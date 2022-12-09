ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson Prep Alumnus Andie Flatgard Earns Conference Freshman Of The Week Award For Alabama-Huntsville, Plays At Delta State And Mississippi College This Weekend

 5 days ago
Yardbarker

Unbeaten No. 17 Mississippi St. looks to beat down Jackson St.

No. 17 Mississippi State will try to continue its best start in nearly two decades when it faces visiting Jackson State on Wednesday in Starkville, Miss. The Bulldogs (9-0) are off to their best start since opening the 2003-04 season 13-0 en route to winning the SEC West regular-season title.
STARKVILLE, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

Brookhaven Academy Ties Mississippi Record With 20 3-Pointers, Sophomore Point Guard Ella Smith Sets MAIS Record With 10 3-Pointers

Brookhaven Academy tied a Mississippi record for most 3-pointers in a high school girls basketball game and sophomore point guard Ella Smith set a MAIS record for most 3-pointers in game in a 69-10 victory over Centreville Academy Friday night in Centreville. Brookhaven tied the Mississippi record set by Leake...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Jackson State's Coaching Hire

Jackson State has found its successor to Deion Sanders. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the HBCU powerhouse is set to hire T.C. Taylor as its head coach. Taylor was the team's wide receivers coach under Sanders. He's a Jackson State alum with strong ties to the program. Thamel said Jackson...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson going blue for JSU

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is going blue for JSU. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Monday that the city is making the change in honor of the Jackson State Tigers' playing in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta this weekend. The mayor said City Hall, Thalia Mara Hall, the Planetarium and the Hood Building will be lit up with blue lights in honor of the back-to-back SWAC champions.
JACKSON, MS
defpen

Celebration Bowl ’22: Charles Barkley Donates $1 Million To Jackson State

Charles Barkley will reportedly donate $1 million to ALS research in the state of Alabama. Barkley was motivated to make the donation after his former Auburn University teammate, Gary Godfrey, was diagnosed with ALS in 2019. In addition to donating $1 million to ALS research, he has also donated $1 million to the following historically Black universities: Bethune-Cookman University and Jackson State University.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Mississippi College Family Mourns Loss of Professor Emeritus of Philosophy, Department Chair

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. He was an ordained Baptist preacher who pastored two churches in Mississippi, ministering to the spiritual needs of his congregation and sharing the love of Christ. He was a member of the “Greatest Generation,” helping to preserve America’s freedom by serving his country in World War II. He was a respected and beloved professor, imparting practical and experiential wisdom to his students at Mississippi College.
CLINTON, MS
morrisfocus.com

Donate to Flynn Brown, Murdered While Attending Jackson State University

MORRIS COUNTY — Nearly 600 donors have contributed $30,000 to support the family of 22-year-old Flynn Michael Brown, a former Mount Olive High School football player who was tragically murdered on Friday, December 2, while attending Jackson State University. A friend organized the GoFundMe and wrote, “Flynn was a...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Canton, Clinton, Jackson Public School Districts remain open Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While numerous schools have opted to close or delay start times on Wednesday, three school districts remain open. The Jackson, Clinton, and Canton Public School District campuses and offices will open at regularly scheduled times. Each district says it is monitoring the current weather conditions and...
CLINTON, MS
WJTV.com

Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Happy Birthday, Dickey!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Happy Birthday to my oldest son—Dickey! whose birthday is December 13th. (Dickey has my maiden names!) Dickey and Lynda are...
MADISON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi storms could produce flash-flooding, damaging winds

JACKSON, Miss. — Strong storms will roll through central Mississippi Tuesday night into Wednesday, the 16 WAPT Weather Team said. Wednesday is a Weather Impact Day because of the threat of flash flooding and damaging wind gusts along the cold front. Areas of central Mississippi could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated locations seeing potentially higher totals.
JACKSON, MS

