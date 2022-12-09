Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
How John Cena Once Broke A Fellow WWE Star’s Neck
A former WWE Superstar has explained how John Cena broke his opponent’s neck in the ring when an errant kick went very wrong. Before John Cena became a Hollywood star, he took WWE by storm as a sixteen-time champion of the world, and before he did that, he was embroiled in a questionable angle with Carlito over the WWE United States Championship.
tjrwrestling.net
AJ Styles Says Raw Star “Like Every Other Turd” That Comes To WWE
Whilst having a lot of respect for his abilities, AJ Styles has been critical of one WWE Raw star for being too similar to everyone else. On the 12th December 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles faced off with Chad Gable in a singles match. On this occasion it was The Phenomenal One who came out on top after hitting the Styles Clash.
tjrwrestling.net
Bobby Lashley No Longer Fired From WWE
Bobby Lashley’s supposed firing has not lasted very long after WWE official Adam Pearce recanted on what he told Lashley on Monday Night Raw. Bobby Lashley has had a rough time of late since losing the WWE United States Championship to Seth Rollins back in October. That loss came courtesy of an attack by Brock Lesnar with Lesnar later defeating Lashley at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
tjrwrestling.net
Mandy Rose Released From WWE
Former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been released by WWE with suggestions it had to do with content she was posting on a third-party website. Mandy Rose has been released by WWE just one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13th episode of NXT. Rose held the championship for an incredible 413 days before her surprise loss to the 21-year-old challenger.
tjrwrestling.net
“Oh, I Meant It” – Jim Ross Doubles Down On Heated John Laurinaitis Remarks
AEW announcer Jim Ross has doubled down on recent comments made about former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis losing his job. John Laurinaitis was released by WWE on 8th August 2022 as part of the investigation into alleged misconduct which also saw Vince McMahon eventually step down as Chairman of the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Mandy Rose’s NXT Title Reign Comes Crashing To A Halt
The 413-day NXT Women’s Title reign of Mandy Rose has come crashing to a halt as she lost her gold on Tuesday night’s show. Mandy Rose first captured the NXT Women’s Championship – the first gold of her WWE career – back at Halloween Havoc 2021 when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Since then Rose has become the third-longest reigning NXT Women’s Champion in company history, successfully defending her belt against the likes of Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, and Zoey Stark. But now, the reign is over.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Teases Major Heel Turn
Monday Night Raw in Milwaukee saw a major star on the show tease a heel turn as it appears big changes are coming for their character. Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, it seems to have had a profound effect on another WWE Superstar. Wyatt’s logo has been seen flashing up on TV screens numerous times during Alexa Bliss’ segments on the show.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Stirs Rumours Over Their Future Plans
A WWE Superstar has caused a stir following their appearance on Monday Night Raw and has sparked rumours by saying they’ll be on a trip for a while. Asuka is one of the most decorated female stars in WWE history. She has held the Raw, SmackDown, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in addition to still being the longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion in the brand’s history, although Mandy Rose surely has her sights set on that record.
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown Star Discusses Changing Gimmicks On The Show
A current WWE SmackDown star has discussed changing gimmicks on the show and says they “could’ve been Joe Shmoe for all it matters” when they debuted. In early 2021 former IMPACT Wrestling and NWA star Eli Drake debuted on NXT as the villainous LA Knight. Knight spent a year on the developmental brand before joining the main roster in April 2022. However, his move to the main roster wasn’t as Knight with the star changing his gimmick to Max Dupri – the manager of the Maximum Male Models tag team of Mace and Mansoor.
tjrwrestling.net
Pitches Made For Numerous NXT Call-Ups To WWE Main Roster
A new report has suggested several pitches have been made for NXT stars to join the WWE main roster and highlighted how the new regime handles this task. NXT call-ups to the main roster have taken place for as long as the developmental brand has been around. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, Bray Wyatt, and even Roman Reigns all competed in NXT before going on to become bonafide superstars.
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown Star Confirms Injury
A SmackDown star has confirmed that they will be out of action for several weeks after they suffered a serious hand injury. Shotzi had been scheduled to face Shayna Baszler on SmackDown in Pittsburgh but that match was put on ice as a result of Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey attacking Shotzi in the parking lot. The pair closed a car door on Shotzi’s hand while a camera crew were filming an interview with Legado del Fantasma nearby and caught the aftermath.
