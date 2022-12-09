Jackson Prep Alumnus Andie Flatgard Earns Conference Freshman Of The Week Award For Alabama-Huntsville, Plays At Delta State And Mississippi College This Weekend

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Unbeaten No. 17 Mississippi St. looks to beat down Jackson St.
No. 17 Mississippi State will try to continue its best start in nearly two decades when it faces visiting Jackson State on Wednesday in Starkville, Miss. The Bulldogs (9-0) are off to their best start since opening the 2003-04 season 13-0 en route to winning the SEC West regular-season title.
Raymond Boys Basketball Aims to Make 7th State Championship Game in a Row
After graduating four seniors, Raymond boys basketball says it know what it takes to have continuity of success over time. After all, it is the defending state champion and has been to the state championship game six years in a row. In 2022-23, the Rangers look to make it seven appearances in a row.
Jackson State names T.C. Taylor next head coach
T.C. Taylor will take the reins from Jackson State following the Celebration Bowl on Saturday. The post Jackson State names T.C. Taylor next head coach appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jackson State secures commitment from former Oregon four-star
Former four-star athlete Seven McGee says he's headed to Jackson State for the 2023 football season. The post Jackson State secures commitment from former Oregon four-star appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins shines in All-Star Game, named MS MVP and MaxPreps Player of Year for the state
OXFORD, Miss. — Just when you thought Suntarine Perkins, the No. 1 recruit in the state of Mississippi, couldn’t be any more amazing, he outdoes himself yet again — this time in the Mississippi-Alabama All Star Game. After he rallied his Raleigh team to a 55-52 win...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Brookhaven Academy Ties Mississippi Record With 20 3-Pointers, Sophomore Point Guard Ella Smith Sets MAIS Record With 10 3-Pointers
Brookhaven Academy tied a Mississippi record for most 3-pointers in a high school girls basketball game and sophomore point guard Ella Smith set a MAIS record for most 3-pointers in game in a 69-10 victory over Centreville Academy Friday night in Centreville. Brookhaven tied the Mississippi record set by Leake...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Callaway Coach Dameon Brown, Brandon Center Luke Rogers Win PriorityOne Bank Football Coach and Player of the Year Awards
Callaway High coach Dameon Brown and Brandon High senior center Luke Rogers – the 2022 PriorityOne Bank Metro Jackson Football Coach and Player of the Year – had popular alumni from their respective schools keeping up with their progress this season. Former Callaway players, like seven-year NFL standout...
Football World Reacts To Jackson State's Coaching Hire
Jackson State has found its successor to Deion Sanders. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the HBCU powerhouse is set to hire T.C. Taylor as its head coach. Taylor was the team's wide receivers coach under Sanders. He's a Jackson State alum with strong ties to the program. Thamel said Jackson...
dawgnation.com
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach passes away at 61, dealt with in-season illness
ATHENS — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the age of 61 from complications related to a heart condition, per a school spokesperson. Leach suffered a massive heart attack at his home on Sunday and had been transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Jackson State expected to name Taylor as Deion Sanders successor
Jackson State assistant T.C. Taylor is expected to attempt to fill the shoes of Deion Sanders at Jackson State. The post Jackson State expected to name Taylor as Deion Sanders successor appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WAPT
Jackson going blue for JSU
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is going blue for JSU. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Monday that the city is making the change in honor of the Jackson State Tigers' playing in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta this weekend. The mayor said City Hall, Thalia Mara Hall, the Planetarium and the Hood Building will be lit up with blue lights in honor of the back-to-back SWAC champions.
Celebration Bowl ’22: Charles Barkley Donates $1 Million To Jackson State
Charles Barkley will reportedly donate $1 million to ALS research in the state of Alabama. Barkley was motivated to make the donation after his former Auburn University teammate, Gary Godfrey, was diagnosed with ALS in 2019. In addition to donating $1 million to ALS research, he has also donated $1 million to the following historically Black universities: Bethune-Cookman University and Jackson State University.
mageenews.com
Mississippi College Family Mourns Loss of Professor Emeritus of Philosophy, Department Chair
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. He was an ordained Baptist preacher who pastored two churches in Mississippi, ministering to the spiritual needs of his congregation and sharing the love of Christ. He was a member of the “Greatest Generation,” helping to preserve America’s freedom by serving his country in World War II. He was a respected and beloved professor, imparting practical and experiential wisdom to his students at Mississippi College.
morrisfocus.com
Donate to Flynn Brown, Murdered While Attending Jackson State University
MORRIS COUNTY — Nearly 600 donors have contributed $30,000 to support the family of 22-year-old Flynn Michael Brown, a former Mount Olive High School football player who was tragically murdered on Friday, December 2, while attending Jackson State University. A friend organized the GoFundMe and wrote, “Flynn was a...
WLBT
Canton, Clinton, Jackson Public School Districts remain open Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While numerous schools have opted to close or delay start times on Wednesday, three school districts remain open. The Jackson, Clinton, and Canton Public School District campuses and offices will open at regularly scheduled times. Each district says it is monitoring the current weather conditions and...
Mississippi man experiences holiday magic, turns $5 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man experienced a little holiday magic when the number “$100,000” appeared on his Mississippi Lottery scratch-off card. Mississippi Lottery officials announced on Monday that the Richland man bought a $5 Multiplier Mania ticket from the CEFCO Convenience Store #535, Brandon. The man won the top prize...
These 2 Mississippi dishes named some of 2022’s most memorable in the country
Two dishes served up in two Mississippi restaurants made the list of Top 25 unforgettable dishes from New York Times food writers that crisscrossed the country in 2022 eating at some of the finest restaurants in the world. In the last 12 months, the writers and editors of the newspaper...
WJTV.com
Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for...
mageenews.com
Happy Birthday, Dickey!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Happy Birthday to my oldest son—Dickey! whose birthday is December 13th. (Dickey has my maiden names!) Dickey and Lynda are...
WAPT
Mississippi storms could produce flash-flooding, damaging winds
JACKSON, Miss. — Strong storms will roll through central Mississippi Tuesday night into Wednesday, the 16 WAPT Weather Team said. Wednesday is a Weather Impact Day because of the threat of flash flooding and damaging wind gusts along the cold front. Areas of central Mississippi could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated locations seeing potentially higher totals.
