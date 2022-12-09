A trademark filing from WWE has hinted that a previous premium live event could be set for a revival, with an added twist on the old formula. Despite dating back to the eighties as a concept, the King of the Ring is best remembered as a tournament and pay-per-view event that took place in WWE from 1993 until 2002. Although the event might have been shelved, the company has brought out the King of the Ring tournament on occasion with Xavier Woods the most recent winner of the crown in 2021.

1 DAY AGO