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Star Makes WWE Debut
A former IMPACT Wrestling star has made their debut for WWE under a new name, sparking speculation that they could sign with the company. Kyle Rae was part of a recent week-long WWE tryout that also featured former ROH stars Dutch and Vincent. The former IMPACT Wrestling star has now made her in-ring debut with the company as she took on Dana Brooke on Main Event in Milwaukee ahead of Monday Night Raw. In WWE fashion, Kylie Rae competed under the new name of Briana Ray for the match with Brooke picking up the win.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H “Severely Underwhelmed” By Returning WWE Stars
A new report has indicated that a handful of returning WWE Superstars have “severely underwhelmed” Triple H and are believed to have “underperformed.”. Triple H took on the role of Chief Content Officer in July following the retirement of former Chairman Vince McMahon. This role puts the WWE Hall of Famer at the apex of WWE’s creative decisions on television and in charge of hiring and firing WWE Superstars.
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Pays Tribute To WWE Veteran After Final Match
The Bloodline’s Sami Zayn has paid a heartfelt tribute to a WWE veteran after he shared the ring with them for their final match at a WWE live event. On the 11th of December 2022, Jamie Noble put a bow on his wrestling career as he competed in his final match in his home state of West Virginia. Noble had not competed in a WWE ring since 2015 when he was part of Seth Rollins’ J&J Security alongside Joey Mercury.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Slams Jim Ross – “He Lost Every Bit Of Credibility With Me”
Ric Flair has hit out at AEW’s Jim Ross and says the veteran announcer is “starving to be relevant” and calls Ross a “convicted felon.”. Ric Flair made headlines when the documentary series Dark Side Of The Ring aired an episode focussed on the infamous ‘plane ride from hell.’ During the episode, Flair was accused of serious sexual assault by one of the flight attendants on board, claims that Flair continues to strenuously deny.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Heading Back To UK In 2023
WWE have announced a number of dates in the United Kingdom and Ireland for June 2023, with Raw and SmackDown rosters both making the trip. Each WWE brand has been confirmed for two dates as part of the tour, with the red roster heading to Liverpool, Sheffield and Newcastle whilst SmackDown stars will be appearing in Dublin and Cardiff.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Trademark Filing Hints At New Event
A trademark filing from WWE has hinted that a previous premium live event could be set for a revival, with an added twist on the old formula. Despite dating back to the eighties as a concept, the King of the Ring is best remembered as a tournament and pay-per-view event that took place in WWE from 1993 until 2002. Although the event might have been shelved, the company has brought out the King of the Ring tournament on occasion with Xavier Woods the most recent winner of the crown in 2021.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Reveals Vince McMahon Personally Got Him Back In WWE Opening
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has revealed that it was former Chairman Vince McMahon that personally saw to it that Flair was put back in WWE’s signature opening. Following the furore that arose from the Dark Side Of The Ring episode that featured the infamous ‘Plane Ride From Hell’ Ric Flair was removed from WWE’s signature opening that airs at the beginning of all WWE programming. Flair was accused in the episode of serious sexual harassment on the flight by one of the flight attendants – allegations that Flair strenuously denies.
tjrwrestling.net
Huge Shawn Michaels Match Pitched By Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens has indicated that he pitched an idea that would have seen him go one-on-one with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. In the spring of 2022, Kevin Owens surely became the envy of his peers when he was the man chosen to close night one of WrestleMania 38 with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The segment was originally advertised as The KO Show, but when the men got to the ring, the real plan unfolded. Owens challenged Austin to a match in his home state of Texas and Austin was only too happy to accept.
tjrwrestling.net
Roxanne Perez Comments On NXT Women’s Title Win
Roxanne Perez has commented on the biggest win of her young career as she dethroned Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship. At NXT Deadline, the Iron Survivor Challenge matches promised to find new number one contenders for the NXT and NXT Women’s Titles. In the women’s match, it was Roxanne Perez that walked away victorious and she didn’t waste any time in going after the title.
Comments / 0