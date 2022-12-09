ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
realtytimes.com

Pandemic Hotspots See the Biggest Home Price Slowdowns

During the pandemic, certain parts of the country saw significant spikes in real estate activity. Now, some of those very hotspots are experiencing the slowest growth in home prices as the uncertainty of the economy, and the high mortgage rates are converging. Examples of pandemic boomtowns seeing slowdowns in home...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

The 2023 Phoenix commercial real estate outlook and opportunities

Known as the Valley of the Sun, Phoenix is one of commercial real estate’s hottest markets. With a current population of over 4.6 million, a 1.48 percent increase from 2021, the Phoenix metro is packed with abundant job growth, consumer spending, and investment opportunities. Throughout the U.S., Phoenix had the largest absolute increase in population growth between 2010 and 2020 and reported the fastest growth rate among America’s biggest cities, according to the New York Times. Beyond impressive population stats, Phoenix also boasts a business-friendly environment with limited government interference and low taxes. Lastly, the Valley offers sprawling submarkets at reasonable prices. Suburbs like Buckeye grew 80 percent in ten years and provide development opportunities not seen in dense coastal markets. In all, Phoenix has become a treasure for commercial real estate investors, but with great success comes great challenges. As the aftereffects of COVID-19 become clear and sectors begin to shift, investors will need to evaluate where in the Valley to plant capital, what type of products best suit their needs, and what economic and consumer trends Phoenix is experiencing. Here is a look at the 2023 Phoenix commercial real estate outlook and opportunities.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Local ZIP code ranks high for median home price

It’s not news that houses cost a lot in Scottsdale, especially in the northern part of the city, but just how expensive they are was detailed in a new report by real estate listing website PropertyShark.com. It said 85262 – which covers most of northern Scottsdale – has the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
earnthenecklace.com

Lauren Martinez Leaving FOX5: Where Is the Las Vegas Anchor Going?

KVVU-TV anchor Lauren Martinez is talented at what she does and always puts forth her best effort. And the people of Las Vegas rely on her for daily news. However, Lauren Martinez is leaving FOX5 to focus on something special. Naturally saddened by the news, her followers are experiencing a range of emotions. They are sorry to see her go, but they are also happy about the new beginning of her life. Here’s more on Lauren Martinez’s departure from KVVU-TV’s FOX5 Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Exquisitely Crafted Custom Home with Captivating Views on A Huge Exclusive Gated Hilltop Lot Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada

460 Probst, Las Vegas, Nevada is an exquisitely crafted custom privately gated compound featuring the ultimate in privacy and modern design with breathtaking mountain and strip views from all overs. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 460 Probst, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Vehicle thefts surge in Las Vegas valley, up 20% compared to last year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the month of November Las Vegas police received 825 reports of stolen vehicles, in October, there were 934 reports, according to data released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police said vehicle thefts are up nearly 20% in the Las Vegas valley when compared...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KIDO Talk Radio

Caution! Boise Area Roads Are Dangerous This Morning

Roads are wet and snow-filled this morning. Some folks will do their best to respect others, show caution, and take extra time to get to work. However, other folks will falsely believe that their vast trucks or smaller cars will drive just as they do when the pavement is not snow-covered. Most of us cannot take the day off, so please take your time on your way to work this morning.
BOISE, ID
lhsepic.com

Housing prices rise in Silicon Valley

Skyrocketing housing prices and declining home listings in Silicon Valley have forced many renters out of their homes and left potential homeowners lost in a market of unattainable residences. Increasing prices and older resident demographics have taken the future of buying property out of the picture for many. Moreover, this housing crisis has significantly contributed to issues like declining enrollment in FUHSD, while disproportionately affecting lower-income and blue-collar workers looking to move into the coveted location.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Home Prices Could Fall Further Than Any U.S. Metro in 2023

San Francisco could see the steepest decline in home prices of any U.S. metro area in the next year, according to a housing price forecast from Zillow. The real estate data company’s Home Value Forecast projected that overall home prices in the city, which include single family homes, condos and co-ops, are expected to decline by 3.6% by Oct. 31, 2023, compared with the same date this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Poets and Quants

In The Heart Of Silicon Valley, A Soft Landing For The Laid-Off

Hundreds of tech companies are based in the Bay Area of California, with concentrations in San Francisco and the South Bay’s Silicon Valley. As tens of thousands of tech workers lose their jobs in a major industry bloodletting, it makes sense that business schools in the area would step up and offer to help the jobless get back on their feet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
CUPERTINO, CA
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winter is coming to Arizona

PHOENIX — Monday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready for significant impacts across our state. That may include changing your travel plans to avoid the high country as roads get slick and icy starting tonight. Rain and snow will start to move...
ARIZONA STATE

