that way. Jaylen Clark scored 19 points, and No. 16 UCLA raced out to a 30-point lead in the first half before cruising to an 87-60 victory over No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday night. “Obviously, we’re not that much better than Maryland,” Cronin said. “We had played four of our last five at home ... and they’re coming off three straight bloodbaths.”
FOX Sports
Lions hot against the spread; Sportsbooks win thanks to Jets late field goal
There was only one notable game on the college football odds board over the weekend, the annual Army-Navy showdown. But even with just one game, there was noteworthy betting news. We will have more on that game in a bit. The NFL Week 14 odds market provided plenty of moments,...
FOX Sports
Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
FOX Sports
McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Louisville
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -7.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the Louisville Cardinals after Dayvion McKnight scored 32 points in Western Kentucky's 64-60 victory over the Wright State Raiders. The Cardinals are 0-5 in home games. Louisville...
FOX Sports
Olivari leads Rice against No. 2 Texas
Rice Owls (6-2, 0-1 C-USA) at Texas Longhorns (7-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -28; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits the No. 2 Texas Longhorns after Quincy Olivari scored 30 points in Rice's 83-71 victory against the Texas State Bobcats. The Longhorns are 6-0 in home games. Texas ranks...
FOX Sports
The Big Ten Coaching Carousel | Breaking The Huddle
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt breaks down the coaching carousel going on right now in the Big Ten Conference. Matt Rhule recently took the head coaching position at Nebraska, leading to a number of chain reaction coaching moves around the conference. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm took the head coaching position at Louisville. Purdue then turned to former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to fill their head coaching vacancy. Wisconsin also got involved when they hired Luke Fickell.
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Joel Embiid is asserting his dominance
Another week, another NBA Stock Watch. Here are the players and teams around the league that are trending upward, and … the opposite direction. As the clock expired in a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns, Zion Williamson couldn't help himself. He was wide open....
FOX Sports
No. 17 Mississippi State hosts Jackson State following Smith's 20-point game
Jackson State Tigers (1-8) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -21.5; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Mississippi State hosts the Jackson State Tigers after Tolu Smith scored 20 points in Mississippi State's 69-51 victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Bulldogs have gone 5-0...
FOX Sports
What's really wrong with the Titans? Optimism in Houston? AFC South analysis
There's a reality starting to cement for the Titans. It was reinforced Sunday, when Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence diced up their secondary — a 71.4% completion rate for a career-high 368 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and a 121.9 passer rating — as Tennessee failed to inch closer to securing a third straight division title.
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
It really feels like there's going to be some wildcard madness in 2022. Let's be honest: the top tier of the NFL is feeling a bit predictable as we move inside of a month until the playoffs. The true contenders are who they are, and we can comfortably write 9-10 names into the tournament right now.
FOX Sports
Grading Patrick Mahomes’ performance vs. the Broncos in Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs' 27-0 lead over the Denver Broncos turned into a narrow 34-28 win Sunday after Patrick Mahomes threw three costly interceptions that continued to give Russell Wilson & Co. one chance after another. Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes, as the Chiefs (10-3)...
FOX Sports
Davis leads Memphis against No. 4 Alabama after 27-point game
Memphis Tigers (8-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -6.5; over/under is 150. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide after Kendric Davis scored 27 points in Memphis' 82-73 win against the Auburn Tigers. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in home games. Alabama...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 15: Why you should ride with the Cowboys, more best bets
With Week 15 of the NFL looming, many contenders are facing serious questions heading into the final stretch of the season. Can the Dallas Cowboys erase recent history and make their first deep playoff run this century? After a lackluster win against the Texans, soundly defeating a resilient Jaguars squad would calm some of the Dallas faithful.
FOX Sports
Ex-Arizona coach Sean Miller not sanctioned in NCAA case
Former Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller escaped sanctions on Wednesday when a report from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process largely accepted the program’s self-imposed penalties stemming from an NCAA rules violations case that dates back to 2017. Arizona’s athletics program was put on three years of probation through 2025....
FOX Sports
Sean Murphy trade fallout: Braves get cornerstone catcher, while A's continue rebuilding
After weeks of eye-popping free agent signings, the trade market finally produced its first blockbuster of the winter with the Oakland A's sending Sean Murphy, one of the best catchers in the sport, to the Atlanta Braves as part of a three-team deal that also involved the Milwaukee Brewers. That...
FOX Sports
Five burning questions for Dolphins' trip to Buffalo to face Bills
The Miami Dolphins will travel to Buffalo for a matchup against the Bills on Saturday night. Yes, it's that time of year when the NFL adds a day to their schedule — and college football doesn't fill Saturdays. And this game will be appointment viewing. The Dolphins are reeling...
FOX Sports
College football coaching carousel: Purdue hires Ryan Walters
College football’s coaching carousel continues to spin, and with the first transfer portal window officially open and early signing period quickly approaching, athletic directors across the country are looking to put their respective programs in the best position possible heading into the offseason. Colorado made a massive splash this...
FOX Sports
Giants get creative; Rangers gamble on pitching; Guardians diversify lineup
Let’s begin a new regular feature wherein we will more closely examine a few recent events within Major League Baseball. This week, we’ll look at the Texas Rangers’ brand-new starting rotation, the San Francisco Giants’ adherence to a contract type in adding pitching depth and the Cleveland Guardians finally departing from their norms in procuring offensive improvements.
Comments / 0